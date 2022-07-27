Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-27 pm EDT
46.85 BRL   +2.92%
SUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
SUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
SUZANO S A : 2Q22 Fact Sheet
PU
Suzano S A : 2Q22 Fact Sheet

07/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
2Q22 Results

Sales Volume ('000 ton)

+5%

+11%

2,987

2,833

2,694

2,537

2,382

2,663

296

312

324

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Pulp

Paper

Net Revenue (R$ million)

+17% +18%

Net Revenue Breakdown

3%

11,520

9,844 9,742

9,519

8,293 7,907

1,551 1,835 2,001

12%

3%

82%

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

Brazilian Market Foreign

Adjusted EBITDA¹

(R$ million)

60%

53% 55%

+6% +23%

5,942 5,121 6,303

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA

Pulp Paperboard

P&W Other paper

Operating Cash Generation² (R$ million)

-3% +17%

1,744

1,444

1,692

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

¹ Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

² Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capex

Pulp Cash Cost¹ (R$/ton)

Pulp Cash Cost

Breakdown

+26%

-2%

Fixed Costs

Wood

18%

Others

3%

37%

868

854

17%

680

Energy

25%

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Chemicals

¹ Ex-downtimes.

Fixed Costs

Variable Costs

Net debt (billion)

Leverage (multiples)

In US$

In R$

-4%

-8%

3.3

11.4

10.5

10.5

In US$

57.2

49.7

54.9

2.4

2.3

3.1

2.1

2.3

In R$

Jun/21 Mar/22

Jun/22

Jun/21

Mar/22

Jun/22 Jun/21

Mar/22

Jun/22

Average FX

R$5.30

R$4.74

R$5.24

Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)

8.6

5.4

Stand-by

1.3

facilities

2.1

2.1

Cash on hands

3.9

0.7

(75% in US$)

0.5

0.4

Liquidity 2Q22

6M22

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Capex (R$ billion)

2Q22

2022e

Sustaining

1.2

5.5

Land and Forest

1.8

2.6

Expansion, Modernization, Port

0.1

0.7

Terminals and Others

Cerrado Project

1.3

7.3

Total

4.4

16.1

Global leadership in the manufacture of

EUCALYPTUS PULP

One of the largest

paper manufacturers

in Latin America

1.3 million

10.9 million

35 thousand

hectares of planted

tons of market pulp

Clients on paper

and certified areas

segment

1.4 million

36%

1.0 million

Tons of paper

Brazilian market share

hectares for

on paper segment

150 thousand

conservation

tons of consumer

goods

Global

Presence

+100

countries

Forest

Mill

Railway

Port

11 mills strategically located

Corporate Governance

Board of Directors (April/2022)

Ownership Structure

Treasury

Total members: 9

2%

3 women

5 independent* members

Controlling

52% ShareholdersOther

Shareholders 46%

* Novo Mercado/B3 rules: minimum of 20%

Investor Relations

www.suzano.com.br/ir

www.suzano.com.br

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 21:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
