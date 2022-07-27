Suzano S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The fundamentals of the pulp market remained favorable in the second quarter of 2022, marked by positive demand and several factors constraining pulp supply, sustaining a scenario of low availability in the chain and supporting continued implementation of price increases over the period. In this scenario, the Company delivered consistent operational performance with strong sales volume, due to the higher availability of production in a period less affected by scheduled maintenance downtimes. Pulp production cash cost remained pressured by commodity prices, which remained at high levels, but declined slightly in the quarter due to greater availability of industrial operations. In the paper segment, EBITDA set a new record, advancing 58% on the same period last year, driven by solid demand in in all market segments, which had a positive impact on the implementation of price increases. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a record for a second quarter (R$6.3 billion) and adjusted EBITDA/ton reached the highest level in the Company's history.

In liability management, net debt in USD remained stable despite the ongoing investment cycle, while leverage in USD, measured by net debt/Adjusted EBITDA in the last 12 months, fell to 2.3 times. The result of cash flow hedge operations once again attested to the long-term consistency of the financial policy in managing foreign exchange risk, with positive mark-to-market and cash adjustments in cash flow (ZCC).

On its ESG agenda, in 2Q22, Suzano published its Annual Sustainability Report and Sustainability Center related to 2021, which jointly address the Company's material aspects, as well as indicators and performance in frameworks such as GRI and TCFD, among others. Moreover, maintaining the good practice started in 2021, on June 23, the Company performed its second ESG Call, a multi-stakeholder event, focusing in this edition on the material topics Climate Change, Social Development and Biodiversity Conservation.

During the quarter, Suzano continued advancing on its strategic avenues. In June, in the scope of the avenue of being Best-in-Class in the Total Pulp Cost vision, it has performed the transactions related to Parkia and to the operation of Caravelas, whose areas became strategic after the merger with Fibria, seeking efficiency gains in its cost of capital. Also in June, under the scope of the strategic avenue of Advancing in the Links of the Chain, the Company announced plans to build a tissue paper and kitchen towel conversion plant in the city of Aracruz, with production capacity of 60,000 tons per year. Suzano plants to fund the investment of around R$600 million using ICMS tax credits it has in the state of Espírito Santo, which will depend on presenting the specific project and authorization by the applicable public authorities. Furthermore, on the avenue Expand Boldly into New Markets, we announced in the period the creation of Suzano Ventures, the Company's Corporate Venture Capital, which will have US$70 million in funds available for investment in startups. Through the initiative, Suzano plans to accelerate its open innovation process and become a global platform to foster entrepreneurship involving solutions for the bioeconomy based on planted forests.

Lastly, the Cerrado Project remained on its physical (21%) and financial (15%) schedule, maintaining the expectations in terms of capex and startup date previously disclosed to the market.

PULP BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

PULP SALES VOLUME AND REVENUE

In the second quarter of the year, the market scenario continued to be marked by positive demand and a combination of various unexpected factors and logistics constraints that affected pulp supply and sustained higher hardwood pulp prices.

On the pulp demand side, the Tissue and Printing & Writing paper markets in the USA and Europe maintained solid levels supported by stronger internal demand and lower imported paper volumes. The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to affect global input and energy prices; however, paper producers were able to pass through these increases to paper prices. In China, printing and writing paper were the segments most affected by the lockdown due to the zero-COVID policy, but solid demand for Tissue paper and paperboard was observed, the last one due to higher export volumes.

Page 3 of 36