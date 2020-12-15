Suzano S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors | Budget Approval

Mr. Walter Schalka and the executive officers of the Company presented to the Board the proposed Annual Budget of the Company for fiscal year 2021, including, among other items, the Opex and Capex amounts. The proposed Annual Budget was reviewed by the Management and Finance Committee of the Company, which recommended its approval by the Board of Directors. After the presentation was concluded, clarifications were provided to the Directors about the topics covered and, since no objections against what was presented or clarified were made, the following resolutions were taken.

Presentation and discussions on the agenda

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Suzano S.A., held on December 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. - contd)

8. Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the Meeting was closed. The minutes of the Meeting were drafted, read and approved by all the Directors present.

São Paulo, SP, December 4, 2020.