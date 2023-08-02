MATERIAL FACT

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

São Paulo, August 2, 2023 - Suzano S.A. (" Company " or " Suzano ") (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ), in compliance with CVM Instruction 44, of August 23, 2021, and CVM Instruction 480, of December 7, 2009 (" CVM Instruction 480/09 "), as amended, complementing the Material Fact notices dated October 28, 2021, November 5, 2021 and April 27, 2023 and in line with corporate governance best practices, hereby informs the following about the expected operational startup of the Cerrado Project, which consists of the construction of a new pulp plant in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo in Mato Grosso do Sul (" Cerrado Project "):

Considering the progress of construction works and, consequently, the better visibility of their development, the Company announces that the operational startup is expected by June 2024.

The Company also informs through this Material Fact notice that other information and estimates disclosed about the Cerrado Project remain valid and unchanged.

By disclosing the information contained in this Material Fact notice, the Company reaffirms its commitment to transparency with its shareholders, investors and the market and will keep them adequately informed of any significant change that may occur.

