SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA posted net profit of 5.45 billion reais ($1.02 billion) in the third-quarter, backed by higher pulp prices, the company said on Thursday.

The company reversed a loss of 959 million reais recorded in the same period of 2021. ($1 = 5.3369 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)