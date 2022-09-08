Log in
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-06 pm EDT
44.98 BRL   +0.56%
08:20aSUZANO S A : Presentation | Citi's GEMS Conference
PU
08/24Bradesco BBI Double Downgrades Suzano to Underperform From Outperform
MT
08/16SUZANO S A : Presentation | 23nd Santander Annual Brazil Conference
PU
Suzano S A : Presentation | Citi's GEMS Conference

09/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Citi's GEMS Conference

September 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains what are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of the key operational and financial strategies and investment plans, guidance about future operations and factors or trends that influence the financial situation, liquidity or operational results. Such statements reflect the current view of the management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. These are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are covered in their entirety by this disclaimer.

In addition, this presentation contains some financial indicators that are not recognized by the BR GAAP or IFRS. These indicators do not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by other companies. We provide these indicators because we use them as measurements of Suzano's performance; they should not be considered separately or as a replacement for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS.

2

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Company

Business

Addressable

Operational &

Overview

Strategy

Market

Financial

Highlights

2Q22

Backups

3

Agenda

1

Company

Overview

4

Robust governance in place

Supported by

Board of

Directors

9 Members

56% Independent members

33% of Women

APPOINTMENT OF RISK EXPERT

Statutory Audit Committee

Sustainability Committee

People Committee

Strategy and Innovation Committee

Appointment and Compensation

Management and Finance Committee

Committee

Governance Policy

ESG:

Improvement in BoD Practices:

Formal responsibility

10%

in ESG and Risk Management

Regular assessment of

of short-term variable

performance

compensation

Minimum attendance for all

in 2021

members required

5

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 12:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 45 662 M 8 701 M 8 701 M
Net income 2022 19 035 M 3 627 M 3 627 M
Net Debt 2022 54 546 M 10 394 M 10 394 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,22x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 58 895 M 11 222 M 11 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 44,98 BRL
Average target price 67,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Chief Financial Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-Strategy, IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZANO S.A.-25.17%11 222
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ0.12%17 779
STORA ENSO OYJ-13.23%11 078
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-8.43%9 615
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-1.43%6 497
SCG PACKAGING-22.38%6 303