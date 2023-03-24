Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:34 2023-03-23 pm EDT
42.24 BRL   -1.49%
06:52aSuzano S A : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 23, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06:42aSuzano S A : CALL NOTICE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS - Form 6-K
PU
06:42aSuzano S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suzano S A : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 23, 2023 - Form 6-K

03/24/2023 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 23, 2023.

("MEETING")

1.Date, Time and Place: On March 23, 2023, at 10 hours, by videoconference system of Suzano S.A. ("Suzano" or "Company"), the Fiscal Council ("Board") met inaccordancewith Article 9 of the Internal Rules of the Fiscal Council of Suzano S.A.

2.Attendance: The following Fiscal Council members of the Company attended the meeting, representing its entirety: Eraldo Soares Peçanha, Luiz Augusto Marques Paes and Rubens Barletta. The meeting was also attended by Mrs. Júlia Botelho Martins, who acted as secretary.

3.Agenda: The members of the Company's Fiscal Council met to examine and express an opinion on the Company's capital budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with retained earnings in the amount of fourteen billion, nine hundred seventy-two million, three hundred twenty-three thousand, three hundred and seventy-seven reais and five cents (BRL 14,972,323,377.05) to be applied in investments planned to meet the Company's commitments in its growth strategy in the application of production capacity and process improvement.

4. Minutes in Summary Form: The attending Fiscal Council members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in summary form.

5.Resolutions: The Meeting was established, the members of the Company's Fiscal Council unanimously and without any reservations:

5.1.They expressed a favorable opinion on the Company's capital budget proposal for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, comprising the total amount of eighteen billion, four hundred and ninety-four million, seven hundred and sixty-four thousand reais (BRL 18,494,764,000.00), to be applied in investments planned to meet the Company's commitments in its growth strategy in the application of production capacity and process improvements, with the retained earnings in the amount of fourteen billion, nine hundred seventy-two million, three hundred twenty-three thousand, three hundred and seventy-seven reais and five cents (BRL 14,972,323,377.05), in accordance with article 196 of Law 6,404, dated as of December 15, 1976. The copy of the capital budget was presented to the Fiscal Council members and will be part of the Management Proposal for the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 26, 2023.

5.2.After the aforementioned decisions, the Fiscal Council Members approved the issue of the report attached hereto as Annex I.

6.Closing:There being no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was closed. The minutes of the Meeting were drafted, read and approved by all Directors presents.

São Paulo/SP, March 23, 2023.

___________________________

Júlia Botelho Martins

Board Secretary

Attending Directors:

___________________________

Eraldo Soares Peçanha

Fiscal Council Member

___________________________

Luiz Augusto Marques Paes

Fiscal Council Member

___________________________

Rubens Barletta

Fiscal Council Member

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 16.404.287/0001-55

NIRE No. 29.300.016.331

ANNEX I

Fiscal Council Opinion

The Fiscal Council of Suzano S.A. ("Company"), within its legal duties, in particular pursuant to article 163, sub-item III of Law No. 6,404, dated as of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), in a meeting held on this date, examined the Company's capital budget proposal for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, comprising the total amount of eighteen billion, four hundred and ninety-four million, seven hundred and sixty-four thousand reais (BRL 18,494,764,000.00), to be applied in investments planned to meet the Company's commitments in its growth strategy in application of production capacity and process improvement, being expected as one of the financing sources the earnings retained in the amount of fourteen billion, nine hundred and seventy-two million, three hundred and twenty-three thousand, three hundred and seventy-seven reais and five cents (BRL 14,972,323,377.05), pursuant to article 196 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and concluded, by unanimous vote and without any reservations, that the proposed capital budget is in order, with a favorable opinion as to its approval by the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 26, 2023, according to the Brazilian Corporation Law.

São Paulo, SP, March 23, 2023.

___________________________

Eraldo Soares Peçanha

Fiscal Council Member

___________________________

Luiz Augusto Marques Paes

Fiscal Council Member

___________________________

Rubens Barletta

Fiscal Council Member

Attachments

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 10:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUZANO S.A.
06:52aSuzano S A : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 23, 2023 - ..
PU
06:42aSuzano S A : CALL NOTICE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS - Form 6-K
PU
06:42aSuzano S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
03/22With stakes high, Brazil meat industry dominates Lula delegation to China
RE
03/22With the stakes high, Brazil meat industry dominates Lula delegation to China
RE
03/09Suzano S A : EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORDINARY MEETING HELD ON FE..
PU
03/07Suzano S A : Presentation | JP Morgan 2023 Global Emerging Markets Corporate Conference
PU
03/01Transcript : Suzano S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01Suzano S A : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 6-K
PU
03/01Suzano S A : OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZANO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 153 M 8 567 M 8 567 M
Net income 2023 9 969 M 1 892 M 1 892 M
Net Debt 2023 55 089 M 10 453 M 10 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,98x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 53 738 M 10 196 M 10 196 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 42,24 BRL
Average target price 67,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Chief Financial Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-Strategy, IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZANO S.A.-12.44%10 196
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-9.71%18 150
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.40%10 131
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA2.05%9 142
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-3.94%6 259
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-6.43%4 054
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer