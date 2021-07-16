Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzano S A : Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital (Form 6-K)

07/16/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/MF No. 16.404.287/0001-55

NIRE 29.3.0001633-1

São Paulo, July 16, 2021 - Suzano S.A. ('Suzano' or 'Company') (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ) hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on July 26, 2021 ('Redemption Date'), its wholly owned subsidiary Fibria Overseas Finance Ltd. ('FOF') will exercise its right to redeem all of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% Notes due 2024 (FBR/24) (CUSIP 31572UAE6; ISIN US31572UAE64) ('2024 Notes') currently outstanding, in the total aggregate principal amount of US$352,793,000, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the indenture, dated as of May 12, 2014, as supplemented by the first supplemental indenture dated as of May 12, 2014, among the Issuer, the Guarantor, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, registrar, paying agent and transfer agent (the 'Indenture'). Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings specified in the Indenture.

Pursuant to the Indenture, FOF will redeem the 2024 Notes at a redemption price (the 'Redemption Price') equal to the greater of (a) 100.0% of the principal amount thereof, and (b) the sum of the present values of each remaining scheduled payment of principal and interest thereon (inclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption) discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) using a discount rate equal to the treasury rate plus 0.40%, plus in the case of item (a) only, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the 2024 Notes to the Redemption Date (the 'Make-Whole Amount'), plus in each case any accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Amounts, if any, on such Securities to the Redemption Date, as calculated by the Independent Investment Banker.

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price will become due and payable. Interest on the 2024 Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. Upon the redemption, the 2024 Notes will cease to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the 2024 Notes and the related guarantee by the Guarantor will be cancelled and any obligation thereunder extinguished. Payment of the Redemption Price, plus accrued interest, will be made upon presentation and surrender of the 2024 Notes at the principal payment office of the Trustee by mail or overnight courier at DB Services Americas, Inc., 5022 Gate Parkway Suite 200, MS JCK01-0218 Jacksonville, FL 32256. For Information, call 1-800-735-7777.

FOF notified on this date the holders of the 2024 Notes of its intention to redeem all the outstanding 2024 Notes and pay the Redemption Price calculated in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. This Notice to the Market shall not be considered as a notice of redemption of the 2024 Notes.

The operations mentioned in this document are inserted in the Company's liability management strategy. Lastly, Suzano reiterates its commitment with transparency with its investors.

São Paulo, July 16, 2021.

Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 21:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUZANO S.A.
05:23pSUZANO S A : Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital (Form 6-K)
PU
06/29SUZANO S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING (Form 6-K)
PU
06/29Suzano S.A.'Ss Subsidiary Suzano Austria Announces the Issuance of Debt Instr..
CI
06/29SUZANO S A : Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital (Form 6-K)
PU
06/28SUZANO S A : Notice to the market | 2032 Sustainability-linked Bond issuance
PU
06/28SUZANO S A : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE (Form 6-K)
PU
06/28SUZANO : Sets out a New, Ambitious Long-Term Biodiversity Conservation Target
BU
06/25SUZANO S A : Presentation | 1st ESG Call Suzano 2021
PU
06/22SUZANO S A : Presentation | UBS BB Virtual LatAm One on One Conference
PU
06/21Spinnova Ends IPO's Subscription Period Ahead of Schedule
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 322 M 8 266 M 8 266 M
Net income 2021 12 113 M 2 366 M 2 366 M
Net Debt 2021 53 504 M 10 450 M 10 450 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,17x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 76 029 M 14 925 M 14 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 56,35 BRL
Average target price 86,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Director-Finance & Investor Relations
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Nildemar Secches Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZANO S.A.-3.74%15 948
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ7.22%20 325
STORA ENSO OYJ0.89%14 636
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA5.55%11 412
SCG PACKAGING53.01%7 769
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)7.19%7 418