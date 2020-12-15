Suzano S A : Material Fact | Capex Estimates for 2020 and 2021

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, December 15, 2020 - Suzano S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano") (B3: SUZB3/NYSE: SUZ), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, investors and the market the following:

The Company maintains its Capex estimate for fiscal year 2020 in the amount of R$4.2 billion, as disclosed in the Material Fact notice of May 14, 2020. The Board of Directors Meeting held on December 4, 2020, approved the Capex estimate for fiscal year 2021 at R$4.9 billion, as detailed below.

The increase in relation to 2020 is mainly due to higher investments in maintenance Capex, due to the appreciation of the average US dollar against the Brazilian Real, the contingency plan of 2020 (which postponed some of the projects to 2021), the higher concentration of investments in forest machinery and equipment, and the expected increase in production planned for next year.

With regard to other investments, the highest spending will be on land and forests, which, in the Company's vision, is the minimum amount required to maintain its long- term growth option and competitiveness.

For fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the Company's Capex estimates are shown below:

Capex (R$ billion) 2020 2021 Maintenance 3.5 4.0 Expansion and Modernization 0.2 0.2 Land and Forests 0.4 0.4 Port Terminals1 0.1 0.2 Other 0.0 0.1 Total 4.2 4.9

1States of São Paulo and Maranhão