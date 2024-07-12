Attachments
|52.3 BRL
|-13.63%
|-4.47%
|-5.99%
|Jul. 12
|Pactiv Evergreen Sells Paper Mill, Extrusion Facility to Suzano for $110 Million
|DJ
|Jun. 27
|Suzano ADRs Rise 14% After Ending Talks to Acquire International Paper
|DJ
|Mexican peso slips as markets digest Banxico's dovish tilt
|RE
|London's FTSE 100 slips as investors eye US, UK economic data
|RE
|Latam FX, stocks edge lower; Banxico's rate decision on tap
|RE
|Brazil's Eletrobras, Suzano team up to make green hydrogen, synthetic fuels
|RE
|Wall St set for subdued open after economic data; Micron drags chip stocks lower
|RE
|International Paper Shares Drop After Suzano Walks Away From Bid Talks
|DJ
|Futures dip as Micron drags down chip stocks ahead of economic data
|RE
|The same old winners
|Suzano says it has terminated talks to buy International Paper
|RE
|Suzano to Acquire Minority Stake in Lenzing From B&C Group
|MT
|International Paper Seeks to Reassure DS Smith as Suzano Plots Bid
|CI
|Brazil's Suzano confirms interest in International Paper assets
|RE
|Brazil's Suzano discusses higher bid for International Paper, sources say
|RE
|Suzano S.A. Approves Committee Changes
|CI
|Transcript : Suzano S.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 10, 2024
|Tranche Update on Suzano S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 26, 2024.
|CI
|Suzano S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Suzano Q1 Earnings, Revenue Fall
|MT
|Brazil's Suzano first-quarter profit drops 96%
|RE
|Brazil's Suzano readies $15 billion bid for International Paper, sources say
|RE
|Top Midday Stories: Disney Projects 'Softer' Q3 DTC Outlook; UBS Q1 EPS, Revenue Rise; Peloton Drawing Private-Equity Interest; US Regulators Probe Deeper Into Tesla Autopilot
|MT
|Suzano Preparing $15 Billion Bid for International Paper
|MT
|International Paper Shares Rise as Suzano Reportedly Mulling Bid
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.99%
|12.53B
|-7.34%
|18.25B
|+3.57%
|10.11B
|+1.81%
|6.37B
|-0.18%
|4.66B
|+15.05%
|3.89B
|+8.57%
|2.99B
|+75.29%
|2.92B
|+17.78%
|1.84B
|+21.27%
|1.78B