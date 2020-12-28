Suzano S A : EGM | Minutes of the Meeting 12/28/2020 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

SUZANO S.A. Publicly Held Company CNPJ/MF No. 16.404.287/0001-55 NIRE No. 29.300.016.331 MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 DECEMBER 2020 D ATE , T IME AND P LACE : 28 December 2020, at 9:00 a.m., exclusively in electronic form by means of the remote attendance electronic system made available by Suzano S.A. (" Company ") pursuant to article 21-C, paragraph 2, item II of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, of 17 December 2009, as amended (" ICVM No. 481/09 ") and in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Shareholders' Manual disclosed by the Company. C ALL N OTICE : Convened in accordance with the call notice published on November 27 and and December 1st, 2020, in the newspapers Diário Oficial da Bahia (Diverse Section), Correio da Bahia (pages 14, 12 and 30, respectively) and O Estado de S. Paulo ( Estadão ) (pages B9, B6 and B9, respectively), pursuant to article 124 of Law No. 6,404/1976 (" Brazilian Corporations Law "), as amended. Paulo ( Estadão ) (pages B9, B6 and B9, respectively), pursuant to article 124 of Law No. 6,404/1976 (" Brazilian Corporations Law "), as amended. A TTENDANCE : Shareholders representing more than 72,29% of the common shares issued by the Company attended the meeting, in accordance with the manifested votes via Distance Voting Ballots and attendance registration in the remote attendance electronic system made available by the Company pursuant to article 21-C, paragraph 2, item II of ICVM No. 481/09. Also in attendance was Mr. Luiz Paes, member of the Company's Audit Board. O PENING AND BOARD : The works were initiated by Mr. Pablo Francisco Gimenez Machado, pursuant to article 8 of the Company's Bylaws. Chairman : Pablo Francisco Gimenez Machado; Secretary : Iva Maria Souza Bueno. A GENDA : The Chairman reported as follows. 5.1 The purpose of this Extraordinary General Meeting is: 5.1.1 To approve the Protocol and Justification entered into on 26 November 2020 by the management of the Company and of the wholly owned subsidiaries: (i) AGFA - Comércio, Administração e Participações Ltda., a limited liability company with head offices in the City of Belém, State of Pará, at Passagem 3 de Outubro, No 536, Suite 10, Sacramenta, CEP 66123-640, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 07.934.961/0001-12, Board of Trade of Pará ("JUCEPA") under NIRE 15.200.249.439 ("AGFA"); (ii) ASAPIR Produção Florestal e Comércio Ltda., a limited liability company with head offices in the City of Limeira, State of São Paulo, at S/N, Building B, CEP 13480-021, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No 08.721.410/0001-33, registered with the Board of Trade of São Paulo ("JUCESP") under NIRE 35.221.300.260 ("Asapir"); (iii) Comercial e Agrícola Paineiras Ltda., a limited liability company with head offices in the City of Suzano, State of São Paulo, at Rua Prudente de Moraes, No. 4,006, Sector B, Vila Santana, CEP 08613-900, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under Noº 50.692.219/0001-77, registered with JUCESP under NIRE 35.200.185.143 ("Paineiras"); (iv) Ondurman Empreendimentos Imobiliários Ltda., a limited liability company with head offices in the City of Suzano, State of São Paulo, at Rua Prudente de Moraes, No. 4,006, Suite 29-A, Gecontrol, Vila Santana, CEP 08613-900, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 09.332.082/0001-46, registrered with JUCESP under NIRE 35.222.026.226 ("Ondurman"); (v) Facepa Fábrica de Papel da Amazônia S.A., a corporation with head offices in the City of Belém, State of Pará, at Passagem 3 de Outubro, No. 536, Sacramenta, CEP 66123-640, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 04.909.479/0001-34, registered with JUCEPA under NIRE 15.300.010.501 ("Facepa"); (vi) Fibria Terminais Portuários S.A., a corporation with head offices in the City of Santos, State of São Paulo, at Av. Cândido Gafrée, S/N, warehouses 13, 14 and 15, CEP 11013-240, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 02.403.565/0001-45, registered with JUCESP under NIRE 35.300.153.928 ("Fibria"); and (vii) Futuragene Brasil Tecnologia Ltda., a limited liability company with head offices in the City of Itapetininga, State of São Paulo, at Av. Dr. José Lembo, No. 1,010, Suite A, Jardim Bela Vista, CEP 8207-780, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 12.777.984/0001-09, registered with JUCESP under NIRE 35.224.817.727 ("Futuragene" and, jointly with AGFA, Asapir, Paineiras, Ondurman, Facepa and Fibria, the "Wholly Owned Subsidiaries"), containing the terms and conditions for the merger of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries by Suzano ("Merger") ("Merger Agreement"); 5.1.2 To ratify the appointment and engagement of the specialized company PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, a company with head offices in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. Francisco Matarazzo, No. 1,400, Torre Torino, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 61.562.112/0001-20 ("Appraiser"), engaged to determine the net equity of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, pursuant to applicable Law; To approve the appraisal reports of the net equity of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, at book value, prepared by the Appraiser in compliance with accounting and legal standards, criteria and requirements (" Appraisal Reports "); To approve the Merger of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries by the Company, under the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement and the consequent dissolution of S the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries; and To authorize the Company's management to take all measures that are necessary to the completion of the Merger, in accordance with the applicable law. 6. DOCUMENTS: The Call Notice releases mentioned in item 2 above are available to shareholders. Further, the following documents are available at Suzano's head office, on the Company's investor relations website (www.suzano.com.br/ri), as well as on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br), (a) the Management Proposal, contemplating: (i) the Merger Agreement and its exhibits, including the Appraisal Reports; (ii) the main conditions of the Merger, pursuant to article 20-A of ICVM ; and (iii) the information of exhibit 21 of ICVM No. 481/09 ("Management Proposal"). 7. RESOLUTIONS: The reading of the documents mentioned in item 6 above was dismissed, provided they are known by the shareholders of the Company, as well as of the consolidated voting map of manifested votes by means of distance voting ballots, which was available for examination by the shareholders in attendance, pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 21-W of ICVM No. 481/09. The shareholders of the Company in attendance of this general meeting resolved as follows, with abstentions being recorded in each case and having authorized the transcription of these minutes in summary form and their publication with omission of the signatures of the shareholders, pursuant to article 130, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the Brazilian Corporations Law: 7.1 Extraordinary General Meeting: To approve, by majority of the votes, with 983.864.026 favorable votes, 151.221 opposing votes, and 1.173 abstentions, the Merger Agreement containing the terms and conditions of the Merger. After being authenticated by the board, the Merger Agreement hereby becomes a part of these minutes in the form of Exhibit A . To approve, by majority of the votes, with 983.864.239 favorable votes, 151.252 opposing votes, and 929 abstentions, the ratification of the appointment and engagement of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes , engaged to prepare the Appraisal Reports, on the date base of 31 August 2020, except for Futuragene, whose base date is 31 October 2020, pursuant to Article 227 of the Brazilian Corporations Law. The Appraisal Reports are part of Exhibit I to the Merger Agreement, which comprises Exhibit A of these minutes; To approve, by majority of the votes, with 983.864.293 favorable votes, 151.049 opposing votes, and 1.078 abstentions, the Appraisal Report that determine the book value of the net equity of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, at four-hundred and thirty-three million, two-hundred and sixty-three thousand, ninety-three Brazilian reais and ninety-five cents (BRL 433.263.093,95), constituting the amount of the net assets to be transferred to the Company. To approve, by majority of the votes, with 983.857.508 favorable votes, 157.421 opposing votes, and 1.491 abstentions, the Merger of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries by the Company, with effects from May 31, 2020, under the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement and the consequent dissolution of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries as of such date. The Merger shall not result in any capital increase of Company and, consequently, there will be no exchange ratio of shares, provided the Company directly holds the entirety of the capital stock of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries. Upon completion of the Merger's legal provisions, the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries shall be lawfully dissolved for all purposes, with no need to adopt a liquidation or dissolution procedure and the entirety of the equity of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries shall be fully transferred to the Company, pursuant to article 1,117 of the Brazilian Civil Code and article 227 of the Brazilian Corporations Law and to the Merger Agreement. The Company shall succeed the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries on a universal basis and without any discontinuity, in relation to all assets, rights, claims, powers, immunities, shares, exceptions, duties, obligations, liabilities, encumbrances and responsibilities held by the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, which are merged by the Company. Among the assets of the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries which are the object of succession by the Company, are the real estate properties described in Exhibit III of the Merger Agreement (which constitutes Exhibit A of these minutes). The book value of each real estate property and copies of the registration certificates of the real estate properties are also found in the exhibits to Section 2.6.1 of the Merger Agreement. The equity variations determined between the base date of the Merger (i.e. 31 August 2020, except for Futuragene, whose base date is 31 October 2020) and the base date of the effective Merger shall be borne by the Company. Pursuant to article 234 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, the Merger's certificate issued by the Board of Trade shall be a suitable document for the registration and annotation, in the competent public and private registries, of the universal succession by the Company of the assets, rights, claims, powers, immunities, shares, exceptions, duties, obligations, liabilities, encumbrances and responsibilities that are part of or related to the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries. 7.1.5 To authorize, by majority of the votes, with 984.014.472 favorable votes, 879 opposing votes, and 1.069 abstentions, the Company's management to take all measures that are necessary to completion of the Merger, in accordance with the applicable law. 8. CLOSURE AND APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES: Once the resolutions were closed, the Extraordinary General Meeting was suspended for the time necessary to transcribe these minutes. The meeting was reopened, these minutes were read, found to be in compliance, approved and signed by those in attendance, having been considered signatories to the minutes, pursuant to article 21-V, paragraph 1, of ICVM No. 481/09, the shareholders whose distant voting ballots were considered valid by the Company and the shareholders who registered their attendance in the remote attendance electronic system provided by the Company. The voting manifestation and abstention statements were presented, authenticated by the board and filed at the head office. The votes cast via Distance Voting Ballots, pursuant to ICVM No. 481/09, were filed with the Company. The list of attending shareholders is attached hereto in the form of Exhibit B. Salvador, 28 December 2020. 