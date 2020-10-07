Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Suzano S.A.    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suzano S A : Material Fact | Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Shares - BNDESPAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 03:40am EDT

MATERIAL FACT

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 16.404.287/0001-55

NIRE 29.3.0001633-1

São Paulo, October 6, 2020 - Suzano S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano") (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ), in compliance with the provisions of Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or "CVM") Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Instruction No. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, and in addition to the Material Facts that the Company disclosed on September 3 and 18, 2020 and October 2, 2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general the closing of the secondary public offering of 150,217,425 common shares, without par value, of Suzano ("Securities") held by BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR, including 13,180,000 Securities in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a price per Security to the public of R$46.00, resulting in an aggregate sale price of R$6,910,001,550.00 ("Global Offering"). The ADSs were offered and sold to the public at a price of U.S.$8.15 per ADS. The price per Security in the form of ADS corresponds to the price per Security translated into U.S. dollars, based on the selling exchange rate for U.S. dollars (PTAX) as published by the Central Bank of Brazil on October 1st, 2020, the pricing date of the Global Offering.

The Global Offering consisted of a public offering of the Securities concurrently (i) in Brazil, in unorganized over-the-counter-market, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 400, of December 29, 2003, as amended, and other applicable rules and regulations, including the placement of the Securities outside Brazil ("Brazilian Offering"); and (ii) outside Brazil, including in the form of ADSs, in an offering registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("International Offering").

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. and XP Investments US, LLC acted as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the International Offering. Banco J.P. Morgan S.A., Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Múltiplo S.A., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Banco Itaú BBA S.A. and XP Investimentos Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. acted as underwriters in the Brazilian Offering.

São Paulo, October 6, 2020.

Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUZANO S.A.
03:40aSUZANO S A : Material Fact | Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Shares - BN..
PU
10/06SUZANO S A : Notice to the market | Events Held Through Digital Plataforms
PU
10/05Companies Test a New Type of ESG Bond With Fewer Restrictions
DJ
10/02SUZANO S A : Material Fact – Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Share..
PU
10/02SUZANO S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting | Follow On BNDESPAR
PU
09/21SUZANO S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting | 3Q20 Results
PU
09/21SUZANO S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting | Fiscal Council Internal Reg..
PU
09/18Brazil's BNDES readies sale of $1.4 bln stake in pulp maker Suzano
RE
09/18SUZANO S A : Brazil's Suzano says BNDES to sell up to 150 mln shares in share of..
RE
09/11SUZANO S A : Emissions-linked Suzano bond seen spurring more EM firms to market
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 024 M 5 184 M 5 184 M
Net income 2020 -14 483 M -2 587 M -2 587 M
Net Debt 2020 64 143 M 11 456 M 11 456 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,41x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 64 682 M 11 743 M 11 552 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,95 BRL
Last Close Price 47,94 BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-People Management, Strategy & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZANO S.A.20.82%11 743
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-15.11%16 493
STORA ENSO OYJ8.14%13 078
SVENSKA CELLULOSA31.68%9 962
HOLMEN AB18.02%6 410
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-13.32%5 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group