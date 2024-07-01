Business

Suzano, the world's largest market pulp producer, today announces that Beto Abreu has assumed the role of CEO. As Suzano celebrates its centennial year and finalises construction of the Cerrado Project, the world's largest single-line pulp production facility in Ribas do Rio Pardo, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Abreu will now be responsible for leading the company's ambitious growth strategy.

With over 30 years of experience, Abreu has held senior executive postions at companies including Rumo, Shell, and Raízen, and is recognized for his ability to balance delivering strategic transformation with exceptional people-based leadership. He has extensive experience in leading M&A transactions.

Abreu's appointment was announced in February of this year. After a three-month transition period, he formally succeeds Walter Schalka, who served as Suzano's CEO for 11 years. Schalka now joins the Board of Directors and will continue to be involved with various committees within the company.

"I am honored and excited to assume the role of CEO at Suzano, a company I have always admired for its positive impact on society and strong focus on sustainability, a track record which was extended under Walter's visionary leadership," says Abreu. "As we expand into new markets and grow Suzano, we will continue to be a leader on sustainable business and driving forward positive environmental and social transformation. Importantly, we will double down on investing in innovation and strengthening our strategic partnerships, both of which we regard as key to helping us plant a more sustainable future."

Abreu holds a degree in production engineering from PUC-Rio and an MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral, and has also completed executive programs at IMD Business School and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Suzano, he served as CEO of Rumo, Brazil's largest independent railway logistics operator, for five years. He is 53 years old and a married father of three.

Abreu assumes the CEO position at a crucial moment in Suzano's history, with the company poised to complete the R$ 22.2 billion Cerrado Project. The development of the facility, which was first announced in 2021 and been overseen by Walter Schalka, represents the largest investment in the company's history.

"I wish Beto success and I am confident he is the perfect person to lead Suzano as it enters this next phase of growth. His experience and strategic vision will be essential in guiding the company on a journey that will see us balance growth and expansion with sustainability and environmental stewardship," says Schalka, who, in addition to leading the Cerrado Project, was also responsible for overseeing the landmark merger between Suzano Papel e Celulose and Fibria Celulose in 2019.

