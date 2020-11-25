Suzano S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting | Non-statutory advisory Committee
SUZANO S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.016.331
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
("Meeting")
Date, Time and Place: October 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., via videoconference, pursuant to item 6.4. of the Charter of the Board of Directors ("Board") of Suzano S.A. ("Suzano" or "Company").
Attendance: The following Directors of the Company attended the Meeting: David Feffer (Chairman of the Board), Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder (Vice-Chairman of the Board), Daniel Feffer (Vice-Chairman of the Board), Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado (Director), Nildemar Secches (Director), Ana Paula Pessoa (Director), Rodrigo Calvo Galindo (Director), Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli (Director), Hélio Lima Magalhães (Director) and Rodrigo Kede Lima (Director). All Officers of the Company, and Gabriela Moll and Stefan Tasoko, representatives of the Company, also participated in the Meeting as guests.
Chairman and Secretary: The meeting was chaired by Mr. David Feffer, who invited Mr. Stefan Tasoko to act as secretary.
Agenda: To change the coordinator of the Company's Strategy & Innovation Committee.
Minutes in Summary Form: The Directors unanimously decided for the drawing up of these minutes in summary form, which will be filed at the registered office of the Company.
Development of the agenda: The Board unanimously decided to approve the appointment of Mr. Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli, currently a member of the Committee, as the coordinator starting on this date. The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Rodrigo Kede for his activities as coordinator of the Committee, informing that he will continue as a member of the Committee.
Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the Meeting was closed. The minutes of the Meeting were drafted, read and approved by all Directors present.
São Paulo, October 29, 2020
