  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-27 pm EDT
43.33 BRL   +2.05%
07:16aSuzano S A : Presentation | Safra Brazil Conference 2022
PU
04:06aSuzano S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
09/21Suzano reinforces commitment to China at Shanghai Pulp Week 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzano S A : Presentation | Safra Brazil Conference 2022

09/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safra Brazil Conference 2022

September 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains what are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible,"

"will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of the key operational and financial strategies and investment plans, guidance about future operations and factors or trends that influence the financial situation, liquidity or operational results. Such statements reflect the current view of the management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. These are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are covered in their entirety by this disclaimer.

In addition, this presentation contains some financial indicators that are not recognized by the BR GAAP or IFRS. These indicators do not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by other companies. We provide these indicators because we use them as measurements of Suzano's performance; they should not be considered separately or as a replacement for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS.

2

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Company

Business

Addressable

Operational &

Overview

Strategy

Market

Financial

Highlights

2Q22

Backups

3

Agenda

1

Company

Overview

4

Robust governance in place

Supported by

Board of

Directors

9 Members

56% Independent members

33% of Women

APPOINTMENT OF RISK EXPERT

Statutory Audit Committee

Sustainability Committee

People Committee

Strategy and Innovation Committee

Appointment and Compensation

Management and Finance Committee

Committee

Governance Policy

ESG:

Improvement in BoD Practices:

Formal responsibility

10%

in ESG and Risk Management

Regular assessment of

of short-term variable

performance

compensation

Minimum attendance for all

in 2021

members required

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
