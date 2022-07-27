|
Suzano S A : 2Q22 Fact Sheet
2Q22 Results
Sales Volume ('000 ton)
|
|
+5%
|
|
|
+11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,987
|
2,833
|
2,694
|
|
|
|
|
296
|
312
|
324
|
2Q21
|
1Q22
|
2Q22
|
Pulp
|
Paper
|
Net Revenue (R$ million)
+17% +18%
11,520
9,844 9,742
9,519
8,293 7,907
1,551 1,835 2,001
2Q21 1Q22 2Q22
Brazilian Market Foreign
Adjusted EBITDA¹
(R$ million)
60%
53% 55%
+6% +23%
5,942 5,121 6,303
2Q21 1Q22 2Q22
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA
Pulp Paperboard
P&W Other paper
Operating Cash Generation² (R$ million)
-3% +17%
2Q21 1Q22 2Q22
|
¹ Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
|
² Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capex
|
Pulp Cash Cost¹ (R$/ton)
|
|
|
Pulp Cash Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Breakdown
|
|
|
|
+26%
|
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
Fixed Costs
|
Wood
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
3%
|
37%
|
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
17%
|
|
680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
2Q21
|
|
1Q22
|
|
|
2Q22
|
|
|
|
Chemicals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹ Ex-downtimes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Costs
|
Variable Costs
|
Net debt (billion)
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage (multiples)
|
In US$
|
|
|
|
|
In R$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8%
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
10.5
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
In US$
|
|
57.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.7
|
54.9
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In R$
|
Jun/21 Mar/22
|
Jun/22
|
Jun/21
|
Mar/22
|
Jun/22 Jun/21
|
Mar/22
|
Jun/22
|
|
|
|
Average FX
|
R$5.30
|
R$4.74
|
R$5.24
|
|
Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)
8.6
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stand-by
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
|
Cash on hands
|
3.9
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
(75% in US$)
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity 2Q22
|
6M22
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027➔
|
Capex (R$ billion)
|
2Q22
|
2022e
|
|
|
|
Sustaining
|
1.2
|
5.5
|
Land and Forest
|
1.8
|
2.6
|
Expansion, Modernization, Port
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
Terminals and Others
|
|
|
Cerrado Project
|
1.3
|
7.3
|
Total
|
4.4
|
16.1
|
|
|
Global leadership in the manufacture of
EUCALYPTUS PULP
One of the largest
paper manufacturers
in Latin America
|
1.3 million
|
10.9 million
|
35 thousand
|
hectares of planted
|
tons of market pulp
|
Clients on paper
|
and certified areas
|
|
segment
|
|
1.4 million
|
36%
|
1.0 million
|
Tons of paper
|
Brazilian market share
|
hectares for
|
|
on paper segment
|
150 thousand
|
|
conservation
|
|
|
tons of consumer
|
|
|
goods
|
Global
Presence
+100
countries
Forest
Mill
Railway
Port
11 mills strategically located
Corporate Governance
|
Board of Directors (April/2022)
|
Ownership Structure
|
|
|
Treasury
|
Total members: 9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 women
|
|
|
|
|
5 independent* members
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlling
|
|
|
52% ShareholdersOther
|
|
Shareholders 46%
|
|
* Novo Mercado/B3 rules: minimum of 20%
Investor Relations
www.suzano.com.br/ir
Disclaimer
Suzano SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 21:37:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SUZANO S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SUZANO S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
45 257 M
8 525 M
8 525 M
|Net income 2022
|
16 528 M
3 113 M
3 113 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
52 272 M
9 846 M
9 846 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,64x
|Yield 2022
|4,42%
|
|Capitalization
|
61 423 M
11 570 M
11 570 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,51x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,84x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 000
|Free-Float
|54,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|45,52 BRL
|Average target price
|71,96 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|58,1%