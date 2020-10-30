Log in
SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/29
50.17 BRL   +3.40%
02:00pSUZANO S A : 3Q20 Results Presentation
PU
02:00pSUZANO S A : 3Q20 Fact Sheet
PU
10/29SUZANO : reports operating cash generation of R$2.9 billion in 3Q20
BU
Suzano S A : 3Q20 Fact Sheet

10/30/2020

Production ('000 ton)

Sales Volume ('000 ton)

21%

-1%

3.013

2.825

2.862

2.846

2.815

235

313

2.406

272

296

319

311

2.543

2.529

2.549

2.778

2.527

2.095

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Pulp

Paper

Pulp

Paper

Net Revenue (R$ million)

13%

7.996 7.471

6.600

5.278 7.044 6.140

1.322 952 1.331

3Q19 2Q20 3Q20

Brazilian Market

Foreign

Adjusted EBITDA¹

(R$ million)

58%

52%

51%

39%

4.180 3.779

2.396

3Q19 2Q20 3Q20

Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Net Revenue Breakdown

Pulp 83%

Printing &

Writing

11%

Paperboard

Other Paper 3%

3%

Operating Cash Generation²

(R$ million)

88%

3.372 2.854

1.515

3Q19 2Q20 3Q20

¹ Earnings before interests. taxes. depreciation and amortization

² Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capex

Pulp Cash Cost¹ (R$/t)

Cash Cost Breakdown

-8%

Fixed costs

22%

Wood

40%

Other

variables

3%

654

599

600

Energy

10%

Chemicals

25%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Variable costs Fixed costs

¹ ex-downtimes.

Net Debt (billion)

Leverage

13,3

55,2

67,9

68,7

12,4 12,2

In R$

In US$

Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20

Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20

5,6x

5,1x

4,7x

4,7x

4,3x4,4x

Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20

Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)

7.2

MTM

2.4

2.3

0.3

Hedge

2.0

Stand-by

0.7

0.1

1.7

facilities

0.9

1.0

2.2

0.2

0.4

6.9

Cash on

0.7

1.7

0.2

1.5

1.6

hand

0.3

0.5

0.8

0.6

0.2

Liquidity

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

onward

Capex (R$ billion)

3Q20

9M20

2020e

Maintenance

0.9

2.4

3.5

Expansion and modernization

0.1

0.2

0.2

Port terminals

0.0

0.1

0.1

Land and forestry

0.2

0.4

0.4

Total

1.2

3.1

4.2

hectares of planted

tons of market pulp

and certified areas

Clients on paper segment

tons of paper

hectares for conservation

Brazilian market share on

paper segment

tons of consumer goods

Forest

Mill

Railway

Port

10 mills strategically located

Board of Directors

Ownership Structure¹

(May/2020)

Other Shareholders

37%

Total members: 10

Votorantim S.A.

5%

7 independent members*.

2 of them women

BNDESPAR

11%

Treasury

1%

Controlling

Shareholders

* Novo Mercado/B3 rules: minimum of 20%

46%

¹ - The closing of the secondary public offer of BNDES took place in

October the 6th of 2020.

Investors Relations

www.suzano.com.br/ir

www.suzano.com.br

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 17:59:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 29 791 M 5 168 M 5 168 M
Net income 2020 -17 808 M -3 089 M -3 089 M
Net Debt 2020 72 658 M 12 604 M 12 604 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,83x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 67 690 M 11 727 M 11 742 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,71x
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,21 BRL
Last Close Price 50,17 BRL
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-People Management, Strategy & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZANO S.A.26.44%11 727
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-22.58%14 882
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.82%11 452
SVENSKA CELLULOSA23.68%9 265
HOLMEN AB16.48%6 186
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-13.04%5 177
