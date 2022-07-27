Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-27 pm EDT
46.85 BRL   +2.92%
05:48pSUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:48pSUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:38pSUZANO S A : 2Q22 Fact Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzano S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

07/27/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suzano S.A.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information as of June 30, 2022

Suzano S.A.

Index

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ......................................................................................................................

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) .........................................................................................

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) .........................................................

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ................................................................................

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS .............................................................................................

8

1. COMPANY´S OPERATIONS ..........................................................................................................................

9

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................

14

3.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................

14

4.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISKS MANAGEMENT ..........................................................................

19

5.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ...............................................................................................................

31

6.

MARKETABLE SECURITIES........................................................................................................................

31

7.

TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE..............................................................................................................

32

8.

INVENTORIES ..............................................................................................................................................

33

9.

RECOVERABLE TAXES...............................................................................................................................

34

10.

ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS........................................................................................................................

35

11.

RELATED PARTIES......................................................................................................................................

35

12.

INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES ........................................................................................

37

13.

BIOLOGICAL ASSETS..................................................................................................................................

40

14.

INVESTMENTS .............................................................................................................................................

41

15.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ......................................................................................................

42

16.

INTANGIBLE .................................................................................................................................................

43

17.

TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE ....................................................................................................................

44

18.

LOANS, FINANCING AND DEBENTURES...................................................................................................

45

19.

LEASE...........................................................................................................................................................

49

20.

PROVISION FOR JUDICIAL LIABILITIES ....................................................................................................

50

21.

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS......................................................................................................................

52

22.

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN ....................................................................................................

53

23.

LIABILITIES FOR ASSETS ACQUISITIONS AND ASSOCIATES ................................................................

54

24.

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY..........................................................................................................................

54

25.

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE .................................................................................................................

55

26.

NET FINANCIAL RESULT ............................................................................................................................

56

27.

NET SALES...................................................................................................................................................

56

28.

SEGMENT INFORMATION...........................................................................................................................

56

29.

INCOME (EXPENSES) BY NATURE ............................................................................................................

58

30.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................

59

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION .......................................................................

60

OPINION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ..................................................

61

EARNINGS RELEASE...........................................................................................................................................

62

2

Suzano S.A.

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information

Six-month period ended June 30, 2022

(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

Note

2022

2021

CURRENT

Cash and cash equivalents

5

7,712,081

13,590,776

Marketable securities

6

12,337,762

7,508,275

Trade accounts receivable

7

5,865,962

6,531,465

Inventories

8

5,548,095

4,637,485

Recoverable taxes

9

422,129

360,725

Derivative financial instruments

4.5

1,710,964

470,261

Advances to suppliers

10

64,115

59,564

Dividends receivable

11

6,604

Other assets

914,823

937,786

Total current assets

34,575,931

34,102,941

NON-CURRENT

Marketable securities

6

257,292

250,054

Recoverable taxes

9

1,336,891

1,269,164

Deferred taxes

12

5,404,862

8,729,929

Derivative financial instruments

4.5

1,562,932

971,879

Advances to suppliers

10

1,441,853

1,282,763

Judicial deposits

335,736

300,715

Other assets

273,608

296,844

Biological assets

13

12,664,046

12,248,732

Investments

14

551,290

524,066

Property, plant and equipment

15

43,617,187

38,169,703

Right of use

19.1

4,996,460

4,794,023

Intangible

16

15,624,401

16,034,339

Total non-current

88,066,558

84,872,211

TOTAL ASSETS

122,642,489

118,975,152

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.

3

Suzano S.A.

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information

Six-month period ended June 30, 2022

(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

June 30,

December 31,

LIABILITIES

Note

2022

2021

CURRENT

Trade accounts payable

17

4,036,414

3,288,897

Loans, financing and debentures

18.1

3,471,739

3,655,537

Lease liabilities

19.2

625,680

623,282

Derivative financial instruments

4.5

686,498

1,563,459

Taxes payable

354,890

339,553

Payroll and charges

523,732

590,529

Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates

23

1,870,699

99,040

Dividends payable

11

4,055

919,073

Advances from customers

88,785

103,656

Other liabilities

398,090

368,198

Total current liabilities

12,060,582

11,551,224

NON-CURRENT

Loans, financing and debentures

18.1

71,734,198

75,973,092

Lease liabilities

19.2

5,370,465

5,269,912

Derivative financial instruments

4.5

4,605,212

6,331,069

Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates

23

299,568

306,912

Provision for judicial liabilities

20.1

3,284,999

3,232,612

Employee benefit plans

21.2

675,513

675,158

Deferred taxes

12

1,118

Share-based compensation plans

22.3

144,267

166,998

Advances from customers

149,540

149,540

Other liabilities

150,339

143,505

Total non-current liabilities

86,415,219

92,248,798

TOTAL LIABILITIES

98,475,801

103,800,022

EQUITY

24

Share capital

9,235,546

9,235,546

Capital reserves

15,758

15,455

Treasury shares

(817,451)

(218,265)

Retained earnings

3,040,935

3,927,824

Other reserves

2,048,838

2,114,907

Retained earnings

10,538,381

Controlling shareholders´

24,062,007

15,075,467

Non-controlling interest

104,681

99,663

Total equity

24,166,688

15,175,130

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

122,642,489

118,975,152

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.

4

Suzano S.A.

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information

Six-month period ended June 30, 2022

(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

Second quarter

Semester ended

April 1 to

April 1 to

June 30,

June 30,

Note

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

2022

2021

NET SALES

27

11,519,655

9,844,439

21,262,490

18,733,605

Cost of sales

29

(6,122,925)

(4,777,655)

(11,555,765)

(9,622,689)

GROSS PROFIT

5,396,730

5,066,784

9,706,725

9,110,916

OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)

Selling

29

(625,567)

(496,934)

(1,197,708)

(1,078,700)

General and administrative

29

(364,768)

(353,004)

(701,232)

(735,558)

Income (expense) from associates and joint

19,049

ventures

14

80,098

9,307

90,364

Other, net

29

161,993

909,543

159,426

1,426,396

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCIAL

4,587,437

7,976,518

INCOME (EXPENSES)

5,206,487

8,813,418

NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES)

26

Financial expenses

(1,133,402)

(932,159)

(2,183,523)

(1,923,092)

Financial income

194,283

46,263

352,567

70,490

Derivative financial instruments

(1,575,557)

3,732,823

4,620,886

1,238,873

Monetary and exchange variations, net

(4,459,984)

6,895,657

3,170,689

1,689,192

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

(2,387,223)

14,949,071

13,937,137

9,888,881

Income and social contribution taxes

Current

12

(63,703)

(91,514)

(122,637)

(155,663)

Deferred

12

2,632,715

(4,820,858)

(3,326,601)

(2,451,778)

NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

181,789

10,036,699

10,487,899

7,281,440

Attributable to

Controlling shareholders'

175,625

10,035,111

10,480,342

7,277,867

Non-controlling interest

6,164

1,588

7,557

3,573

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

25.1

0.13057

7.43770

7.77949

5.39412

Diluted

25.2

0.13054

7.43640

7.77825

5.39318

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 21:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUZANO S.A.
05:48pSUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:48pSUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:38pSUZANO S A : 2Q22 Fact Sheet
PU
05:31pSuzano Reports a Strong Second Quarter Performance With Record Cash Generation
BU
05:28pSUZANO S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON JULY 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:18pSUZANO S A : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Six-month peri..
PU
05:09pBrazil's Suzano posts 98% drop in second-quarter profit
RE
07/19SUZANO S A : MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON JULY 7, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07/13SUZANO S A : 1st Amendment to the Suzano S.A. Voting Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
06/30Suzano S.A. agreed to acquire Caravelas Florestal S.A. for approximately BRL 340 millio..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZANO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 257 M 8 525 M 8 525 M
Net income 2022 16 528 M 3 113 M 3 113 M
Net Debt 2022 52 272 M 9 846 M 9 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,64x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 61 423 M 11 570 M 11 570 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 45,52 BRL
Average target price 71,96 BRL
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Chief Financial Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-Strategy, IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZANO S.A.-24.27%11 452
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-12.49%15 813
STORA ENSO OYJ-9.85%11 727
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-10.67%9 788
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-26.35%7 642
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-6.60%6 397