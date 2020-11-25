Log in
SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
Suzano S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting | Non-statutory advisory Committee

11/25/2020 | 09:33am EST
SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.016.331

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

("Meeting")

  1. Date, Time and Place: October 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., via videoconference, pursuant to item 6.4. of the Charter of the Board of Directors ("Board") of Suzano S.A. ("Suzano" or "Company").
  2. Attendance: The following Directors of the Company attended the Meeting: David Feffer (Chairman of the Board), Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder (Vice-Chairman of the Board), Daniel Feffer (Vice-Chairman of the Board), Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado (Director), Nildemar Secches (Director), Ana Paula Pessoa (Director), Rodrigo Calvo Galindo (Director), Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli (Director), Hélio Lima Magalhães (Director) and Rodrigo Kede Lima (Director). All Officers of the Company, and Gabriela Moll and Stefan Tasoko, representatives of the Company, also participated in the Meeting as guests.
  3. Chairman and Secretary: The meeting was chaired by Mr. David Feffer, who invited Mr. Stefan Tasoko to act as secretary.
  4. Agenda: To change the coordinator of the Company's Strategy & Innovation Committee.
  5. Minutes in Summary Form: The Directors unanimously decided for the drawing up of these minutes in summary form, which will be filed at the registered office of the Company.
  6. Development of the agenda: The Board unanimously decided to approve the appointment of Mr. Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli, currently a member of the Committee, as the coordinator starting on this date. The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Rodrigo Kede for his activities as coordinator of the Committee, informing that he will continue as a member of the Committee.
  7. Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the Meeting was closed.   The minutes of the Meeting were drafted, read and approved by all Directors present.

São Paulo, October 29, 2020

(continuation of the minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Suzano S.A. held at 10:30 a.m. on October 29, 2020)

David Feffer

Stefan Tasoko

Chairman of the Meeting and of the Board

Secretary

Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder

Daniel Feffer

Vice Chairman

Vice Chairman

Nildemar Secches

Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado

Director

Director

Ana Paula Pessoa

Hélio Lima Magalhães

Director

Director

Rodrigo Calvo Galindo

Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli

Director

Director

Rodrigo Kede Lima

Director

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 14:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
