Suzano S A : 3Q20 Fact Sheet

Production ('000 ton)
Sales Volume ('000 ton)
21%
-1%
3.013
2.825
2.862
2.846
2.815
235
313
2.406
272
296
319
311
2.543
2.529
2.549
2.778
2.527
2.095
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
Pulp
Paper
Pulp
Paper
Net Revenue (R$ million)
13%
7.996 7.471
6.600
5.278 7.044 6.140
1.322 952 1.331
3Q19 2Q20 3Q20
Adjusted EBITDA¹
(R$ million)
39%
4.180 3.779
2.396
3Q19 2Q20 3Q20
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Net Revenue Breakdown
Pulp 83%
Printing &
Writing
11%
Paperboard
Other Paper 3%
3%
Operating Cash Generation²
(R$ million)
88%
3.372 2.854
1.515
3Q19 2Q20 3Q20
¹ Earnings before interests. taxes. depreciation and amortization
² Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capex
Pulp Cash Cost¹ (R$/t)
Cash Cost Breakdown
-8%
Fixed costs
22%
Wood
40%
Other
variables
654
599
600
Energy
10%
Chemicals
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Variable costs Fixed costs
¹ ex-downtimes.
Net Debt (billion)
Leverage
13,3
55,2
67,9
68,7
12,4 12,2
In R$
In US$
Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20
Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20
5,6x
5,1x
4,7x
4,7x
4,3x4,4x
Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20
Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)
MTM
2.4
2.3
Hedge
2.0
Stand-by
0.7
0.1
1.7
0.9
2.2
0.2
0.4
6.9
Cash on
0.7
1.7
0.2
1.5
1.6
hand
0.3
0.5
0.8
0.6
0.2
Liquidity
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Capex (R$ billion)
3Q20
9M20
2020e
Maintenance
0.9
2.4
3.5
Expansion and modernization
0.1
0.2
0.2
Port terminals
0.0
0.1
0.1
Land and forestry
0.2
0.4
0.4
|
Total
1.2
3.1
4.2
hectares of planted
tons of market pulp
and certified areas
Clients on paper segment
tons of paper
hectares for conservation
Brazilian market share on
paper segment
tons of consumer goods
Forest
Railway
Port
10 mills strategically located
Board of Directors
Ownership Structure¹
(May/2020)
Other Shareholders
37%
Total members: 10
Votorantim S.A.
5%
7 independent members*.
2 of them women
BNDESPAR
11%
Treasury
1%
Controlling
* Novo Mercado/B3 rules: minimum of 20%
46%
¹ - The closing of the secondary public offer of BNDES took place in
October the 6th of 2020.
Investors Relations
www.suzano.com.br/ir
www.suzano.com.br
Disclaimer
Suzano SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 17:59:03 UTC