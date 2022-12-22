Suzano S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. Date, Time and Place: December 20, 2022, at 10 a.m., in meeting held exclusively in digital form (videoconference), under item 6.4 of the Board of Directors' (" Board ") Internal Regulations of Suzano S.A. (" Company ").

2.Attendance: The following Directors attended the Meeting: David Feffer (Chairman of the Board), Daniel Feffer (Vice-Chairman of the Board), Nildemar Secches (Vice-Chairman of the Board), Ana Paula Machado Pessoa (Director), Gabriela Feffer Moll (Director), Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado (Director), Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli (Director), Paulo Sergio Kakinoff (Director) and Rodrigo Calvo Galindo (Director). Mrs. Silvia Krueger Pela also participated as an invited guest.

3. Chairman and Secretary: TheMeeting was chaired by Mr.David Feffer and Mrs. Silvia Krueger Pela acted as secretary.

4. Agenda: (i) approvalof the contractionby the Company with the International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), together with others financial institutions, of a credit line in the amount of seven hundred and fifty million U.S. dollars (US$ 750.000.000,00), in connection with the construction of a pulp production plant in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo, State of Mato Grosso ("Project Cerrado" and "Transaction", respectively); (ii) approvalof the granting of collateral in the scope of the Transaction, consisting of a fiduciary alienation of real state and equipments; (iii) approvalof the authorization for the Company's Board of Officers, represented by any two officers, to perform any and all acts necessary or convenient to implement the resolutions above, if approved; and (iv) approvalof the ratification of all acts that have been performed by the Company's management related to the above matters.

5. Minutes in summary form: the Directors, unanimously, approved the drawing of these minutes in summary form.

6.Resolutions: the Directors, unanimously and without restrictions:

6.1 Approved the Transaction, which will consist of two tranches: the (a) "A-loan", a US$ 250 million (two hundred and fifty million dollars) loan with IFC's own resources and a total term of 8 years; and the (b) "B-loan", a syndicated loan of up to US$ 500 million (five hundred million dollars) with financial institutions' own resources and a total term of 7 years;

6.2 Approved the granting of the collateral, consisting of a fiduciary alienation of real estate and equipments, where the Imperatriz (MA) industrial complex is currently located,