Suzano S A : 32Q22 Financial Statements

UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial information as of September 30, 2022

Suzano S.A. Index CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ...................................................................................................................... 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) ......................................................................................... 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ......................................................... 4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ................................................................................ 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ............................................................................................. 6 1. COMPANY´S OPERATIONS .......................................................................................................................... 7 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................... 12 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................ 13 4. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISKS MANAGEMENT .......................................................................... 18 5. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ............................................................................................................... 30 6. MARKETABLE SECURITIES........................................................................................................................ 30 7. TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE.............................................................................................................. 31 8. INVENTORIES .............................................................................................................................................. 32 9. RECOVERABLE TAXES............................................................................................................................... 33 10. ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS........................................................................................................................ 34 11. RELATED PARTIES...................................................................................................................................... 34 12. INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES ........................................................................................ 36 13. BIOLOGICAL ASSETS.................................................................................................................................. 39 14. INVESTMENTS ............................................................................................................................................. 41 15. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ...................................................................................................... 42 16. INTANGIBLE ................................................................................................................................................. 43 17. TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE .................................................................................................................... 43 18. LOANS, FINANCING AND DEBENTURES................................................................................................... 44 19. LEASE........................................................................................................................................................... 48 20. PROVISION FOR JUDICIAL LIABILITIES .................................................................................................... 49 21. EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS...................................................................................................................... 51 22. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN .................................................................................................... 52 23. LIABILITIES FOR ASSETS ACQUISITIONS AND ASSOCIATES ................................................................ 53 24. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY.......................................................................................................................... 53 25. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ................................................................................................................. 55 26. NET FINANCIAL RESULT ............................................................................................................................ 55 27. NET SALES................................................................................................................................................... 56 28. SEGMENT INFORMATION........................................................................................................................... 56 29. INCOME (EXPENSES) BY NATURE ............................................................................................................ 58 30. SUBSEQUENT EVENT................................................................................................................................. 58 REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION ....................................................................... 60 OPINION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT .................................................. 61 EARNINGS RELEASE........................................................................................................................................... 62

Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, December 31, ASSETS Note 2022 2021 CURRENT Cash and cash equivalents 5 6,958,161 13,590,776 Marketable securities 6 10,907,907 7,508,275 Trade accounts receivable 7 8,664,852 6,531,465 Inventories 8 5,942,174 4,637,485 Recoverable taxes 9 502,163 360,725 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 2,308,110 470,261 Advances to suppliers 10 58,771 59,564 Dividends receivable 11 6,604 Other assets 876,603 937,786 Total current assets 36,218,741 34,102,941 NON-CURRENT Marketable securities 6 405,956 250,054 Recoverable taxes 9 1,401,316 1,269,164 Deferred taxes 12 5,637,742 8,729,929 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 1,680,712 971,879 Advances to suppliers 10 1,487,207 1,282,763 Judicial deposits 364,093 300,715 Other assets 279,075 296,844 Biological assets 13 13,066,433 12,248,732 Investments 14 558,111 524,066 Property, plant and equipment 15 47,012,355 38,169,703 Right of use 19.1 5,105,422 4,794,023 Intangible 16 15,397,201 16,034,339 Total non-current 92,395,623 84,872,211 TOTAL ASSETS 128,614,364 118,975,152 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 1

Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, December 31, LIABILITIES Note 2022 2021 CURRENT Trade accounts payable 17 5,272,119 3,288,897 Loans, financing and debentures 18.1 2,850,556 3,655,537 Lease liabilities 19.2 654,133 623,282 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 750,396 1,563,459 Taxes payable 420,897 339,553 Payroll and charges 647,541 590,529 Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates 23 1,919,150 99,040 Dividends payable 11 1,923 919,073 Advances from customers 112,915 103,656 Other liabilities 273,990 368,198 Total current liabilities 12,903,620 11,551,224 NON-CURRENT Loans, financing and debentures 18.1 73,209,230 75,973,092 Lease liabilities 19.2 5,595,755 5,269,912 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 4,206,646 6,331,069 Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates 23 210,510 306,912 Provision for judicial liabilities 20.1 3,317,720 3,232,612 Employee benefit plans 21.2 676,699 675,158 Deferred taxes 12 1,118 Share-based compensation plans 22.3 149,700 166,998 Advances from customers 136,161 149,540 Other liabilities 149,004 143,505 Total non-current liabilities 87,652,543 92,248,798 TOTAL LIABILITIES 100,556,163 103,800,022 EQUITY 24 Share capital 9,235,546 9,235,546 Capital reserves 17,091 15,455 Treasury shares (2,120,324) (218,265) Retained earnings 3,040,935 3,927,824 Other reserves 1,766,711 2,114,907 Retained earnings 16,011,694 Controlling shareholders´ 27,951,653 15,075,467 Non-controlling interest 106,548 99,663 Total equity 28,058,201 15,175,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 128,614,364 118,975,152 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 2