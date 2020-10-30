Suzano S A : 3Q20 Results Presentation

This presentation contains what are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of the key operational and financial strategies and investment plans, guidance about future operations and factors or trends that influence the financial situation, liquidity or operational results. Such statements reflect the current view of the management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. These are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are covered in their entirety by this disclaimer.
Consistent delivery of solid results amidst
H I G H L I G H T S an adverse market scenario
Pulp: 2.5 million tons
Sales Volume
Paper1: 290 thousand tons
Pulp inventory: stable vs. 2Q20
Adjusted EBITDA: R$3.8 billion
Operating
Operating Cash Generation2: R$2.9 billion
Performance Cash cost ex-downtime:R$600/ton
Liquidity: US$2.4 billion
Net Debt: US$12.2 billion
Leverage3: 4.4x in US$ (5.1x in R$)
Financial
Sustainability Linked Bonds issuance:US$750 million
Management
BNDESPAR Offering: liquidity increase
1 Excluding Consumer Goods. | 2 Operating Cash Generation = Adjusted EBITDA less Sustaining capex. | 3 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA in the last 12 months.
Paper and Packaging Business
Packaging markets and seasonal factors favor a recovery in Brazilian sales volume and EBITDA
Paper Production ('000 tons)
1,073
286 239266
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
Net Average Price (R$/ton)
3,808 3,998 3,815 3,798
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
Paper Sales ('000 tons)
Local Foreign
1,073
288
290
384
202
101
98
187
91
193
689
110
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
Adjusted EBITDA from Paper1
1,295
R$ MM
346
355
254
1,202
1,259
1,223
1,207
R$/ton
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
Excluding Consumer Goods. | 1 Excluding the impact of LTI of Management. 3Q19: -R$ 37/ton | 2Q20: -R$ 22/ton | 3Q20: -R$ 43/ton | LTM 3Q20: -R$ 31/ton.
Pulp Business
Strong production and sales despite market conditions, seasonal factors and maintenance downtimes
Pulp Production ('000 tons)
Sales Volume ('000 tons)
9,676
2,778
11,080
2,543
2,529
2,549
2,527
2,095
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
Net Average Price - Foreign Market (per ton)
2,536 2,4652,249
BRL 2,090
Adjusted EBITDA1(R$/ton)and EBITDA Margin (%)
55%
55%
49%
Margin
(%) 41%
1,391
1,339
1,103
857
R$/ton
USD
526 471 458 465
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
1 Excluding Klabin sales revenue.
Average
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
LTM 3Q20
FX
R$ 3.97
R$ 5.39
R$ 5.38
R$ 4.84
Pulp Business
Long term competitiveness reinforced by wood cost structural reduction
Pulp Cash Cost 3Q20 vs. 2Q20 (ex-downtimes- R$/ton)
0%
599
2
3
1
600
138
-5
141
238
240
259
254
-36
-35
Cash Cost
Wood
Inputs
Fixed
Energy
Cash Cost
2Q20
Cost
3Q20
Pulp Cash Cost (ex-downtimes - R$/ton)
Pulp Cash Cost 3Q20 vs. 3Q19 (ex-downtimes- R$/ton)
-8%
654
9
4
32
600
132
-73
-26
141
234
240
327
254
-39
Efeito
-35
Cash Cost
Cash Cost
Wood
Inputs
Fixed
Energy
Exchange
3Q19
Madeira
Insumos
Cost
Energia
Rate
3Q20
654
Others
631
596
Wood
327
302
275
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20
599
600
259
254
2Q20
3Q20
-R$54/t
-R$73/t
Financial Management
Financial discipline - accelerated deleverage and nominal USD net debt decline
Net Debt1 (billion) andLeverage (in times)
Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)
5.6x
4.7x
5.1x
Em R$
4.7x
Em US$
4.3x
4.4x
Average Cost (in US$): 4.5% p.6a.
Average Term: 84 months
7.2
MTM
0.3 Hedge1
-1.1
+13.5
Stand-by
68.7
13.3
12.4
12.2
55.2
67.9
facilities
2.4
0.7
0.9
1.0
2.3
0.12.0
0.4
6.9
2.2
Cash on hand
1.7 0.30.70.2
1.5 1.6
0.6
0.5
0.8
0.2
59% in US$
Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20
Sep/19 Jun/20 Sep/20
Liquidity 2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
US$
R$
(vs. 78% in Jun/20)
onward
R$/US$ 4.16
5.64
94% of total debt
1 CETIP calculation methodology considers FX D-1 R$ 5.65.