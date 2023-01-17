Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:47:51 2023-01-17 am EST
51.02 BRL   +0.81%
10:20aSuzano S A : Presentation | Santander - 27th Annual Latin American Conference
PU
01/12Suzano S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
2022Suzano S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suzano S A : Presentation | Santander - 27th Annual Latin American Conference

01/17/2023 | 10:20am EST
Santander Annual Latin America Conference

January 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains what are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible,"

"will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of the key operational and financial strategies and investment plans, guidance about future operations and factors or trends that influence the financial situation, liquidity or operational results. Such statements reflect the current view of the management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. These are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are covered in their entirety by this disclaimer.

In addition, this presentation contains some financial indicators that are not recognized by the BR GAAP or IFRS. These indicators do not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by other companies. We provide these indicators because we use them as measurements of Suzano's performance; they should not be considered separately or as a replacement for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS.

2

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Company

Business

Addressable

Operational &

Overview

Strategy

Market

Financial

Highlights

3Q22

Backups

3

Agenda

1

Company

Overview

4

Robust governance in place

Board of Directors

9 Members

56% Independent members

33% of Women

APPOINTMENT OF RISK EXPERT

Listed on Novo Mercado, B3's highest corporate governance segment and NYSE ADR-level 2 program

ESG:

of management's

short-term variable

Supported by Committees

Audit (Statutory)

People

Appointment and Compensation

Sustainability

Strategy and Innovation

Management and Finance

10%

compensation since

2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 15:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 49 483 M 9 675 M 9 675 M
Net income 2022 21 518 M 4 207 M 4 207 M
Net Debt 2022 55 905 M 10 930 M 10 930 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,11x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 66 266 M 12 956 M 12 956 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 50,61 BRL
Average target price 68,89 BRL
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Chief Financial Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-Strategy, IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZANO S.A.4.73%12 956
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-5.84%18 984
STORA ENSO OYJ7.00%12 176
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA9.97%9 778
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)3.41%6 682
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.1.00%4 340