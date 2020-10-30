Log in
Suzano S A : 3Q20 Results Presentation

10/30/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Earnings Conference Call

3Q20

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains what are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of the key operational and financial strategies and investment plans, guidance about future operations and factors or trends that influence the financial situation, liquidity or operational results. Such statements reflect the current view of the management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. These are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are covered in their entirety by this disclaimer.

In addition, this presentation contains some financial indicators that are not recognized by the BR GAAP or IFRS. These indicators do not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by other companies. We provide these indicators because we use them as measurements of Suzano's performance; they should not be considered separately or as a replacement for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS.

2

Consistent delivery of solid results amidst

H I G H L I G H T S an adverse market scenario

Pulp: 2.5 million tons

Sales Volume

Paper1: 290 thousand tons

Pulp inventory: stable vs. 2Q20

Adjusted EBITDA: R$3.8 billion

Operating

Operating Cash Generation2: R$2.9 billion

Performance Cash cost ex-downtime:R$600/ton

Liquidity: US$2.4 billion

Net Debt: US$12.2 billion

Leverage3: 4.4x in US$ (5.1x in R$)

Financial

Sustainability Linked Bonds issuance: US$750 million

Management

BNDESPAR Offering: liquidity increase

1 Excluding Consumer Goods. | 2 Operating Cash Generation = Adjusted EBITDA less Sustaining capex. | 3 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA in the last 12 months.

3

Paper and Packaging Business

Packaging markets and seasonal factors favor a recovery in Brazilian sales volume and EBITDA

Paper Production ('000 tons)

1,073

286 239 266

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

Net Average Price (R$/ton)

3,808 3,998 3,815 3,798

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

Paper Sales ('000 tons)

Local Foreign

1,073

288

290

384

202

101

98

187

91

193

689

110

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

Adjusted EBITDA from Paper1

1,295

R$ MM

346

355

254

1,202

1,259

1,223

1,207

R$/ton

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

Excluding Consumer Goods. | 1 Excluding the impact of LTI of Management. 3Q19: -R$ 37/ton | 2Q20: -R$ 22/ton | 3Q20: -R$ 43/ton | LTM 3Q20: -R$ 31/ton.

4

Pulp Business

Strong production and sales despite market conditions, seasonal factors and maintenance downtimes

Pulp Production ('000 tons)

Sales Volume ('000 tons)

9,676

2,778

11,080

2,543

2,529

2,549

2,527

2,095

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

Net Average Price - Foreign Market (per ton)

2,536 2,465 2,249

BRL 2,090

Adjusted EBITDA1 (R$/ton) and EBITDA Margin (%)

55%

55%

49%

Margin

(%) 41%

1,391

1,339

1,103

857

R$/ton

USD

526 471 458 465

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

1 Excluding Klabin sales revenue.

Average

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

LTM 3Q20

FX

R$ 3.97

R$ 5.39

R$ 5.38

R$ 4.84

5

Pulp Business

Long term competitiveness reinforced by wood cost structural reduction

Pulp Cash Cost 3Q20 vs. 2Q20 (ex-downtimes- R$/ton)

0%

599

2

3

1

600

138

-5

141

238

240

259

254

-36

-35

Cash Cost

Wood

Inputs

Fixed

Energy

Cash Cost

2Q20

Cost

3Q20

Pulp Cash Cost (ex-downtimes - R$/ton)

Pulp Cash Cost 3Q20 vs. 3Q19 (ex-downtimes- R$/ton)

-8%

654

9

4

32

600

132

-73

-26

141

234

240

327

254

-39

Efeito

-35

Cash Cost

Cash Cost

Wood

Inputs

Fixed

Energy

Exchange

3Q19

Madeira

Insumos

Cost

Energia

Rate

3Q20

654

Others

631

596

Wood

327

302

275

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20

599

600

259

254

2Q20

3Q20

-R$54/t

-R$73/t

6

Financial Management

Financial discipline - accelerated deleverage and nominal USD net debt decline

Net Debt1 (billion) and Leverage (in times)

Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)

5.6x

4.7x

5.1x

Em R$

4.7x

Em US$

4.3x

4.4x

Average Cost (in US$): 4.5% p.6a.

Average Term: 84 months

7.2

MTM

0.3 Hedge1

-1.1

+13.5

Stand-by

68.7

13.3

12.4

12.2

55.2

67.9

facilities

2.4

0.7

0.9

1.0

2.3

0.12.0

  1. 0.4

6.9

2.2

Cash on hand

1.7 0.3 0.7 0.2

1.5 1.6

0.6

0.5

0.8

0.2

59% in US$

Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20

Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20

Liquidity 2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

US$

R$

(vs. 78% in Jun/20)

onward

R$/US$ 4.16

5.64

94% of total debt

1 CETIP calculation methodology considers FX D-1 R$ 5.65.

7

Financial Management

Operational hedging roll-overs reaffirm policy effectiveness

Financial Result - 3Q20 (R$ billion)

Portfolio renewal - Cash Flow Hedge (ZCC)

-4.2

-1.2 Interest over debt

Effects related to debt management

-1.9 FX on debt in US$

-0.4 MtM of debt dollarization hedges

-0.3 Cash disbursements of debt dollarization hedges

6.15

6.05

5.54

4.63

4.76

4.75

Call (average)

5.25

5.18

Put (average)

4.19

4.75

4.27

4.27

Notional

736

840

522

617

(USD MM)

485

245

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

+0.5 MtM of cash flow hedges

-0.9 Cash disbursements of cash flow hedges

Effects related to cash flow hedge

Total Average Portfolio

Put / Call

12/31/19:

3.98

4.31

Put / Call

09/30/20:

4.54

5.16

8

Financial Management

Monetizing ESG - Cost of Capital improvement

Repurchase

Issuance

Bonds 2024-2025-2026

Sustainability Linked Bond

US$690MM

US$750MM

Performance - Secondary Market

(%)

4,20

4,00

Maturity-

3,80

Suzano 2030

-to

3,60

Suzano 2031

Yield

3,40

3,20

1°issuance on the and 2°

1°issuance with

YTM ever achieved by Suzano: 3,95% p.a

  • 15bps
    oversubscription

10-Sep15-Sep20-Sep25-Sep30-Sep5-Oct10-Oct15-Oct20-Oct25-Oct

9

Takeaways

3Q20

Strong cash generation, resilient to adverse market scenarios

Successful pulp business commercial strategy, keeping inventories at low levels despite seasonal factors and solid production

V shaped recovery on Paper and Packaging, driven by seasonality and packaging demand

Recurring structural efficiency gains reinforcing long term competitiveness

Commitment to financial discipline

Monetizing ESG

10

Investor Relations

www.suzano.com.br/ir

ir@suzano.com.br

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 17:59:03 UTC

