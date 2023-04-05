Advanced search
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
04:07:21 2023-04-05
40.98 BRL   -3.23%
04:39pSuzano S A : Presentation | Bradesco BBI 9th Brazil Investment Forum
PU
04:39pSuzano S A : Presentation | Non Deal Roadshow Morgan Stanley
PU
03/30Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to Spinnova Plc's Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
Suzano S A : Presentation | Non Deal Roadshow Morgan Stanley

04/05/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
Non Deal Roadshow Morgan Stanley

April 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains what are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of the key operational and financial strategies and investment plans, guidance about future operations and factors or trends that influence the financial situation, liquidity or operational results. Such statements reflect the current view of the management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. These are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are covered in their entirety by this disclaimer.

In addition, this presentation contains some financial indicators that are not recognized by the BR GAAP or IFRS. These indicators do not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by other companies. We provide these indicators because we use them as measurements of Suzano's performance; they should not be considered separately or as a replacement for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS.

2

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Company

Business

Addressable

Operational &

Overview

Strategy

Market

Financial

Highlights

4Q22

Backups

3

Agenda

1

Company

Overview

4

Robust governance in place

Board of Directors

9 Members

56% Independent members

33% of Women

APPOINTMENT OF RISK EXPERT

Listed on Novo Mercado, B3's highest corporate

governance segment and NYSE ADR-level 2 program

ESG:

of management's

short-term variable

Supported by Committees

Audit (Statutory)

People

Appointment and Compensation

Sustainability

Strategy and Innovation

Management and Finance

10%

compensation since

2021

5

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 20:38:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
