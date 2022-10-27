|
Suzano S A : 32Q22 Financial Statements
UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial information as of
September 30, 2022
Suzano S.A.
|
Index
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ......................................................................................................................
|
1
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) .........................................................................................
|
3
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) .........................................................
|
4
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ................................................................................
|
5
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS .............................................................................................
|
6
|
1. COMPANY´S OPERATIONS ..........................................................................................................................
|
7
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|
|
INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................
|
12
|
3.
|
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................
|
13
|
4.
|
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISKS MANAGEMENT ..........................................................................
|
18
|
5.
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ...............................................................................................................
|
30
|
6.
|
MARKETABLE SECURITIES........................................................................................................................
|
30
|
7.
|
TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE..............................................................................................................
|
31
|
8.
|
INVENTORIES ..............................................................................................................................................
|
32
|
9.
|
RECOVERABLE TAXES...............................................................................................................................
|
33
|
10.
|
ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS........................................................................................................................
|
34
|
11.
|
RELATED PARTIES......................................................................................................................................
|
34
|
12.
|
INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES ........................................................................................
|
36
|
13.
|
BIOLOGICAL ASSETS..................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
14.
|
INVESTMENTS .............................................................................................................................................
|
41
|
15.
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ......................................................................................................
|
42
|
16.
|
INTANGIBLE .................................................................................................................................................
|
43
|
17.
|
TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE ....................................................................................................................
|
43
|
18.
|
LOANS, FINANCING AND DEBENTURES...................................................................................................
|
44
|
19.
|
LEASE...........................................................................................................................................................
|
48
|
20.
|
PROVISION FOR JUDICIAL LIABILITIES ....................................................................................................
|
49
|
21.
|
EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS......................................................................................................................
|
51
|
22.
|
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN ....................................................................................................
|
52
|
23.
|
LIABILITIES FOR ASSETS ACQUISITIONS AND ASSOCIATES ................................................................
|
53
|
24.
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY..........................................................................................................................
|
53
|
25.
|
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE .................................................................................................................
|
55
|
26.
|
NET FINANCIAL RESULT ............................................................................................................................
|
55
|
27.
|
NET SALES...................................................................................................................................................
|
56
|
28.
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION...........................................................................................................................
|
56
|
29.
|
INCOME (EXPENSES) BY NATURE ............................................................................................................
|
58
|
30.
|
SUBSEQUENT EVENT.................................................................................................................................
|
58
|
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION .......................................................................
|
60
|
OPINION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
|
|
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ..................................................
|
61
|
EARNINGS RELEASE...........................................................................................................................................
|
62
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5
|
6,958,161
|
13,590,776
|
Marketable securities
|
6
|
10,907,907
|
7,508,275
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
7
|
8,664,852
|
6,531,465
|
Inventories
|
8
|
5,942,174
|
4,637,485
|
Recoverable taxes
|
9
|
502,163
|
360,725
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
4.5
|
2,308,110
|
470,261
|
Advances to suppliers
|
10
|
58,771
|
59,564
|
Dividends receivable
|
11
|
|
|
6,604
|
Other assets
|
|
|
876,603
|
|
937,786
|
Total current assets
|
|
36,218,741
|
34,102,941
|
NON-CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
6
|
405,956
|
250,054
|
Recoverable taxes
|
9
|
1,401,316
|
1,269,164
|
Deferred taxes
|
12
|
5,637,742
|
8,729,929
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
4.5
|
1,680,712
|
971,879
|
Advances to suppliers
|
10
|
1,487,207
|
1,282,763
|
Judicial deposits
|
|
364,093
|
300,715
|
Other assets
|
|
279,075
|
296,844
|
Biological assets
|
13
|
13,066,433
|
12,248,732
|
Investments
|
14
|
558,111
|
524,066
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
15
|
47,012,355
|
38,169,703
|
Right of use
|
19.1
|
5,105,422
|
4,794,023
|
Intangible
|
16
|
|
15,397,201
|
|
16,034,339
|
Total non-current
|
|
|
92,395,623
|
|
84,872,211
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
128,614,364
|
|
118,975,152
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
1
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
LIABILITIES
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
17
|
5,272,119
|
3,288,897
|
Loans, financing and debentures
|
18.1
|
2,850,556
|
3,655,537
|
Lease liabilities
|
19.2
|
654,133
|
623,282
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
4.5
|
750,396
|
1,563,459
|
Taxes payable
|
|
420,897
|
339,553
|
Payroll and charges
|
|
647,541
|
590,529
|
Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates
|
23
|
1,919,150
|
99,040
|
Dividends payable
|
11
|
1,923
|
919,073
|
Advances from customers
|
|
112,915
|
103,656
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
273,990
|
|
368,198
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
12,903,620
|
11,551,224
|
NON-CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, financing and debentures
|
18.1
|
73,209,230
|
75,973,092
|
Lease liabilities
|
19.2
|
5,595,755
|
5,269,912
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
4.5
|
4,206,646
|
6,331,069
|
Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates
|
23
|
210,510
|
306,912
|
Provision for judicial liabilities
|
20.1
|
3,317,720
|
3,232,612
|
Employee benefit plans
|
21.2
|
676,699
|
675,158
|
Deferred taxes
|
12
|
1,118
|
|
|
Share-based compensation plans
|
22.3
|
149,700
|
166,998
|
Advances from customers
|
|
136,161
|
149,540
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
149,004
|
|
143,505
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
87,652,543
|
|
92,248,798
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
100,556,163
|
103,800,022
|
EQUITY
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
9,235,546
|
9,235,546
|
Capital reserves
|
|
17,091
|
15,455
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(2,120,324)
|
(218,265)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
3,040,935
|
3,927,824
|
Other reserves
|
|
1,766,711
|
2,114,907
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
16,011,694
|
|
|
Controlling shareholders´
|
|
|
27,951,653
|
|
15,075,467
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
106,548
|
|
99,663
|
Total equity
|
|
|
28,058,201
|
|
15,175,130
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
128,614,364
|
|
118,975,152
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
2
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
|
9 months YTD
|
|
|
|
July 1 to
|
|
July 1 to
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
30,
|
|
Note
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
NET SALES
|
27
|
|
14,198,749
|
10,761,855
|
35,461,239
|
29,495,460
|
Cost of sales
|
29
|
|
(6,472,670)
|
|
(5,299,911)
|
|
(18,028,435)
|
|
(14,922,600)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
7,726,079
|
5,461,944
|
17,432,804
|
14,572,860
|
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling
|
29
|
|
(625,114)
|
(578,101)
|
(1,822,822)
|
(1,656,801)
|
General and administrative
|
29
|
|
(392,663)
|
(319,590)
|
(1,093,895)
|
(1,055,148)
|
Income (expense) from associates and joint
|
|
|
257,638
|
|
|
266,945
|
|
|
ventures
|
14
|
|
29,459
|
119,823
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
29
|
|
(18,562)
|
|
18,830
|
|
140,864
|
|
1,445,226
|
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCIAL
|
|
|
6,947,378
|
|
|
14,923,896
|
|
|
INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
|
|
4,612,542
|
13,425,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
(1,216,422)
|
(1,212,759)
|
(3,399,945)
|
(3,135,851)
|
Financial income
|
|
|
269,505
|
54,444
|
622,072
|
124,934
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
889,628
|
(2,529,280)
|
5,510,514
|
(1,290,407)
|
Monetary and exchange variations, net
|
|
|
(1,470,487)
|
|
(4,077,782)
|
|
1,700,202
|
|
(2,388,590)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
|
|
|
5,419,602
|
(3,152,835)
|
19,356,739
|
6,736,046
|
Income and social contribution taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
12
|
|
(204,037)
|
(87,860)
|
(326,674)
|
(243,523)
|
Deferred
|
12
|
|
232,533
|
|
2,281,320
|
|
(3,094,068)
|
|
(170,458)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
5,448,098
|
(959,375)
|
15,935,997
|
6,322,065
|
Attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlling shareholders'
|
|
|
5,444,887
|
(961,974)
|
15,925,229
|
6,315,893
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
3,211
|
2,599
|
10,768
|
6,172
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
25.1
|
|
4.13200
|
(0.71298)
|
11.90890
|
4.68114
|
Diluted
|
25.2
|
|
4.13132
|
(0.71286)
|
11.90699
|
4.68032
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Suzano SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:20:32 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SUZANO S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SUZANO S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
46 688 M
8 818 M
8 818 M
|Net income 2022
|
19 410 M
3 666 M
3 666 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
55 325 M
10 449 M
10 449 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,64x
|Yield 2022
|3,43%
|
|Capitalization
|
68 078 M
12 858 M
12 858 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,64x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,96x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 000
|Free-Float
|56,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|52,80 BRL
|Average target price
|66,88 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|26,7%