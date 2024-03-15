Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors THE LEADERSHIP TEAM MESSAGES FROM

In 2024, Suzano is celebrating its first centennial, a milestone that leads us to look at our trajectory with great pride and inspires us to continue planting an increasingly better future. After 100 years of challenges, lessons learned and achievements, today, we are recognized as the world's largest pulp producer and a benchmark for the manufacture of bioproducts made from eucalyptus, a renewable raw material that we grow in a sustainable way. Our centennial is not only a time for us to reflect on the importance of everything we have accomplished, but also an opportunity to think about the future and how our legacy will help determine our next steps. In a dual-focus manner, we both work in the present and look to the future as we pursue innovative and sustainable solutions to renew life. We got to where we are today thanks to different factors, such as financial discipline, expansion into new markets, recurring investments to improve our competitiveness, and our obsession with generating and sharing value with all our stakeholders. The year 2023 was another important part of our history. It was a time of collective effort and dedication from our more than 49,000 employees and contractors. We took important steps toward the future, such as advancing

the Cerrado Project. With operations scheduled to start in the first half of 2024, our plant in Ribas do Rio Pardo, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, will be the most modern and competitive in Suzano's history. And what do we want in the coming years? We want to be agents in support of the bioeconomy and to be increasingly present in people's lives with products from renewable sources that are viable alternatives to meet the needs of a society faced with a climate emergency. We also want to lead by example as we inspire more people and companies to adopt best practices for society and the planet. We want to be part of the solution. To do so, we must have humility and resilience to fully understand the challenges of the present and prepare ourselves for what is to come. We must work together, recognizing that the global sustainability agenda requires collaboration and not competition- collaboration among different parties through the engagement of different partners, including customers, suppliers, international organizations, public institutions and civil society. And we must have robust and up-to-date governance, which is the basis for developing strategies that will take us more safely into the future we need and desire. We must never forget to appreciate and thank those who make all this happen: our people! Diverse