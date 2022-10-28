Suzano S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 27, 2022

1.Date, Time and Place: on October 27, 2022, at 9 a.m., in a hybrid meeting: by digital means (videoconference), pursuant to item 6.4. of the Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors ("Board") of Suzano S.A. ("Company"), as well as at the Company's branch, located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1355, 8th floor, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

2.Attendance: The following Directors attended the meeting: David Feffer (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Daniel Feffer (Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors), Nildemar Secches (Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors), Ana Paula Machado Pessoa (Director), Gabriela Feffer Moll (Director), Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado (Director), Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli (Director), Rodrigo Calvo Galindo (Director) and e Paulo Sergio Kakinoff (Director). Mrs. Silvia Krueger Pela also attended the meeting as an invited guest.

3.Chairman and Secretary: The meeting was chaired by Mr. David Feffer, and Silvia Krueger Pela was the secretary.

4.Agenda: Resolve on (i) the Company's new shares buyback program (" October/2022 Program "); and (ii) the authorization for the Company's Board of Officers to perform all acts necessary to implement the resolutions eventually approved in the meeting.

5.Minutes in Summary Form: The present Directors unanimously and without reservations resolved the drawing up of these minutes in summary form.

6.Resolutions: The present Directors, unanimously and without reservations, also resolved on: