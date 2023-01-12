Advanced search
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-01-12 pm EST
50.26 BRL   +2.05%
Suzano S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

01/12/2023 | 05:00pm EST
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Tax Id No. (CNPJ/ME) No. 16.404.287/0001-55

NIRE 29.3.0001633-1

São Paulo, January 12, 2023 - Suzano S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano") (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ), in compliance with the article 37, paragraph 2, of CVM Resolution No. 81, dated as of March 29, 2022, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the general market that the next Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 26, 2023, as previously disclosed in the Company's annual calendar of corporate events.

The Company also clarifies that further information related to such event will be properly disclosed at the right time in accordance with the applicable law. The Investor Relations department is available to provide any further clarification by the telephone +55 (11) 3503-9330 or by the e-mail ir@suzano.com.br

São Paulo, January 12, 2023.

Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
