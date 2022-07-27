Suzano S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Suzano S.A. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information as of June 30, 2022

Suzano S.A. Index CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ...................................................................................................................... 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) ......................................................................................... 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ......................................................... 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ................................................................................ 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ............................................................................................. 8 1. COMPANY´S OPERATIONS .......................................................................................................................... 9 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................... 14 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................ 14 4. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISKS MANAGEMENT .......................................................................... 19 5. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ............................................................................................................... 31 6. MARKETABLE SECURITIES........................................................................................................................ 31 7. TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE.............................................................................................................. 32 8. INVENTORIES .............................................................................................................................................. 33 9. RECOVERABLE TAXES............................................................................................................................... 34 10. ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS........................................................................................................................ 35 11. RELATED PARTIES...................................................................................................................................... 35 12. INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES ........................................................................................ 37 13. BIOLOGICAL ASSETS.................................................................................................................................. 40 14. INVESTMENTS ............................................................................................................................................. 41 15. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ...................................................................................................... 42 16. INTANGIBLE ................................................................................................................................................. 43 17. TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE .................................................................................................................... 44 18. LOANS, FINANCING AND DEBENTURES................................................................................................... 45 19. LEASE........................................................................................................................................................... 49 20. PROVISION FOR JUDICIAL LIABILITIES .................................................................................................... 50 21. EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS...................................................................................................................... 52 22. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN .................................................................................................... 53 23. LIABILITIES FOR ASSETS ACQUISITIONS AND ASSOCIATES ................................................................ 54 24. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY.......................................................................................................................... 54 25. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ................................................................................................................. 55 26. NET FINANCIAL RESULT ............................................................................................................................ 56 27. NET SALES................................................................................................................................................... 56 28. SEGMENT INFORMATION........................................................................................................................... 56 29. INCOME (EXPENSES) BY NATURE ............................................................................................................ 58 30. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ....................................................................................................................... 59 REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION ....................................................................... 60 OPINION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT .................................................. 61 EARNINGS RELEASE........................................................................................................................................... 62 2

Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, December 31, ASSETS Note 2022 2021 CURRENT Cash and cash equivalents 5 7,712,081 13,590,776 Marketable securities 6 12,337,762 7,508,275 Trade accounts receivable 7 5,865,962 6,531,465 Inventories 8 5,548,095 4,637,485 Recoverable taxes 9 422,129 360,725 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 1,710,964 470,261 Advances to suppliers 10 64,115 59,564 Dividends receivable 11 6,604 Other assets 914,823 937,786 Total current assets 34,575,931 34,102,941 NON-CURRENT Marketable securities 6 257,292 250,054 Recoverable taxes 9 1,336,891 1,269,164 Deferred taxes 12 5,404,862 8,729,929 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 1,562,932 971,879 Advances to suppliers 10 1,441,853 1,282,763 Judicial deposits 335,736 300,715 Other assets 273,608 296,844 Biological assets 13 12,664,046 12,248,732 Investments 14 551,290 524,066 Property, plant and equipment 15 43,617,187 38,169,703 Right of use 19.1 4,996,460 4,794,023 Intangible 16 15,624,401 16,034,339 Total non-current 88,066,558 84,872,211 TOTAL ASSETS 122,642,489 118,975,152 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 3

Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, December 31, LIABILITIES Note 2022 2021 CURRENT Trade accounts payable 17 4,036,414 3,288,897 Loans, financing and debentures 18.1 3,471,739 3,655,537 Lease liabilities 19.2 625,680 623,282 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 686,498 1,563,459 Taxes payable 354,890 339,553 Payroll and charges 523,732 590,529 Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates 23 1,870,699 99,040 Dividends payable 11 4,055 919,073 Advances from customers 88,785 103,656 Other liabilities 398,090 368,198 Total current liabilities 12,060,582 11,551,224 NON-CURRENT Loans, financing and debentures 18.1 71,734,198 75,973,092 Lease liabilities 19.2 5,370,465 5,269,912 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 4,605,212 6,331,069 Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates 23 299,568 306,912 Provision for judicial liabilities 20.1 3,284,999 3,232,612 Employee benefit plans 21.2 675,513 675,158 Deferred taxes 12 1,118 Share-based compensation plans 22.3 144,267 166,998 Advances from customers 149,540 149,540 Other liabilities 150,339 143,505 Total non-current liabilities 86,415,219 92,248,798 TOTAL LIABILITIES 98,475,801 103,800,022 EQUITY 24 Share capital 9,235,546 9,235,546 Capital reserves 15,758 15,455 Treasury shares (817,451) (218,265) Retained earnings 3,040,935 3,927,824 Other reserves 2,048,838 2,114,907 Retained earnings 10,538,381 Controlling shareholders´ 24,062,007 15,075,467 Non-controlling interest 104,681 99,663 Total equity 24,166,688 15,175,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 122,642,489 118,975,152 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 4