Suzano S A : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 - Form 6-K
10/27/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Note
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash and cash equivalents
5
6,958,161
13,590,776
Marketable securities
6
10,907,907
7,508,275
Trade accounts receivable
7
8,664,852
6,531,465
Inventories
8
5,942,174
4,637,485
Recoverable taxes
9
502,163
360,725
Derivative financial instruments
4.5
2,308,110
470,261
Advances to suppliers
10
58,771
59,564
Dividends receivable
11
6,604
Other assets
876,603
937,786
Total current assets
36,218,741
34,102,941
NON-CURRENT
Marketable securities
6
405,956
250,054
Recoverable taxes
9
1,401,316
1,269,164
Deferred taxes
12
5,637,742
8,729,929
Derivative financial instruments
4.5
1,680,712
971,879
Advances to suppliers
10
1,487,207
1,282,763
Judicial deposits
364,093
300,715
Other assets
279,075
296,844
Biological assets
13
13,066,433
12,248,732
Investments
14
558,111
524,066
Property, plant and equipment
15
47,012,355
38,169,703
Right of use
19.1
5,105,422
4,794,023
Intangible
16
15,397,201
16,034,339
Total non-current
92,395,623
84,872,211
TOTAL ASSETS
128,614,364
118,975,152
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
1
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Note
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Trade accounts payable
17
5,272,119
3,288,897
Loans, financing and debentures
18.1
2,850,556
3,655,537
Lease liabilities
19.2
654,133
623,282
Derivative financial instruments
4.5
750,396
1,563,459
Taxes payable
420,897
339,553
Payroll and charges
647,541
590,529
Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates
23
1,919,150
99,040
Dividends payable
11
1,923
919,073
Advances from customers
112,915
103,656
Other liabilities
273,990
368,198
Total current liabilities
12,903,620
11,551,224
NON-CURRENT
Loans, financing and debentures
18.1
73,209,230
75,973,092
Lease liabilities
19.2
5,595,755
5,269,912
Derivative financial instruments
4.5
4,206,646
6,331,069
Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates
23
210,510
306,912
Provision for judicial liabilities
20.1
3,317,720
3,232,612
Employee benefit plans
21.2
676,699
675,158
Deferred taxes
12
1,118
Share-based compensation plans
22.3
149,700
166,998
Advances from customers
136,161
149,540
Other liabilities
149,004
143,505
Total non-current liabilities
87,652,543
92,248,798
TOTAL LIABILITIES
100,556,163
103,800,022
EQUITY
24
Share capital
9,235,546
9,235,546
Capital reserves
17,091
15,455
Treasury shares
(2,120,324
)
(218,265
)
Retained earnings
3,040,935
3,927,824
Other reserves
1,766,711
2,114,907
Retained earnings
16,011,694
Controlling shareholders´
27,951,653
15,075,467
Non-controlling interest
106,548
99,663
Total equity
28,058,201
15,175,130
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
128,614,364
118,975,152
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
2
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
Third quarter
9 months YTD
Note
July 1 to
September 30,
2022
July 1 to
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
NET SALES
27
14,198,749
10,761,855
35,461,239
29,495,460
Cost of sales
29
(6,472,670
)
(5,299,911
)
(18,028,435
)
(14,922,600
)
GROSS PROFIT
7,726,079
5,461,944
17,432,804
14,572,860
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)
Selling
29
(625,114
)
(578,101
)
(1,822,822
)
(1,656,801
)
General and administrative
29
(392,663
)
(319,590
)
(1,093,895
)
(1,055,148
)
Income (expense) from associates and joint ventures
14
257,638
29,459
266,945
119,823
Other, net
29
(18,562
)
18,830
140,864
1,445,226
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES)
6,947,378
4,612,542
14,923,896
13,425,960
NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES)
26
Financial expenses
(1,216,422
)
(1,212,759
)
(3,399,945
)
(3,135,851
)
Financial income
269,505
54,444
622,072
124,934
Derivative financial instruments
889,628
(2,529,280
)
5,510,514
(1,290,407
)
Monetary and exchange variations, net
(1,470,487
)
(4,077,782
)
1,700,202
(2,388,590
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
5,419,602
(3,152,835
)
19,356,739
6,736,046
Income and social contribution taxes
Current
12
(204,037
)
(87,860
)
(326,674
)
(243,523
)
Deferred
12
232,533
2,281,320
(3,094,068
)
(170,458
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
5,448,098
(959,375
)
15,935,997
6,322,065
Attributable to
Controlling shareholders'
5,444,887
(961,974
)
15,925,229
6,315,893
Non-controlling interest
3,211
2,599
10,768
6,172
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
25.1
4.13200
(0.71298
)
11.90890
4.68114
Diluted
25.2
4.13132
(0.71286
)
11.90699
4.68032
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
3
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Third quarter
9 months YTD
July 1 to
September 30,
2022
July 1 to
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Net income (loss) for the period
5,448,098
(959,375
)
15,935,997
6,322,065
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Fair value investments in equity measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
(897
)
1,694
(2,955
)
1,477
Tax effect on the fair value of investments
305
(576
)
1,005
(502
)
Items with no subsequent effect on income
(592
)
1,118
(1,950
)
975
Exchange rate variation on conversion of financial information of the subsidiaries abroad
(19,084
)
(10,178
)
(25,936
)
(33,055
)
Realization of the exchange variation of investment abroad (1)
(236,140
)
(79
)
(236,154
)
(825
)
Items with subsequent effect on income
(255,224
)
(10,257
)
(262,090
)
(33,880
)
5,192,282
(968,514
)
15,671,957
6,289,160
Attributable to
Controlling shareholders'
5,189,071
(971,113
)
15,661,189
6,282,988
Non-controlling interest
3,211
2,599
10,768
6,172
(1)
Refers substantially to the exchange rate variation by Suzano Trading Ltd., a company merged on September 30, 2022.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
4
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to controlling shareholders'
Share capital
Capital
reserves
Retained earnings reserves
Share
Capital
Share
issuance
costs
Stock
options
granted
Treasury
shares
Tax
incentives
Legal
Reserve
Reserve
for capital
increase
Special
statutory
reserve
Dividends
proposed
Other
reserves
Retained
earnings
(losses)
Total
Non-
controlling
interest
Total equity
Balances at December 31, 2020
9,269,281
(33,735
)
10,612
(218,265
)
2,129,944
(3,926,015
)
7,231,822
105,556
7,337,378
Total comprehensive income
Net (loss) for the period
6,315,893
6,315,893
6,172
6,322,065
Other comprehensive income for the period
(32,905
)
(32,905
)
(32,905
)
Transactions with shareholders
Stock options granted (note 22.3)
3,632
3,632
3,632
Unclaimed dividends forfeited
49
49
49
Fair value attributable to non-controlling interest
(11,373
)
(11,373
)
Internal changes in equity
Partial Realization of deemed cost, net of taxes
(108,328
)
108,328
Balances at September 30, 2021
9,269,281
(33,735
)
14,244
(218,265
)
1,988,711
2,498,255
13,518,491
100,355
13,618,846
Balances at December 31, 2021
9,269,281
(33,735
)
15,455
(218,265
)
812,909
235,019
2,513,663
279,344
86,889
2,114,907
15,075,467
99,663
15,175,130
Total comprehensive income
Net income for the period
15,925,229
15,925,229
10,768
15,935,997
Other comprehensive income for the period
(264,040
)
(264,040
)
(264,040
)
Transactions with shareholders
Stock options granted (note 22.3)
4,001
4,001
4,001
Shares granted (note 22.3)
(2,365
)
2,365
Share repurchase (note 24.2)
(1,904,424
)
(1,904,424
)
(1,904,424
)
Unclaimed dividends forfeited
2,309
2,309
2,309
Fair value attributable to non-controlling interest
(3,883
)
(3,883
)
Proposed additional dividend payment (note 1.2.2)
(97
)
(86,889
)
(86,986
)
(86,986
)
Payment of supplementary dividends (note 1.2.3)
(719,903
)
(80,000
)
(799,903
)
(799,903
)
Internal changes in equity
Reversal of the tax incentive reserve for capital increase
(502
)
502
Realization of deemed cost, net of taxes
(84,156
)
84,156
Balances at September 30, 2022
9,269,281
(33,735
)
17,091
(2,120,324
)
812,407
235,019
1,794,165
199,344
1,766,711
16,011,694
27,951,653
106,548
28,058,201
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
5
Suzano S.A.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) for the period
15,935,997
6,322,065
Adjustment to
Depreciation, depletion and amortization (Notes 26 and 29)
5,352,198
5,081,318
Depreciation of right of use (Note 19.1)
170,910
151,314
Sublease of ships
(11,314
)
(32,198
)
Interest expense on lease liabilities (Note 19.2)
321,366
317,850
Result from sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment and biological assets, net (Note 29)
(26,627
)
(492,384
)
Income (expense) from associates and joint ventures (Note 14)
(266,945
)
(119,823
)
Exchange rate and monetary variations, net (Note 26)
(1,700,202
)
2,388,590
Interest expenses with financing, loans and debentures, net (Note 26)
2,902,537
2,292,512
Premium expenses with early settlements (Note 26)
260,289
Capitalized loan costs (Note 26)
(206,444
)
(5,060
)
Accrual of interest on marketable securities
(487,890
)
(75,408
)
Amortization of transaction costs (Note 26)
53,407
90,270
Result from derivative, net (Note 26)
(5,510,514
)
1,290,407
Fair value adjustment of biological assets (Note 13)
(171,618
)
(564,533
)
Deferred income tax and social contribution (Note 12.2)
3,094,068
170,458
Interest on actuarial liabilities (Note 21.2)
44,443
41,886
Provision for judicial liabilities, net (Note 20.1)
101,717
57,633
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts, net (Note 7.3)
2,631
5,685
Provision for inventory losses, net (Note 8.1)
14,145
32,555
Provision (reversal) for loss of ICMS credits, net (Note 9.1)
62,007
31,422
Tax credits (note 9)
1,324
(368,965
)
Other
7,868
19,922
Decrease (increase) in assets
Trade accounts receivables
(2,074,641
)
(1,520,746
)
Inventories
(1,092,801
)
(656,737
)
Recoverable taxes
(342,011
)
(38,000
)
Other assets
304,630
133,882
Increase (decrease) in liabilities
Trade accounts payables
2,350,136
917,283
Taxes payable
286,491
256,084
Payroll and charges
56,758
57,212
Other liabilities
(232,613
)
(141,557
)
Cash provided by operations
18,939,013
15,903,226
Payment of interest with financing, loans and debentures (Note 18.2)
(3,419,037
)
(2,633,676
)
Payment of premium with early settlements (Note 18.2)
(260,289
)
Interest received from marketable securities
348,536
53,339
Payment of income taxes
(216,064
)
(82,156
)
Cash provided by operating activities
15,652,448
12,980,444
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment (Note 15)
(7,147,236
)
(1,184,218
)
Additions to intangible (Note 16)
(80,651
)
(215,545
)
Additions to biological assets (Note 13)
(3,522,875
)
(2,624,958
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
166,057
1,305,791
Capital increase in subsidiaries and affiliates
(32,144
)
(51,816
)
Marketable securities, net
(3,096,515
)
(3,014,563
)
Advances for acquisition of wood from operations with development and partnerships
(231,636
)
(193,334
)
Dividends received
6,604
6,453
Asset acquisition (note 1.2.4 and 1.2.5)
(2,090,062
)
Cash and cash equivalents from asset acquisition
10,590
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
(6,516
)
Cash used in investing activities
(16,017,868
)
(5,978,706
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from loans, financing and debentures (Note 18.2)
341,481
16,788,680
Receipt (payment) of derivative transactions (Note 4.5.4)
26,346
(1,655,256
)
Payment of loans, financing and debentures (Note 18.2)
(1,673,985
)
(15,407,928
)
Payment of leases (Note 19.2)
(743,619
)
(697,702
)
Payment of dividends (Notes 1.2.2 and 1.2.3)
(1,801,579
)
(2,322
)
Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates
(107,520
)
(150,735
)
Share repurchase
(1,904,424
)
Cash used in financing activities
(5,863,300
)
(1,125,263
)
EXCHANGE VARIATION ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(403,895
)
750,435
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, net
(6,632,615
)
6,626,910
At the beginning for the period
13,590,776
6,835,057
At the end for the period
6,958,161
13,461,967
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, net
(6,632,615
)
6,626,910
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
6
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
1.
COMPANY´S OPERATIONS
Suzano S.A. ("Suzano" or "Company"), is a public company with its headquarters office in Brazil, at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto, no. 1,752 - 10th floor, rooms 1010 and 1011, Bairro Pituba, in the city of Salvador, State of Bahia, and the main business office in the city of São Paulo.
Suzano owns shares traded in B3 S.A. ("Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - "B3"), listed on the New Market under the ticker SUZB3 and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") in a ratio of 1 (one) common share, Level II, traded in the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker SUZ.
The Company holds 13 industrial units, located in the cities of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and Aracruz (Espírito Santo, State), Belém (Pará, State) being 2 units, Eunápolis and Mucuri (Bahia, State), Maracanaú (Ceará, State), Imperatriz (Maranhão, State), Jacareí, Limeira, Rio Verde and Suzano, being 2 units (São Paulo, State) and Três Lagoas (Mato Grosso do Sul, State). Additionally, it has 5 technology centers, 23 distribution centers and 3 ports, all located in Brazil.
These units produce hardwood pulp from eucalyptus, paper (coated paper, paperboard, uncoated paper and cut size paper) and packages of sanitary paper (consumer goods - tissue) to serve the domestic and foreign markets.
Pulp and paper are sold in the foreign market directly by Suzano, as well as through its wholly-owned associates in Austria, the United States of America, Switzerland and Argentina and sales offices in China.
The Company's operations also include the commercial operation of eucalyptus forest for its own use, the operation of port terminals, and the holding of interest, as partner or shareholder, in any other company or enterprise, and the sale and generation of electric energy generated in the pulp production process.
The Company is controlled by Suzano Holding S.A., through a voting agreement whereby it holds 45.77% of the common shares of its share capital.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information was approved by Board of Directors on October 25, 2022.
7
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
1.1.
Equity interest
The Company holds equity interest in the following entities:
% equity interest
Entity
Main activity
Country
Type of
investment
Accounting method
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Caravelas Florestal S.A. (5) (7)
Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
Celluforce Inc.
Nanocrystalline pulp research and development
Canada
Direct
Fair value through other comprehensive income
8.28
%
8.28
%
Ensyn Corporation
Biofuel research and development
United States of America
Direct
Equity
26.59
%
26.24
%
F&E Technologies LLC
Biofuel production, except alcohol
United States of America
Direct/Indirect
Equity
50.00
%
50.00
%
F&E Tecnologia do Brasil S.A.
Biofuel production, except alcohol
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Fibria Celulose (USA) Inc.
Business office
United States of America
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Fibria Overseas Finance Ltd.
Financial fundraising
Cayman Island
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Fibria Terminal de Celulose de Santos SPE S.A.
Port operation
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
FuturaGene Ltd.
Biotechnology research and development
England
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
FuturaGene Biotechnology Shangai Company Ltd. (1)
Biotechnology research and development
China
Indirect
Consolidated
100.00
%
FuturaGene Delaware Inc.
Biotechnology research and development
United States of America
Indirect
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
FuturaGene Israel Ltd.
Biotechnology research and development
Israel
Indirect
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
FuturaGene Hong Kong Ltd.
Biotechnology research and development
Hong Kong
Indirect
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
FuturaGene Inc.
Biotechnology research and development
United States of America
Indirect
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel
Industrialization and commercialization of paperboard
Brazil
Direct
Equity
49.90
%
49.90
%
Maxcel Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.
Holding
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Itacel - Terminal de Celulose de Itaqui S.A.
Port operation
Brazil
Indirect
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Mucuri Energética S.A.
Power generation and distribution
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Paineiras Logística e Transportes Ltda.
Road freight transport
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Portocel - Terminal Espec. Barra do Riacho S.A.
Port operation
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
51.00
%
51.00
%
Projetos Especiais e Investimentos Ltda.
Commercialization of equipment and parts
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Rio Verde Participações e Propriedades Rurais S.A. (7)
Forest assets
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
SFBC Participações Ltda.
Packaging production
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Spinnova Plc (2)
Research and development of sustainable raw materials (wood) for the textile industry
Finland
Direct
Equity
19.10
%
19.14
%
Stenfar S.A. Indl. Coml. Imp. Y. Exp.
Commercialization of paper and computer materials
Argentina
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Austria GmbH.
Business office
Austria
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Canada Inc.
Lignin research and development
Canada
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Finland Oy
Industrialization, commercialization of cellulose, microfibrillated cellulose and paper.
Finland
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
8
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
Suzano International Trade GmbH.
Business office
Austria
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Material Technology Development Ltd. (6)
Biotechnology research and development
China
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
Suzano Operações Industriais e Florestais S.A.
Industrialization, commercialization and exportation of pulp
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Pulp and Paper America Inc.
Business office
United States of America
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Pulp and Paper Europe S.A.
Business office
Switzerland
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Shanghai Ltd.
Business office
China
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Trading International KFT
Business office
Hungary
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
100.00
%
Suzano Trading Ltd. (7)
Business office
Cayman Island
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
Suzano Ventures LLC (3)
Corporate venture capital
United States of America
Direct
Consolidated
100.00
%
Veracel Celulose S.A.
Industrialization, commercialization and exportation of pulp
Brazil
Direct
Proportional Consolidated
50.00
%
50.00
%
Vitex BA Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
Parkia BA Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct/Indirect
Consolidated
Garacuí Comercial Ltda. (4) (7)
Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood
Brazil
Indirect
Consolidated
Vitex SP Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
Parkia SP Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct/Indirect
Consolidated
Sobrasil Comercial Ltda. (4) (7)
Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood
Brazil
Indirect
Consolidated
Vitex MS Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
Parkia MS Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct/Indirect
Consolidated
Duas Marias Comercial Ltda. (4) (7)
Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood
Brazil
Indirect
Consolidated
Vitex ES Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct
Consolidated
Parkia ES Participações S.A. (4) (7)
Holding
Brazil
Direct/Indirect
Consolidated
Claraíba Comercial Ltda. (4) (7)
Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood
Brazil
Indirect
Consolidated
Woodspin Oy
Development, production, distribution and commercialization of wood-based textile fibers, yarns and filaments, produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose.
Finland
Direct/Indirect
Equity
50.00
%
50.00
%
1)
Equity interest dissolution in the period.
2)
On February 14, May 31, and August 17, 2022, the equity interest was changed as a result of the issuance of new shares by the entity in compliance with its stock option program.
3)
On May 17, 2022, incorporated of equity interest.
4)
On June 22, 2022, acquisition of equity interest (note 1.2.4).
5)
On August 9, 2022, acquisition of equity interest (note 1.2.5).
6)
On September 22, 2022, establishment of legal entity with full equity interest from Suzano S.A.
7)
On September 30, 2022, merger of the entity by Suzano S.A. due to corporate reorganization.
9
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
1.2.
Major events in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
1.2.1.
Effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine
As a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Company continuously monitors its effects, direct and indirect, reflected in society, economy and markets (global and domestic), with the objective of evaluating possible impacts and risks for your business.
Therewith, we can separate the Company's assessment into four main areas:
(i)
Personnel: Suzano does not have employees or facilities of any nature in any of the locations related to the conflict.
(ii)
Supply Chain: the Company did not identify any short-term or long-term risk of a possible interruption or shortage of materials to its industrial and forestry activities. So far, only greater volatility has been observed in commodities and energy prices.
(iii)
Logistics: internationally, there was no change in logistical operations, which means, all the routes used kept unchanged and the moorings in the planned locations have been maintained. At the domestic level, no change in logistical flows was identified either.
(iv)
Commercial: to date, the Company continues with its transactions as planned, maintaining service to its customers in all its sectors of activity. Only the suspension of sales to a few customers located in Russia was determined, without any significant financial impact.
At last, it is appropriate to inform that, as a result of the current scenario, the Company has maintained actions to expand the monitoring together with its main stakeholders, in order to ensure the necessary updating and the flow of information in a timely manner to the dynamics of the global conjuncture for its decision making.
1.2.2.
Interim dividends
On January 7, 2022, through a notice to shareholders, it was approved the distribution of dividends by the Company in the total amount of R$1,000,000, at the ratio of R$0.741168104 per Company share, considering the number of "ex-treasury" shares on the present date, declared "ad referendum" of the General Meeting that approved the accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, to the balance of retained earnings ascertained in the 3rd trimester of 2021 and in compliance with the net income calculated on the semi-annual balance sheet dated June 30, 2021, even after the resolution at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting, held on October 25, 2021, which approved the full offsetting of the Company's accumulated losses, through partial deduction of the balance of retained earnings. Interim dividends will be allocated to the mandatory minimum dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
The payment of interim dividends was made on January 27, 2022, in Brazilian Reais. There was no monetary restatement or incidence of interest between the dividend declaration date and the effective payment date.
Dividends are exempt from Income Tax, in accordance with the Brazilian legislation.
10
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
1.2.3.
Supplementary dividends
On April 26, 2022, through a notice to shareholders, it was approved the distribution of supplementary dividends by the Company, in the amount of R$799,903, at the ratio of R$0.592805521, considering the number of "ex-treasury" shares, on the present date.
The payment of the supplementary dividends was on May 13, 2022, in Brazilian Reais. There was no monetary restatement or incidence of interest between the dividend declaration date and the effective payment date.
Dividends are exempt from Income Tax, in accordance with the current legislation.
1.2.4.
Share purchase and sale agreement - Parkia
On April 28, 2022, through material fact, the Company announced that entered into the "Share Purchase and Sale Agreement" on April 27, 2022, of among, on one side, as purchaser, the Company, and, on the other side, as sellers, Investimentos Florestais Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("FIP") and Arapar Participações S.A ("Arapar" and, together with the FIP, the "Sellers"), as well as the Target Companies as intervening parties ("SPA") whereby the parties agreed on the terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company, on the closing date, of the totality of shares held by the Sellers in the following companies: (i) Vitex SP Participações S.A. (ii) Vitex BA Participações S.A. (iii) Vitex ES Participações S.A. (iv) Vitex MS Participações S.A. (v) Parkia SP Participações S.A. (vi) Parkia BA Participações S.A. (vii) Parkia ES Participações S.A. and (viii) Parkia MS Participações S.A. ("Target Companies" and "Transaction").
In consideration for the shares of the Target Companies, the Company agreed to pay US$667,000 (equivalent to R$3,444,255 on the date of signature of the contract). The consideration was subject to post-closing price adjustments, based on the working capital variations of the Target Companies.
The closing of the Transaction was subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent, and approval of the Transaction by the Brazilian antitrust authorities ("Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE"), the corporate approvals by the Parties and by the Company, through General Shareholders' Meeting.
On June 22, 2022, the Company concluded the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Target Companies and the first installment in the amount of US$330,000 (equivalent to R$1,704,054 on the transaction date) was paid. The second installment, in the amount of US$337,000 (equivalent to R$1,740,201 on June 30, 2022), recorded under Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates, and held in United States dollars with maturity in June 2023. The price was adjusted and paid by R$18,726, as provided in contract.
Considering the characteristics of the assets (substantially land, without processes that characterize a business), the Company elected to apply the optional test to identify concentration of fair value under paragraph B7A of IFRS 3. The transaction was accounted for as an asset acquisition given that the principal asset (property, plant and equipment) concentrates substantially all of the fair value of the acquired set of assets.
The impact of this acquisition is reflected within the line-item asset acquisition, net of cash in the consolidated statement of cash flows. The cash of the Target Companies is R$4,185.
11
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
On September 30, 2022, the Company merger the Target Companies, whose direct and indirect equity value was R$9,152,692. The merger did not result in a capital increase, given that the Company held, directly or indirectly, 100% of the capital stock of the Target Companies.
1.2.5.
Share purchase and sale agreement - Caravelas
On June 29, 2022, through a Notice to the Market, the Company informed by means of the execution, of the "Share Purchase Agreement" the Company, as purchaser, on the closing date, will acquire the totality of shares issued by Caravelas Florestal S.A. ("Caravelas").
In consideration for the shares of the Caravelas, the Company agreed to pay the price corresponding to R$336,000 Brazilian Reais which would be subjected to money adjustments up to closing and paid in one installment after the fulfillment of conditions precedent, market practice in similar transactions, including the approval/final decision of the Transaction by the Brazilian antitrust authorities. The base price is subject to inflation and post-closing price adjustments based on the debt, cash position and other costs related to the Caravelas.
On August 9, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of all the shares of the Caravelas and, considering the reassessment and adjustments provided for in the contract, paid R$356,854, subject to post-closing adjustments, based on the variation in debt, cash and other costs involved of the Caravelas. The price was adjusted and paid by R$10,428, as provided in contract.
The Company elected to apply the optional test to identify concentration of fair value under paragraph B7A of IFRS 3. The transaction was accounted for as an asset acquisition given that the principal asset (property, plant and equipment) concentrates substantially all of the fair value of the acquired set of assets.
On September 30, 2022, the Company merger the Caravelas, whose equity value was R$111,323. The merger did not result in a capital increase, given that the Company held 100% of the capital stock of the Caravelas.
2.
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information, of the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, are prepared in compliance with the international standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and disclose all the applicable significant information related to the financial information, which is consistent with the information used by Management in the performance of its duties.
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information are expressed in thousands of Brazilian Reais ("R$"), as well as the amounts of other currencies, when applicable, were also expressed in thousands, unless otherwise stated.
The preparation of unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information requires Management to make judgments, use estimates and adopt policies in the process of applying accounting practices that affect the disclosed amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, including the disclosure of contingent liabilities assumed. However, the uncertainty inherent to these judgements, assumptions and estimates could result in material adjustments to the carrying amount of certain assets and liabilities in future periods.
12
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
The Company reviews its judgments, estimates and assumptions continually as disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 3.2.34). There were no changes in these judgments, estimates and assumptions compared to disclosed on December 31, 2021.
The consolidated financial statements were prepared on historical cost basis, except for the following material items recognized:
(i)
derivative and non-derivative financial instruments measured at fair value;
(ii)
share-based payments and employee benefits measured at fair value; and
(iii)
biological assets measured at fair value;
The main accounting policies applied in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information are presented in Note 3.
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information was prepared under the going concern assumption.
3.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information was prepared based on the information of Suzano and its associates on the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, as well as in accordance with consistent accounting practices and policies.
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, considering that its purpose is to provide an update on the activities, events and significant circumstances in relation to those disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. Therefore, unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information focus on new activities, events and circumstances and do not duplicate the information previously disclosed, except when Management judges that the maintenance of the information is relevant.
The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all consolidated companies.
There were no changes on such policies and estimates calculation methodologies, except for the application of the new accounting policies as of January 1, 2022 and whose estimated impact was disclosed in the annual financial statements of December 31, 2021, as disclosed in the Note 3.1.
3.1.
New accounting policies and changes in accounting policies adopted
The new standards and interpretations issued, until the issuance of the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information, are described below.
13
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
3.1.1.
Accounting policies adopted
3.1.1.1.
Business Combination IFRS 3 - Reference to the conceptual framework(Applicable on/or after January 1, 2022. Early adoption is permitted if the entity also adopts all other updated references (published together with the updated Conceptual Framework) on the same date or earlier.
The amendments update IFRS 3 so that it refers to the 2018 Conceptual Framework instead of the 1989 Structure. It also include in IFRS 3 the requirement that, for obligations within the scope of IAS 37, the buyer applies IAS 37 to determine whether there is a present obligation on the acquisition date due to past events. For a tax within the scope of IFRIC 21 - Levies, the buyer applies IFRIC 21 to determine whether the event that resulted in the obligation to pay the tax occurred up to the date of acquisition.
The amendments add an explicit statement that the buyer does not recognize contingent assets acquired in a business combination.
The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts.
3.1.1.2.
IAS 37 - Onerous contracts: Cost to fulfill an onerous contract (Applicable for annual periods on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted)
The amendments to IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets clarify what "costs to fulfill a contract" represent when an onerous contract is assessed. Some entities that apply the "incremental cost" approach may have the value of their provisions increased, or new provisions recognized for onerous contracts as a result of the new definition.
The need for clarification was caused by the introduction of IFRS 15, which replaced the existing requirements related to revenue, including guidelines contained in IAS 11, which dealt with construction contracts. While IAS 11 specified which costs were included as costs to fulfill a contract, IAS 37 did not do, generating a diversity of practice. The amendment aims to clarify which costs should be included in the assessment.
The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts.
3.1.1.3.
Property, plant and equipment - IAS 16 - Revenue earned before an asset is ready for its intended use (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted)
In the process of building an item of property, plant and equipment for its intended use, an entity may in the same time produce and sell products generated in the process of construction of the item of property, plant and equipment. Before the change proposed by the IASB, in practice, several ways of accounting for such revenues were found. The IASB has amended the standard to provide guidance on accounting for such revenues and related production costs.
With the new proposal, the sale revenue is no longer deducted from the cost of property, plant and equipment, but is recognized in the income statement together with the production costs of these items. IAS 2 Inventories must be applied in the identification and measurement of production costs.
The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts.
14
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
3.1.1.4.
IFRS 1 - First-time adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted)
The amendment provides additional relief to a subsidiary which becomes a first-time adopter later than its parent in respect of accounting for cumulative translation differences. As a result of the amendment, a subsidiary that uses the exemption in IFRS 1:D16(a) can now also elect to measure cumulative translation differences for all foreign operations at the carrying amount that would be included in the parent's consolidated financial statements, based on the parent's date of transition to IFRS Standards, if no adjustments were made for consolidation procedures and for the effects of the business combination in which the parent acquired the subsidiary. A similar election is available to an associate or joint venture that uses the exemption in IFRS 1:D16(a).
The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts.
3.1.1.5.
IFRS 9 - Financial instruments(Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted)
The amendment clarifies that in applying the '10 per cent' test to assess whether to derecognise a financial liability, an entity includes only fees paid or received between the entity (the borrower) and the lender, including fees paid or received by either the entity or the lender on the other's behalf.
The amendment is applied prospectively to modifications and exchanges that occur on or after the date the entity first applies the amendment.
The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts.
3.1.1.6.
IAS 41 - Agriculture(Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted)
The amendment removes the requirement in IAS 41 for entities to exclude cash flows for taxation when measuring fair value. This aligns the fair value measurement in IAS 41 with the requirements of IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement to use internally consistent cash flows and discount rates and enables preparers to determine whether to use pretax or post-tax cash flows and discount rates for the most appropriate fair value measurement.
The amendment is applied prospectively, i.e. for fair value measurements on or after the date an entity initially applies the amendment.
The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts.
3.1.2.
Accounting policies not yet adopted
The new and changed standards and interpretations issued, but not yet adopted as of September 30, 2022, are described below. The Company intends to adopt these new standards, changes and interpretations, if applicable, when it come into force and does not expect to have a material impact on the financial statements.
15
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
3.1.2.1.
Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture (The effective date of the amendments has yet to be set by IASB; however, earlier application to the amendments is permitted)
The amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 deal with situations where there is a sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture. Specifically, the amendments state that gains or losses resulting from the loss of control of a subsidiary that does not contain a business in a transaction with an associate or a joint venture, that is accounted for using the equity method, are recognised in the parent's profit or loss only to the extent of the unrelated investors' interests in that associate or joint venture. Similarly, gains and losses resulting from the remeasurement of investments retained in any former subsidiary (that has become an associate or a joint venture that is accounted for using the equity method) to fair value are recognised in the former parent's profit or loss only to the extent of the unrelated investors' interests in the new associate or joint venture.
3.1.2.2.
Presentation of the financial statements - IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current and non-current (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023, early adoption permitted)
The amendments to IAS 1 affect only the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current in the balance sheet and not the amount or the time of recognition of any asset, liability, income or expense, or the information disclosed about these items.
The amendments clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current is based on the rights existing at the balance sheet date, specify that the classification is not affected by expectations about whether an entity will exercise its right to postpone the settlement of the liability, explain that the rights exist if restrictive clauses are complied with at the balance sheet date, and introduce the definition of 'settlement' to clarify that refers to the transfer to a counterparty; a cash value, equity instruments, other assets or services.
3.1.2.3.
Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Making Materiality Judgements - Disclosure of Accounting Policies(Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023, early adoption permitted)
The amendments change the requirements in IAS 1 with regard to disclosure of accounting policies. The amendments replace all instances of the term 'significant accounting policies' with 'material accounting policy information'. Accounting policy information is material if, when considered together with other information included in an entity's financial statements, it can reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements.
The supporting paragraphs in IAS 1 are also amended to clarify that accounting policy information that relates to immaterial transactions, other events or conditions is immaterial and need not be disclosed. Accounting policy information may be material because of the nature of the related transactions, other events or conditions, even if the amounts are immaterial. However, not all accounting policy information relating to material transactions, other events or conditions is itself material.
16
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
3.1.2.4.
Amendments to IAS 8 Definition of Accounting Estimates(Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023)
The amendments replace the definition of a change in accounting estimates with a definition of accounting estimates. Under the new definition, accounting estimates are "monetary amounts in financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty". The definition of a change in accounting estimates was deleted. However, the Board retained the concept of changes in accounting estimates in the Standard with the following clarifications:
(i)
A change in accounting estimate that results from new information or new developments is not the correction of an error
(ii)
The effects of a change in an input or a measurement technique used to develop an accounting estimate are changes in accounting estimates if they do not result from the correction of prior period errors
3.1.2.5.
Amendments to IAS 12 - Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction(Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023)
The amendments introduce a further exception from the initial recognition exemption. Under the amendments, an entity does not apply the initial recognition exemption for transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences.
Depending on the applicable tax law, equal taxable and deductible temporary differences may arise on initial recognition of an asset and liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and affects neither accounting nor taxable profit. For example, this may arise upon recognition of a lease liability and the corresponding right-of-use asset applying IFRS 16 at the commencement date of a lease.
Following the amendments to IAS 12, an entity is required to recognise the related deferred tax asset and liability, with the recognition of any deferred tax asset being subject to the recoverability criteria in IAS 12.
The amendments apply to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, at the beginning of the earliest comparative period an entity recognises:
(i)
a deferred tax asset (to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary difference can be utilised) and a deferred tax liability for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with:
·
right-of-use assets and lease liabilities; and
·
decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities and the corresponding amounts recognised as part of the cost of the related asset.
17
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(ii)
the cumulative effect of initially applying the amendments as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings (or other component of equity, as appropriate) at that date.
4.
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISKS MANAGEMENT
4.1.
Financial risks management
4.1.1.
Overview
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the financial risk management policies and procedures compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4).
The Company maintained its conservative approach and strong cash and marketable securities position, as well as its hedge policy.
4.1.2.
Rating
All transactions with financial instruments are recognized for accounting purposes and classified in the following categories:
Note
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
Amortized cost
Cash and cash equivalents
5
6,958,161
13,590,776
Trade accounts receivable
7
8,664,852
6,531,465
Dividends receivable
11
6,604
Other assets (1)
833,224
886,112
16,456,237
21,014,957
Fair value through other comprehensive income
Investments - Celluforce
14.1
25,403
28,358
25,403
28,358
Fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
4.5.1
3,988,822
1,442,140
Marketable securities
6
11,313,863
7,758,329
15,302,685
9,200,469
31,784,325
30,243,784
Liabilities
Amortized cost
Trade accounts payable
17
5,272,119
3,288,897
Loans, financing and debentures
18.1
76,059,786
79,628,629
Lease liabilities
19.2
6,249,888
5,893,194
Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates
23
2,129,660
405,952
Dividends payable
11
1,923
919,073
Other liabilities (1)
143,057
164,216
89,856,433
90,299,961
Fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
4.5.1
4,957,042
7,894,528
4,957,042
7,894,528
94,813,475
98,194,489
63,029,150
67,950,705
1)
Does not include items not classified as financial instruments.
18
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
4.1.3.
Fair value of loans and financing
The estimated fair values of loans and financing are set forth below:
Yield used to
discount/
methodology
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Quoted in the secondary market
In foreign currency
Bonds
Secondary Market
38,848,912
51,183,520
Estimated to present value
In foreign currency
Export credits ("Prepayment")
LIBOR
18,645,961
19,441,297
In local currency
BNDES - TJLP
DI 1
311,859
355,494
BNDES - TLP
DI 1
842,142
686,247
BNDES - Fixed
DI 1
27,303
44,544
BNDES - Selic ("Special Settlement and Custody System")
DI 1
573,701
543,269
BNDES - Currency basket
DI 1
14,440
25,001
CRA ("Agribusiness Receivables Certificate")
DI 1/IPCA
1,805,371
3,281,250
Debentures
DI 1
5,783,547
5,633,533
NCE ("Export Credit Notes")
DI 1
1,339,385
1,352,291
NCR ("Rural Credit Notes")
DI 1
284,523
289,344
Export credits ("Prepayment")
DI 1
1,292,570
1,321,449
69,769,714
84,157,239
The Management considers that for its other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost, its book values approximate to their fair values and therefore the information on their fair values is not being presented.
4.2.
Liquidity risk management
As disclosed in the annual financial statements (Note 4) as of December 31, 2021, the Company's purpose is maintaining a strong cash and marketable securities position to meet its financial and operating obligations. The amount held as cash is used for payments expected in the normal course of its operations, while the cash surplus amount is invested, in general, in highly liquid financial investments according to Cash Management Policy.
The cash position is monitored by the Company's Management, by means of management reports and participation in performance meetings with determined frequency. In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the variation in cash and marketable securities were as expected and the cash generated in the operation was used for the most part to investments and debt service.
On February 8, 2022, the Company, through its subsidiaries Suzano Pulp and Paper Europe S.A. and Suzano International Trade GmbH, in order to improve the management of financial liquidity, took a credit line ("Revolver Credit Facility"), increasing the total available in revolving credit lines from US$500,000 to US$1,275,000. Regarding to the amount taken, US$100,000 is available until February 2024, this remaining amount of the line already in force since February 2019, in the original amount of US$500,000. The additional amount of US$1,175,000 is available until February 2027 and has the same financial costs as the line in force until February 2024. On September 30, 2022, the Revolver Credit Facility were available, but not used.
19
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
The Company signed with the Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development ("BNDES") a Credit Limit Opening Agreement ("CALC"), a Revolving Credit Limit, in the amount of up to R$3,000,000, to be disbursed in the coming years in forest, social and industrial investments. As of September 30, 2022, the line was available but not used.
All derivatives financial instruments were in the over-the-counter derivatives and do not require deposit of guarantee margins.
The remaining contractual maturities of financial liabilities are disclosed at the date of this financial information reporting date. The amounts as set forth below, consist in the undiscounted cash flows and include interest payments and exchange rate variation, and therefore may not be reconciled with the amounts disclosed in the balance sheet.
September 30,
2022
Book
value
Future
value
Up to 1
year
1 - 2 years
2 - 5 years
More than
5 years
Liabilities
Trade accounts payables
5,272,119
5,272,119
5,272,119
Loans, financing and debentures
76,059,786
105,886,912
6,648,991
7,963,605
39,710,505
51,563,811
Lease liabilities
6,249,888
11,185,913
1,025,697
1,259,788
1,818,799
7,081,629
Liabilities for asset acquisitions and associates
2,129,660
2,170,631
1,952,296
99,895
58,229
60,211
Derivative financial instruments
4,957,042
7,589,830
822,782
1,562,312
5,204,736
Dividends payable
1,923
1,923
1,923
Other liabilities
143,057
143,056
58,315
84,741
94,813,475
132,250,384
15,782,123
10,970,341
46,792,269
58,705,651
December 31,
2021
Book
value
Future
value
Up to 1
year
1 - 2
years
2 - 5 years
More than 5
years
Liabilities
Trade accounts payables
3,288,897
3,288,897
3,288,897
Loans, financing and debentures
79,628,629
111,723,608
6,357,717
5,761,795
36,672,089
62,932,007
Lease liabilities
5,893,194
10,676,580
937,964
1,780,115
1,632,555
6,325,946
Liabilities for asset acquisitions and associates
405,952
467,499
111,438
131,371
144,171
80,519
Derivative financial instruments
7,894,528
11,774,569
1,688,266
1,391,727
8,694,576
Dividends payable
919,073
919,073
919,073
Other liabilities
164,216
164,216
92,123
72,093
98,194,489
139,014,442
13,395,478
9,137,101
47,143,391
69,338,472
4.3.
Credit risk management
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the credit risk management policies compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended of December 31, 2021 (Note 4).
20
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
4.4.
Market risk management
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the market risk management policies and procedures compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4).
4.4.1.
Exchange rate risk management
As disclosed in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4), the Company enter into U.S.Dollar selling transactions in the futures markets, including strategies involving options, to ensure attractive levels of operating margins for a portion of revenue. Such transactions are limited to a percentage of the net surplus foreign currency over an 18-months' time horizon and therefore, are matched to the availability of currency for sale in the short term.
The assets and liabilities that are exposed to foreign currency, substantially in U.S. Dollars, are set forth below:
For market risk analysis, the Company uses scenarios to jointly evaluate assets and liabilities positions in foreign currency, and the possible effects on its results. The probable scenario represents the amounts recognized, as they reflect the translation into Brazilian Reais on the base date of the balance sheet (R$ to U.S.$ = R$5.4066).
This analysis assumes that all other variables, particularly, the interest rates, remains constant. The other scenarios considered the appreciation/depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar at the rates of 25% and 50%, before taxes.
21
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
The following table set forth the potential impacts in absolute amounts:
The Company hires sales operations of U.S. Dollar in the futures markets, including strategies with options, in order to ensure attractive levels of operating margins for a portion of revenue. These operations are limited to a percentage of the net foreign exchange surplus over the 18-month horizon or to investments in the Cerrado Project according to the extraordinary hedge described above and, therefore, are attached to the availability of ready-to-sell foreign exchange in the short term.
In addition to the operational hedge described above, the Company also taken debt hedge linked to the dollar and subject to exchange variation, seeking to adjust the debt's exchange rate index to the cash generation currency, as provided for in its financial policies.
For the calculation of mark-to-market ("MtM"), the exchange rate of the last business day of the quarter was used. These market movements caused a positive impact on the mark-to-market hedge position entered by the Company.
This analysis assumes that all other variables, particularly, the interest rates, remains constant. The other scenarios considered the appreciation/depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar at the rates of 25% and 50%, before taxes, from the base scenario of the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
It is important to mention that the impact caused by fluctuations in the exchange rate, whether positive or negative, will also affect the hedged asset. Therefore, even though there was a positive impact on the fair value of derivative transactions in the period, this impact was offset by the negative effect on the Company's cash flow.
The following table set forth the potential impacts assuming these scenarios:
September 30,
2022
Effect on profit or loss and equity
Probable
(base value)
Possible
(+25%)
Remote
(+50%)
Possible
(-25%)
Remote
(-50%)
Dollar/Real quotation
5.4066
6.75825
8.1099
4.05495
2.7033
Financial instruments derivatives
Derivatives options
1,032,978
(4,922,901
)
(11,265,901
)
6,279,219
13,600,937
Derivatives swaps
(2,033,979
)
(2,939,779
)
(5,879,559
)
2,939,779
5,879,559
Derivatives Non-Deliverable Forward ('NDF')
(43,309
)
(316,101
)
(632,203
)
316,101
632,203
Embedded derivatives
73,432
(70,931
)
(141,861
)
70,931
141,861
NDF parity derivatives (1)
(48,858
)
(12,214
)
(24,429
)
12,214
24,429
22
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
September 30,
2022
Effect on profit or loss and equity
Probable
(base value)
Possible
(+25%)
Remote
(+50%)
Possible
(-25%)
Remote
(-50%)
Dollar/Euro quotation
0.9785
1.223125
1.46775
0.733875
0.48925
Financial instruments derivatives
NDF parity derivatives (1)
(48,858
)
936,393
1,872,787
(936,393
)
(1,872,787
)
(1)
Long positions at the EUR/US$ parity in order to protect the CAPEX cash flow of the Cerrado Project against the appreciation of the Euro.
4.4.2.
Interest rate risk management
Fluctuations in interest rates may imply effects of increased or reduced costs on new loans and operations already hired.
The Company is constantly looking for alternatives for the use of financial instruments in order to avoid negative impacts on its cash flow.
Considering the extinction of LIBOR in June 2023, the Company is evaluating its contracts with clauses that envisage the discontinuation of the interest rate. Most debt contracts linked to LIBOR have some clause to replace this rate with a reference index or equivalent interest rate and, for contracts that do not have a specific clause, a renegotiation will be carried out between the parties. Derivative contracts linked to LIBOR provide for a negotiation between the parties for the definition of a new rate or an equivalent rate will be provided by the calculation agent.
It is worth mentioning that the clauses related to replacement of the indexes in the Company's debt contracts indexed to LIBOR, establish that any replacement of the indexation rate in the contracts can only be evaluated in two circumstances (i) after the communication from an official government entity with formalization of the replacement/extinguishment of the effective rate of the contract, and this communication must define the exact date on which LIBOR will be extinguished and / or (ii) syndicated operations begin to be executed at a rate indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). Considering that on March 5, 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") announced the date of extinction of LIBOR 3M for June 30, 2023, the Company can, from this announcement, began negotiations terms of exchange of indexes for its debt contracts and related derivatives.
The Company mapped all contracts subject to LIBOR reform that have yet to transition to an alternative benchmark rate in September 30, 2022. The Company has R$17,519,573 related to loan and financing contracts and R$491,318 related to derivative contracts and, initiated contact with the respective counterparties of each contract, to ensure that the terms and good market practices are adopted at the time of the transition of the index until June 2023, and these terms are still under negotiation between the parties.
The Company understands that it will not be necessary to change the risk management strategy due to the change in the indexes of the financial contracts linked to LIBOR.
The Company believes it is reasonable to assume that the negotiation of the indexes in its contracts, will move towards to the replacement of LIBOR by SOFR, because the SOFR is the new interest rate adopted by the capital market. Based on the information available, the Company does not expect to have significant impact on its debts and derivatives linked to LIBOR.
23
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
For market risk analysis, the Company uses scenarios to evaluate the sensitivity that variations in operations impacted by the rates: Interbank Deposit Rate ("CDI"), Long Term Interest Rate ("TJLP"), Special System for Settlement and Custody ("SELIC") and the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") which may impact the results. The probable scenario represents the amounts already booked, as they reflect the best estimate of the Management.
This analysis assumes that all other variables, particularly exchange rates, remain constant. The other scenarios considered appreciation/depreciation of 25% and 50% in the market interest rates.
The following table set forth the potential impacts in absolute amounts:
This analysis assumes that all other variables remain constant. The other scenarios considered appreciation/depreciation of 25% and 50% in the market interest rates.
The following table set forth the potential impacts assuming these scenarios:
September 30,
2022
Effect on profit or loss and equity
Probable
Probable
(+25%)
Remote
(+50%)
Probable
(-25%)
Remote
(-50%)
CDI
Financial instruments derivatives
Liabilities
Derivative options
1,032,978
(481,334
)
(930,596
)
519,822
1,085,268
Derivative swaps
(2,033,979
)
(16,384
)
(32,465
)
16,614
33,361
LIBOR
Financial instruments derivatives
Liabilities
Derivative swaps
(2,033,979
)
405,024
809,380
(405,712
)
(812,132
)
24
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
4.4.2.3.
Sensitivity analysis for changes in the consumer price index of the US economy
For the measurement of the probable scenario, the United States Consumer Price Index (US-CPI) was considered on September 30, 2022. The probable scenario was extrapolated considering an appreciation/depreciation of 25% and 50% in the US-CPI to define the possible and remote scenarios, respectively, in absolute amounts.
The following table set forth the potential impacts in absolute amounts:
September 30,
2022
Effect on profit or loss and equity
Probable
(base value)
Possible
(25%)
Remote
(50%)
Derivative embedded in a commitment to purchase standing wood, originating from a forest partnership agreement
73,432
28,859
59,384
4.4.3.
Commodity price risk management
The Company is exposed to commodity prices that reflect mainly on the pulp sale price in the foreign market. The dynamics of opening and closing production capacities in the global market and the macroeconomic conditions may have an impact on the Company´s operating results.
Through a specialized team, the Company monitors the hardwood pulp price and analyses future trends, adjusting the forecast that aims to assisting preventive measures to properly conduct the different scenarios. There is no liquid financial market to sufficiently mitigate the risk of a material portion of the Company's operations. Hardwood pulp price protection operations available on the market have low liquidity and low volume and large distortion in price formation.
The Company is also exposed to international oil prices, which is reflected on logistical costs for selling to the export market and indirectly in the costs of other supplies and logistics and service contracts. In this case, the Company evaluates the contracting of derivative financial instruments to mitigate the risk of price variation in its result.
On September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company did not hire position to hedge its logistics costs.
4.5.
Derivative financial instruments
The Company determines the fair value of derivative contracts, which differ from the amounts realized in the event of early settlement due to bank spreads and market factors at the time of quotation. The amounts presented by the Company are based on an estimate using market factors and use data provided by third parties, measured internally and compared to calculations performed by external consultants and by counterparties.
Details of derivative financial instruments and their respective calculation methodologies are disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4).
25
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
4.5.1.
Outstanding derivatives by type of contract, including embedded derivatives
The positions of outstanding derivatives are set forth below:
Notional value in U.S.$
Fair value
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Instruments hired with protection strategy
Operational Hedge
ZCC
5,815,050
4,494,125
1,033,670
(187,788
)
NDF (R$ x US$)
248,100
30,000
(43,231
)
(7,043
)
NDF (€ x US$)
719,628
(48,729
)
Debt hedge
Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$)
3,200,179
3,600,000
1,072,843
(395,675
)
Swap IPCA to CDI (notional in Brazilian Reais)
843,845
843,845
271,276
249,653
Swap IPCA to Fixed (U.S.$)
121,003
121,003
(51,947
)
(148,583
)
Swap CDI x Fixed (U.S.$)
1,863,534
2,267,057
(2,694,009
)
(5,230,612
)
Pre-fixed Swap to U.S.$ (U.S.$)
350,000
350,000
(581,525
)
(760,505
)
Commodity Hedge
Swap US-CPI (U.S.$) (1)/(2)
122,514
590,372
73,432
28,165
(968,220
)
(6,452,388
)
Current assets
2,308,110
470,261
Non-current assets
1,680,712
971,879
Current liabilities
(750,396
)
(1,563,459
)
Non-current liabilities
(4,206,646
)
(6,331,069
)
(968,220
)
(6,452,388
)
1)
The embedded derivatives refers to swap contracts for the sale of price variations in United States Dollars and US-CPI within the term of the forest partnership with standing wood supply contracts.
2)
On December 31, 2021, it includes the transaction arising from the forestry partnership agreement with the supply of standing wood established between the Company and Parkia, which was settled in advance due to the transaction disclosed in note 1.2.4.
The current contracts and the respective protected risks are set forth below:
(i)
Swap CDI x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps exchanging the variation in the Interbank Deposit rate ("DI") for a fixed rate in United States Dollars ("US$"). The objective is to change the debt index in Brazilian Reais to US$, in compliance with the Company's natural exposure of receivables in US$.
(ii)
Swap IPCA x CDI: positions in conventional swaps exchanging variation of the Amplified Consumer Price Index ("IPCA") for DI rate. The objective is to change the debt index in Reais, in compliance with the Company's cash position in Brazilian Reais, which is also indexed to DI.
(iii)
Swap IPCA x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps exchanging variation of the IPCA for a fixed rate in US$. The objective is to change the debt index in Brazilian Reais to US$, in compliance with the Company's natural exposure of receivables in US$.
(iv)
Swap LIBOR x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps exchanging post-fixed rate (LIBOR) for a fixed rate in US$. The objective is to protect the cash flow from changes in the US interest rate.
26
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
(v)
Pre Fixed Swap R$ x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps a fixed rate in Reais for a fixed rate in US$. The objective is to change the exposure of debts in Brazilian Reais to US$, in compliance with the Company's natural exposure of receivables in US$.
(vi)
Zero-Cost Collar ("ZCC"): positions in an instrument that consists of the simultaneous combination of purchase of put options and sale of call options of US$, with the same principal and maturity value, with the objective of protecting the cash flow of exports. In this strategy, an interval is established where there is no deposit or receipt of financial margin upon expiration of options. The objective is to protect the cash flow of exports against decrease Real.
(vii)
Non Deliverable Forward ("NDF"): put positions in futures contracts of US$ with the objective of protecting the cash flow of exports against the decrease in the Brazilian Real.
(viii)
Swap US-CPI: The embedded derivative refers to sale swap contracts of variations in the United States Dollar and US-CPI within the terms of the forest partnership and standing wood supply contracts.
(ix)
Non-Deliverable Forward ("NDF"): EUR and US$: call positions on the EUR/US$ parity in order to protect the CAPEX cash flow of the Cerrado project against the appreciation of the Euro.
The variation in the fair value of derivatives for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 compared to the fair value measured on December 31, 2021 is explained substantially by appreciation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar and by the settlements for the period. There were also impacts caused by the variations in the Pre, Foreign Exchange Coupon and LIBOR curves in transactions.
It is important to highlight that, the outstanding agreements in September 30, 2022, are over-the-counter market, without any kind of guaranteed margin or early settlement clause forced by changes from mark to market.
4.5.2.
Fair value by maturity schedule
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
2022
232,231
(1,093,198
)
2023
1,615,951
(282,499
)
2024
(131,865
)
(759,082
)
2025
(1,264,916
)
(2,096,449
)
2026 onwards
(1,419,621
)
(2,221,160
)
(968,220
)
(6,452,388
)
27
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
4.5.3.
Outstanding of assets and liabilities derivatives positions
The outstanding derivatives positions are set forth below:
Notional value
Fair value
Currency
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Debt hedge
Assets
Swap CDI to Fixed (U.S.$)
R$
7,081,545
8,594,225
571,579
306,663
Swap Pre-Fixed to U.S.$
R$
1,317,226
1,317,226
40,687
76,279
Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$)
US$
3,200,000
3,600,000
1,088,070
130,104
Swap IPCA to CDI
IPCA
1,134,310
1,078,706
271,276
255,422
Swap IPCA to U.S.$
IPCA
606,655
576,917
571,579
768,468
Liabilities
Swap CDI to Fixed (U.S.$)
US$
1,863,534
2,267,057
(3,265,588
)
(5,537,275
)
Swap Pre-Fixed to U.S.$
US$
350,000
350,000
(622,212
)
(836,784
)
Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$)
US$
3,200,179
3,600,000
(15,227
)
(525,779
)
Swap IPCA to CDI
R$
843,845
843,845
(5,769
)
Swap IPCA to U.S.$
US$
121,003
121,003
(51,947
)
(148,583
)
(3,954,974
)
(7,054,190
)
(1,983,362
)
(6,285,722
)
Operational hedge
Zero cost collar (U.S.$ x R$)
US$
5,815,050
4,494,125
1,033,670
(187,788
)
NDF (R$ x U.S.$)
US$
248,100
30,000
(43,231
)
(7,043
)
NDF (€ x US$)
US$
719,628
(48,729
)
941,710
(194,831
)
Commodity hedge
Swap US-CPI (standing wood) (1)/(2)
US$
122,514
590,372
73,432
28,165
73,432
28,165
(968,220
)
(6,452,388
)
1)
The embedded derivatives refers to swap contracts for the sale of price variations in United States Dollars and US-CPI within the term of the forest partnership with standing wood supply contracts.
2)
On December 31, 2021, it includes the transaction arising from the forestry partnership agreement with the supply of standing wood established between the Company and Parkia, which was settled in advance due to the transaction disclosed in note 1.2.4.
4.5.4.
Fair value settled amounts
The settled derivatives positions are set forth below:
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Operational hedge
Zero cost collar (R$ x U.S.$)
652,051
(1,269,231
)
NDF (R$ x U.S.$)
9,845
1,399
661,896
(1,267,832
)
Commodity hedge
Swap VLSFO/other
(54,002
)
(54,002
)
Debt hedge
Swap CDI to Fixed (U.S.$)
(418,783
)
(266,268
)
Swap IPCA to CDI (Brazilian Reais)
(5,180
)
41,651
Swap IPCA to Fixed (U.S.$)
(4,819
)
Swap Pre-Fixed to U.S.$
54,128
49,562
Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$)
(265,715
)
(419,545
)
(635,550
)
(599,419
)
26,346
(1,921,253
)
28
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
4.6.
Fair value hierarchy
Financial instruments are measured at fair value, which considers the fair value as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no changes between the 3 (three) levels of hierarchy and no transfers between levels 1, 2 and 3 during the periods disclosed.
September 30,
2022
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets
Fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
3,988,822
3,988,822
Marketable securities
241,789
11,072,074
11,313,863
241,789
15,060,896
15,302,685
Fair value through other comprehensive income
Other investments - CelluForce
25,403
25,403
25,403
25,403
Biological assets
13,066,433
13,066,433
13,066,433
13,066,433
Total assets
241,789
15,060,896
13,091,836
28,394,521
Liabilities
Fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
4,957,042
4,957,042
4,957,042
4,957,042
Total liabilities
4,957,042
4,957,042
December 31,
2021
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets
Fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
1,442,140
1,442,140
Marketable securities
637,616
7,120,713
7,758,329
637,616
8,562,853
9,200,469
Fair value through other comprehensive income
Other investments - CelluForce
28,358
28,358
28,358
28,358
Biological assets
12,248,732
12,248,732
12,248,732
12,248,732
Total assets
637,616
8,562,853
12,277,090
21,477,559
Liabilities
Fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
7,894,528
7,894,528
7,894,528
7,894,528
Total liabilities
7,894,528
7,894,528
29
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
4.7.
Risks linked to climate change and the sustainability strategy
In the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the risks information linked to climate change and the sustainability strategy were disclosed, which did not change significant during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
4.8.
Capital management
The main objective is to strengthen the Company's capital structure, aiming to maintain an adequate financial leverage, and to mitigate risks that may affect the availability of capital in business development.
The Company monitors constantly significant indicators, such as, consolidated financial leverage, which is the ratio of total net debt to its adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA").
5.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Average yield
p.a. %
September 30, 2022
December 31,
2021
Cash and banks(1)
3.02
5,562,643
11,720,774
Cash equivalents
Local currency
Fixed-term deposits (Compromised)
102.17 of CDI
651,039
14,506
Foreign currency
Fixed-term deposits (2)
3.73
744,479
1,855,496
6,958,161
13,590,776
1)
Refers substantially to investments in foreign currency in the Sweep Account modality, which is a remunerated account, whose balance is applied and made available automatically and daily.
2)
Refers to Time Deposit applications, with maturity up to 90 days, which is a remunerated bank deposit with a specific maturity period.
6.
MARKETABLE SECURITIES
Average yield
p.a. %
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
In local currency
Private funds
107.28 of CDI
810,840
17,120
Public titles measured at fair value through profit or loss
102.08 of CDI
241,789
637,616
Private Securities (CDBs)
102.13 of CDI
2,473,141
4,456,828
Private Securities (CDBs) - Escrow Account (1)
102.07 of CDI
405,956
250,054
Other
1,513
2,044
3,933,239
5,363,662
Foreign currency
Time deposits (2)
2.82
7,246,292
2,376,369
Other
5.69
134,332
18,298
7,380,624
2,394,667
11,313,863
7,758,329
Current
10,907,907
7,508,275
Non-Current
405,956
250,054
1)
Includes escrow account, which will be released only after obtaining the applicable governmental approvals and compliance by the Company with the precedent conditions related to transactions with sale of rural properties.
2)
Refers to Time Deposit investments, with maturity over 90 days, which is a remunerated bank deposit with a specific maturity period.
30
Suzano S.A.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
7.
TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
7.1.
Breakdown of balances
September 30, 2022
December 31,
2021
Domestic customers
Third parties
1,588,277
1,449,177
Related parties (Note 11) (1)
85,242
73,598
Foreign customers
Third parties
7,014,692
5,043,453
(-) Expected credit losses
(23,359
)
(34,763
)
8,664,852
6,531,465
1)
The balance refers to transactions with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel.
The Company performs factoring transactions for certain customers' receivables where, substantially all risks and rewards related to these receivables are transferred to the counterpart, so that these receivables are derecognized from accounts receivable in the balance sheet. This transaction refers to an additional cash generation opportunity and may be discontinued at any time without significant impact on the Company's operation and is therefore classified as a financial asset measured at amortized cost. The impact of these factoring transactions on the accounts receivable as of September 30, 2022, is R$7,127,088 (R$6,121,316 as of December 31, 2021).
7.2.
Breakdown of trade accounts receivable by maturity
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Current
8,206,412
5,972,945
Overdue
Up to 30 days
405,191
518,115
From 31 to 60 days
23,479
15,359
From 61 to 90 days
14,014
3,087
From 91 to 120 days
4,141
1,453
From 121 to 180 days
3,113
3,779
From 181 days
8,502
16,727
8,664,852
6,531,465
7.3.
Rollforward of the expected credit losses
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Beginning balance
(34,763
)
(41,889
)
Addition
(2,901
)
(2,547
)
Reversal
270
3,184
Write-off
11,129
7,078
Exchange rate variation
2,906
(589
)
Ending balance
(23,359
)
(34,763
)
The Company maintains guarantees for overdue securities in its commercial operations, through credit insurance policies, letters of credit and other guarantees. These guarantees avoid the need to recognize expected credit losses, in accordance with the Company's credit policy. Transactions carried out with clients classified as investment grade by the main risk rating agencies are also not considered in the expected credit losses.
7.4.
Main customers
The Company has no customer responsible for more than 10% of net sales of pulp and paper segment for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The Company has 1 (one) customer responsible for 10.39% of net sales of pulp segment and no customer responsible for more than 10% of net sales in the paper segment for the year ended December 31, 2021.
8.
INVENTORIES
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Finished goods
Pulp
Domestic (Brazil)
647,758
748,588
Foreign
1,704,126
1,037,760
Paper
Domestic (Brazil)
365,264
315,068
Foreign
204,459
95,383
Work in process
86,764
96,140
Raw material
Wood
1,355,473
1,094,058
Operating supplies and packaging
693,885
571,505
Spare parts and other
884,445
678,983
5,942,174
4,637,485
Inventories are disclosed net of estimated losses.
8.1.
Rollforward of estimated losses
September 30, 2022
December 31,
2021
Beginning balance
(91,258
)
(79,885
)
Addition (1)
(41,913
)
(85,110
)
Reversal
27,768
11,536
Write-off (2)
30,178
62,201
Ending balance
(75,225
)
(91,258
)
1)
Refers substantially to the (i) raw material in the amount of R$25,002 (R$38,136 as of December 31, 2021) and (ii) spare parts in the amount of R$16,200 (R$21,184 as of December 31, 2021).
2)
Refers mainly to the amounts of (i) raw material of R$24,928 (R$47,231 as of December 31, 2021), and (ii) spare parts in the amount of R$5,029 (R$9,529 as of December 31, 2021).
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, there were no inventory items pledged as collateral.
9.
RECOVERABLE TAXES
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
IRPJ/CSLL - prepayments and withheld taxes
180,741
94,323
PIS/COFINS - on acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1)
88,077
94,108
PIS/COFINS - operations
446,529
331,203
PIS/COFINS - exclusion ICMS (2)
570,945
582,433
ICMS - on acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3)
149,986
129,081
ICMS - operations (4)
1,489,665
1,363,453
Reintegra program (5)
66,265
49,265
Other taxes and contributions
35,370
50,291
Provision for loss of ICMS credits (6)
(1,124,099
)
(1,064,268
)
1,903,479
1,629,889
Current
502,163
360,725
Non-current
1,401,316
1,269,164
1)
Social Integration Program ("PIS") and Social Security Funding Contribution ("COFINS"): Credits whose realization is in connection with depreciation year of the corresponding asset.
2)
The Company and its associates filed legal actions over the years to recognize the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS contribution tax basis, in relation to certain operations for certain periods starting from March 1992.
3)
Tax on Sales and Services ("ICMS"): Credits from the acquisition of property, plant and equipment are recovered on a linear basis over a four period, from the acquisition date, in accordance with the relevant regulation, ICMS Control on Property, Plant and Equipment ("CIAP").
4)
ICMS credits accrued due to the volume of exports and credit generated in operations of entry of products: Credits are concentrated in the State of Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Pará, where the Company realizes the credits through sale of credits to third parties, after approval from the State Ministry of Finance of each State. Credits are also being realized through consumption in its consumer goods (tissue) operations in the domestic market.
5)
Special Regime of Tax Refunds for Export Companies ("Reintegra"): Reintegra is a program that aims to refund the residual costs of taxes paid throughout the exportation chain to taxpayers, to make them more competitive in foreign markets.
6)
Includes the provision for discount on sale to third parties of the accumulated ICMS credit in State of Maranhão and the provision for full loss of the low probability of realization of the units of States of Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Bahia due to the difficulty of its realization.
9.1.
Rollforward of provision for loss
ICMS
Balance as of December 31, 2020
(1,164,782
)
Addition
(62,738
)
Write-off
1,331
Reversal (1)
161,921
Balance as of December 31, 2021
(1,064,268
)
Addition
(92,466
)
Write-off
2,176
Reversal
30,459
Balance as of September 30, 2022
(1,124,099
)
1)
Refers mainly to the reversal of the provision for loss resulting from the recovery of ICMS credits from the State of Espírito Santo through sale to third parties.
10.
ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Forestry development program and partnerships
1,487,207
1,282,763
Advance to suppliers - others
58,771
59,564
1,545,978
1,342,327
Current
58,771
59,564
Non-current
1,487,207
1,282,763
In the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the characteristics of the advances were disclosed, which did not change during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
11.
RELATED PARTIES
The Company's commercial and financial operations with controlling shareholder and Companies owned by controlling shareholder Suzano Holding S.A. ("Suzano Group"). For transactions with related parties, it is determined that the specific prices and conditions for these transactions are observed, as well as the corporate governance practices adopted by the Company and those recommended and/or required by the legislation.
The transactions refers mainly to:
Assets: (i) accounts receivable from the sale of pulp, paper, tissue and other products; (ii) dividends receivable; (iii) reimbursement for expenses; (iv) social services and (v) dividends receivable.
Liabilities: (i) loan agreements;(ii) reimbursement for expenses; (iii) social services; (iv) real estate consulting and (v) dividends payable.
Amounts in the statements of income: (i) sale of pulp, paper, tissue and other products; (ii) loan charges and exchange variation; (iii) social services and (viii) real estate consulting.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no material changes in the terms of the agreements, deal and transactions entered into, nor were there any new contracts, agreements or transactions of different natures entered into between the Company and its related parties in relation to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
11.1.
Balances recognized in assets and liabilities and amounts transacted in the period
Assets
Liabilities
Financial result, net
Sales (purchases), net
September
30, 2022
December 31,
2021
September
30, 2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
September
30, 2021
September
30, 2022
September
30, 2021
Transactions with controlling shareholders
Managements and related persons
(22,875
)
Alden Fundo de Investimento em Ações
(17,701
)
Controller
(131,841
)
Suzano Holding
31
2
(248,789
)
72
(1,961
)
31
2
(421,206
)
72
(1,961
)
Transactions with companies of the Suzano Group and other related parties
Management (expect compensation - note 11.2)
8
(9
)
(25
)
(75
)
Bexma Participações Ltda
3
1
35
22
Bizma Investimentos Ltda
1
1
8
6
Fundação Arymax
3
1
Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel (1)
85,571
80,511
(7,282
)
(6,288
)
147,919
120,912
Instituto Ecofuturo - Futuro para o Desenvolvimento Sustentável
6
1
(1,106
)
(4,495
)
(3,401
)
IPLF Holding S.A.
12
15
9
Nemonorte Imóveis e Participações Ltda
(15
)
(150
)
(139
)
Other shareholders
(1,923
)
(497,867
)
1
85,601
80,514
(10,326
)
(504,164
)
1
143,310
117,335
85,632
80,516
(10,326
)
(925,370
)
1
143,382
115,374
Assets
Trade accounts receivable (Note 7)
85,242
73,598
Dividends receivable
6,604
Other assets
390
314
Liabilities
Trade accounts payable (Note 17)
(8,403
)
(6,288
)
Dividends payable
(1,923
)
(919,073
)
Other liabillities
(9
)
85,632
80,516
(10,326
)
(925,370
)
1) Refers mainly to the sale of pulp.
11.2.
Management compensation
Expenses related to the compensation of key management personnel, which include the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council and Board of Statutory Executive Officers, recognized in the statement of income for the period, are set for the below:
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Short-term benefits
Salary or compensation
37,039
35,947
Direct and indirect benefits
700
662
Bonus
5,273
4,874
43,012
41,483
Long-term benefits
Share-based compensation plan
26,993
47,832
26,993
47,832
70,005
89,315
Short-term benefits include fixed compensation (salaries and fees, vacation, mandatory bonus and "13th salary" bonus), payroll charges (Company share of contributions to social security - INSS) and variable compensation such as profit sharing, bonus and benefits (company car, health plan, meal voucher, market voucher, life insurance and private pension plan).
Long-term benefits include the stock option plan and phantom shares for executives and key members of the Management, in accordance with the specific regulations as disclosed in Note 22.
12.
INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES
12.1.
Deferred taxes
The Company calculates income tax and social contribution taxes, current and deferred, based on the rates of 15% plus an additional 10% on taxable income in excess of R$240 for IRPJ and 9% for CSLL, on the net income. Balances are recognized in the Company's income on the accrual basis.
Associates located in Brazil have their taxes calculated and provisioned in accordance with current legislation and their specific tax regime, including, in some cases, presumed profit method. The associates located abroad are taxed in their respective jurisdictions, according to local regulations.
Deferred income and social contribution taxes are recognized at the net amounts in non-current assets or liabilities.
In Brazil, the Law nº. 12,973/14 revoked article 74 of Provisional Measure nº. 2,158/01 and determines that the parcel of the adjustment of the value of the investment in associate, direct and indirect, located abroad, equivalent to the profit earned by it before income tax, except for exchange rate variation, must be added in the determination of taxable income and the social contribution calculation basis of the controlling entity located in Brazil, at each year ended.
Management's Company believes on the validity of the provisions of international treaties entered into Brazil to avoid double taxation. In order to guarantee its right to non-double taxation, the Company filed a lawsuit in April 2019, which aims at a non-double taxation, in Brazil, of profit earned by its associate located in Austria, according to Law n°. 12,973/14. Due to the preliminary injunction granted in favor of the Company in the records of the aforementioned lawsuit, the Company decided not to add the profit from Suzano International Trading GmbH, located in Austria, in determining of taxable income and social contribution basis of the net profit of the Company for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. There is no provision for tax related to the profit of such associate in 2022.
12.1.1.
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Tax loss
1,227,225
1,156,876
Negative tax basis of social contribution
451,542
411,074
Assets temporary differences
Provision for judicial liabilities
218,120
249,345
Operating provisions and other losses
938,947
965,130
Exchange rate variation
5,445,966
6,555,202
Derivatives losses ("MtM")
329,195
2,193,693
Amortization of fair value adjustment on business combination
685,790
699,535
Unrealized profit on inventories
515,600
298,888
Leases
389,053
373,372
10,201,438
12,903,115
Liabilities temporary differences
Goodwill - Tax benefit on unamortized goodwill
953,950
746,489
Property, plant and equipment - deemed cost
1,248,075
1,316,859
Accelerated tax depreciation
888,327
944,949
Borrowing cost
161,607
99,399
Fair value of biological assets
394,426
430,966
Deferred taxes, net of fair value adjustment
406,060
427,313
Tax credits - gains in tax lawsuit (exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS contribution tax basis)
194,121
198,027
Provision of deferred taxes on results of associates abroad
305,320
Other temporary differences
12,928
9,184
4,564,814
4,173,186
Non-current assets
5,637,742
8,729,929
Non-current liabilities
1,118
Tax losses and accelerated tax depreciation are only achieved by the Income Tax ("IRPJ"), and the negative basis of social contribution only by CSLL, other tax bases were subject to both taxes.
12.1.2.
Breakdown of accumulated tax losses and social contribution tax loss carryforwards
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Tax loss carry forward
4,908,900
4,627,504
Negative tax basis of social contribution carryforward
5,017,133
4,567,489
12.1.3.
Rollforward of deferred tax assets
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Beginning balance
8,729,929
8,676,432
Tax loss
70,349
143,868
Negative tax basis of social contribution
40,468
81,662
Provision (reversal) for judicial liabilities
(31,225
)
16,245
Reversal of operating provisions and other losses
(26,183
)
(53,467
)
Exchange rate variation
(1,109,236
)
442,296
Derivative gains ("MtM")
(1,864,498
)
(110,140
)
Amortization of fair value adjustment on business combination
7,508
22,996
Unrealized profit on inventories
216,712
122,041
Lease
15,681
86,306
Goodwill - Tax benefit on unamortized goodwill
(207,461
)
(276,614
)
Property, plant and equipment - deemed cost
68,784
68,783
Accelerated tax depreciation
56,622
80,187
Borrowing cost
(62,208
)
10,637
Fair value of biological assets
36,540
(225,586
)
Deferred taxes on the result of associates abroad
(305,320
)
(33,893
)
Credits on exclusion of ICMS from the PIS/COFINS tax base
3,906
(154,468
)
Other temporary differences
(3,744
)
(167,356
)
Ending balance
5,636,624
8,729,929
12.2.
Reconciliation of the effects of income tax and social contribution on profit or loss
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Net income (loss) before taxes
19,356,739
6,736,046
Income tax and social contribution benefit (expense) at statutory nominal rate of 34%
(6,581,291
)
(2,290,256
)
Tax effect on permanent differences
Taxation (difference) on profit of associates in Brazil and abroad (1)
3,396,390
2,392,272
Equity method
90,761
40,741
Thin capitalization (2)
(335,568
)
(471,617
)
Credit related to Reintegra Program
5,821
5,475
Director bonus
(11,176
)
(14,101
)
Tax incentives (3)
36,527
6,926
Donations, fines and other
(22,206
)
(83,421
)
(3,420,742
)
(413,981
)
Income tax
Current
(295,622
)
(229,798
)
Deferred
(2,271,969
)
(124,882
)
(2,567,591
)
(354,680
)
Social Contribution
Current
(31,052
)
(13,725
)
Deferred
(822,099
)
(45,576
)
(853,151
)
(59,301
)
Income and social contribution benefits (expenses) on the period
(3,420,742
)
(413,981
)
Effective rate of income and social contribution tax expenses
17.67
%
6.15
%
1)
The effect of the difference in taxation of associates is substantially due to the difference between the nominal rates of Brazil and associates abroad.
2)
The Brazilian thin capitalization rules establish that interest paid or credited by a Brazilian entity to a related party abroad may only be deducted for income tax and social contribution purposes if the interest expense is viewed as necessary for the activities of the local entity and when determined limits and requirements are met. On September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company did not meet all limits and requirements therefore the expense is not deductible for the period.
3)
Income tax and social contribution deduction on profit or loss referring to the use of the (i) tax incentives applicable to ICMS (ii) exploitation profit (iii) PAT benefit ("Worker Food Program") and (v) extension of maternity and paternity leave.
12.3.
Tax incentives
Company has a tax incentive for the partial reduction of the income tax obtained by the operations carried out in areas of the Northeast Development Superintendence ("SUDENE") in the Mucuri (BA), Eunápolis - Veracel (BA), Imperatriz (MA) and Aracruz - Portocel (ES) regions and in areas of the Superintendence of the Amazon Development ("SUDAM") in the Belém (PA) regions. The IRPJ reduction incentive is calculated based on the activity profit (exploitation profit) and considers the allocation of the operating profit by the incentive production levels for each product. The incentive of lines 1 and 2 of Mucuri (BA) facility expire, respectively, in 2024 and 2027, Imperatriz facility, expire in 2024, Eunápolis - Veracel (BA) and Belém (PA) facility, expire in 2025 and Aracruz - Portocel (ES), expire in 2030.
13.
BIOLOGICAL ASSETS
The rollforward of biological assets is set forth below:
Balances on December 31, 2020
11,161,210
Addition
3,807,608
Depletion
(3,189,726
)
Transfers
23,471
Gain on fair value adjustment
763,091
Disposal
(211,433
)
Other write-offs
(105,489
)
Balances on December 31, 2021
12,248,732
Addition
3,522,875
Depletion
(2,787,334
)
Gain on fair value adjustment
171,618
Disposal
(67,814
)
Other write-offs
(21,644
)
Balances on September 30, 2022
13,066,433
The Company reassesses the main assumptions used to measure the fair value of biological assets every six months in June and December. The main assumptions used and assessment methodology are disclosed in Note 13 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
On June 30, 2022, in line with the internal policy that establishes the semiannual update of external surveys of wood market prices in different regions of the country, the Company updated certain assumptions used in the measurement of the fair value of biological assets. The fair value of forests is determined by the income method using the discounted cash flow model.
The calculation of fair value of the biological assets falls under Level 3 in the hierarchy set forth in IFRS 13 - Measurement of Fair Value, due to the complexity and structure of calculation.
The main assumptions such as Average annual growth ("IMA"), discount rate, and average gross selling price of eucalyptus, stand out as the main, notably being the most sensitive where increases or reductions in these assumptions generate significant gains or losses in the measurement of fair value.
The assumptions and data used in measurement of the fair value of biological assets were:
i)
Average cycle of forest formation of 6 and 7 years;
ii)
Effective area of forest from the 3rd year of planting;
iii)
IMA consists of the estimated volume of production of wood with bark in m3 per hectare, ascertained based on the genetic material used in each region, silvicultural practices and forest management, production potential, climate factors and ground conditions;
iv)
The estimated average standard cost per hectare includes expenses on silvicultural and forest management, applied to each year of formation of the biological cycle of forests, plus costs of land lease agreements and opportunity cost of own land;
v)
The average gross selling prices of eucalyptus, which were based on specialized research on transactions carried and out by the Company with independent third parties; and
vi)
The discount rate used in cash flows is measured based on capital structure and other economic assumptions in an independent market participant in the sale of standing wood (forests).
The table below discloses the measurement of the premises adopted:
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Planted useful area (hectare)
994,314
1,060,806
Mature assets
133,631
138,739
Immature assets
860,683
922,067
Average annual growth (IMA) - m3/hectare/year
36.08
37.58
Average gross sale price of eucalyptus - R$/m3
79.24
76.38
Discount rate - %
9.2
%
8.9
%
The pricing model considers net cash flows, after deduction of taxes on profit at the applicable rates.
The fair value adjustment justified by variation of indicators mentioned above, which combined, resulted in a positive variation of R$171,618 recognized under other operating income (expense), net (Note 29).
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Physical changes
(710,268
)
148,190
Price
881,886
614,901
171,618
763,091
The Company manages the financial and climate risks related to agricultural activities in a preventive manner. To reducing risks from edaphoclimatic factors, the weather is monitored through meteorological stations and, in the event of pests and diseases, our Department of Forestry Research and Development, an area specialized in physiological and phytosanitary aspects, has procedures to diagnose and act rapidly against any occurrences and losses.
The Company has no biological assets pledged in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021.
14.
INVESTMENTS
14.1.
Investments breakdown
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Investments in associates and joint ventures
299,242
263,965
Goodwill
233,466
231,743
Other investments evaluated at fair value through other comprehensive income - Celluforce
25,403
28,358
558,111
524,066
14.2.
Investments in associates and joint ventures
Company Participation
Information of joint ventures as of
September 30,
2022
Carrying amount
In the income (expenses) of
the period
Equity
Income (expenses) of the period
Participation
equity
(%)
September
30, 2022
December 31,
2021
September
30, 2022
September
30, 2021
Associate
Ensyn Corporation
5,104
1,089
26.59
%
1,357
4,222
289
(4,237
)
Spinnova Plc (1)
562,967
19.10
%
107,527
125,653
2,871
(17,612
)
108,884
129,875
3,160
(21,849
)
Joint ventures
Domestic (Brazil)
Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel
291,982
56,634
49.90
%
145,699
117,439
28,260
31,436
Foreign
F&E Technologies LLC
10,840
50.00
%
5,420
5,594
Woodspin Oy
78,479
(865
)
50.00
%
39,239
11,057
(432
)
(3
)
190,358
134,090
27,828
31,433
Other movements
25,403
28,358
235,957
110,239
25,403
28,358
235,957
110,239
324,645
292,323
266,945
119,823
1)
Average share price quoted on the NFNGM is EUR4.67 (four Euros and sixty seven cents) in September 30, 2022.
15.
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Lands
Buildings
Machinery,
equipment and
facilities
Work in
progress
Other (1)
Total
Average rate %
3.63
6.04
16.69
Cost
Balance as of December 31, 2020
9,912,305
9,203,134
43,184,495
883,384
1,059,595
64,242,913
Additions
38,786
319,887
1,768,938
22,973
2,150,584
Write-offs (2)
(539,528
)
(1,656
)
(253,341
)
(1,323
)
(13,763
)
(809,611
)
Transfer and other (3)
379,539
214,340
698,591
(1,047,084
)
35,796
281,182
Balance as of December 31, 2021
9,791,102
9,415,818
43,949,632
1,603,915
1,104,601
65,865,068
Additions(4)
5,731
241
293,055
6,840,366
7,843
7,147,236
Additions of merged companies(5)
3,829,344
3,829,344
Write-offs
(27,754
)
(3,316
)
(55,960
)
(4,028
)
(91,058
)
Transfer and other (3)
784,795
199,178
529,861
(1,616,500
)
108,489
5,823
Balance as of September 30, 2022
14,383,218
9,611,921
44,716,588
6,827,781
1,216,905
76,756,413
Depreciation
Balance as of December 31, 2020
(3,245,786
)
(21,176,572
)
(663,665
)
(25,086,023
)
Additions
(331,691
)
(2,356,184
)
(120,796
)
(2,808,671
)
Write-offs
495
186,775
11,535
198,805
Transfer
(115
)
1,145
(506
)
524
Balance as of December 31, 2021
(3,577,097
)
(23,344,836
)
(773,432
)
(27,695,365
)
Additions
(231,606
)
(1,766,252
)
(89,747
)
(2,087,605
)
Write-offs
1,432
33,998
3,446
38,876
Transfer
36
36
Balance as of September 30, 2022
(3,807,271
)
(25,077,054
)
(859,733
)
(29,744,058
)
Book value
Balance as of December 31, 2021
9,791,102
5,838,721
20,604,796
1,603,915
331,169
38,169,703
Balance as of September 30, 2022
14,383,218
5,804,650
19,639,534
6,827,781
357,172
47,012,355
1)
Includes vehicles, furniture and utensils and computer equipment.
2)
In 2021, included mainly, the write-off for the sale of rural properties to Turvinho, whose agreement was signed in November 2020.
3)
Includes transfers carried out between the items of property, plant and equipment, intangible and inventories. In 2021, it also includes transfers from the sale of rural properties to those held for sale, as a result of the contract signed with Turvinho.
4)
The addition in progress refers substantially to the Cerrado Project.
5)
Refers, substantially, acquisition of all the shares of the Parkia structure companies (note 1.2.4) and Caravelas (note 1.2.5).
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company evaluated the business, market and climate impacts and did not identify any trigger to perform the impairment test of property, plant and equipment.
15.1.
Items pledged as collateral
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, property, plant and equipment items that are pledge as collateral for loans transactions and lawsuits, consisting substantially of the units of, Suzano and Três Lagoas totaled R$12,842,693 (R$19,488,481 as of December 31, 2021).
15.2.
Capitalized expenses
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company capitalized loan costs in the amount of R$206,444 (R$18,624 as of December 31, 2021). The weighted average interest rate, adjusted by the equalization of exchange rate effects, utilized to determine the capitalized amount was 13.04% p.a. (12.04% p.a. as of December 31, 2021).
16.
INTANGIBLE
16.1.
Goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful life
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Facepa
119,332
119,332
Fibria
7,897,051
7,897,051
Other (1)
3,405
3,216
8,019,788
8,019,599
1)
Refers to other intangible assets with indefinite useful life such as servitude of passage and electricity.
The goodwill is based on expected future profitability supported by valuation reports, after purchase price allocation.
Goodwill are allocated to cash-generating units as presented in Note 28.4.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company did not identify any trigger to perform the impairment test.
16.2.
Intangible assets with determined useful life
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Beginning balance
8,014,740
8,741,949
Additions
80,651
285,278
Write-offs
(51
)
Amortization
(722,897
)
(973,516
)
Transfers and others
4,970
(38,971
)
Ending balance
7,377,413
8,014,740
Represented by
Average rate %
Non-compete agreement
5.00 and 46.10
5,206
5,394
Ports concession (1)
4.14
560,994
199,658
Lease agreements
16.90
16,248
21,873
Supplier agreements
12.90
59,257
70,368
Port service contracts
4.23
586,788
609,283
Cultivars
14.29
66,274
81,568
Trademarks and patents
10.00
11,718
14,071
Customer portfolio
9.09
5,952,107
6,567,840
Supplier agreements
17.64
24,069
31,993
Software
20.00
93,655
121,312
Others (1)
5.40
1,097
291,380
7,377,413
8,014,740
1)
The variation refers substantially to the start of operation of the Porto of Itaqui, in São Luís, Maranhão.
17.
TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
In local currency
Related party (Note 11.1) (1)
8,403
6,288
Third party
3,830,080
2,677,052
In foreign currency
Third party
1,433,636
605,557
5,272,119
3,288,897
1)
The balance refers, substantially, to transactions with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel.
18.
LOANS, FINANCING AND DEBENTURES
18.1.
Breakdown by type
Average
annual
Current
Non-current
Total
Type
Interest rate
interest rate -
%
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
In foreign currency
BNDES
UMBNDES
4.69
13,887
14,399
1,155
11,952
15,042
26,351
Bonds
Fixed
4.99
374,772
972,053
44,831,002
46,253,007
45,205,774
47,225,060
Export credits ("export prepayment")
LIBOR/Fixed
5.27
843,554
818,896
17,380,636
17,916,691
18,224,190
18,735,587
Others
3,591
782
3,591
782
1,235,804
1,806,130
62,212,793
64,181,650
63,448,597
65,987,780
In local currency
BNDES
TJLP
8.35
70,457
67,499
261,333
312,077
331,790
379,576
BNDES
TLP
9.07
24,178
32,854
983,711
703,502
1,007,889
736,356
BNDES
Fixed
4.73
23,713
24,672
5,009
22,611
28,722
47,283
BNDES
SELIC
14.41
59,638
35,086
804,874
782,685
864,512
817,771
CRA ("Agribusiness Receivables Certificates")
CDI/IPCA
10.51
1,174,491
1,561,639
654,254
1,687,560
1,828,745
3,249,199
NCE ("Export credit note")
CDI
11.65
31,016
39,535
1,277,295
1,276,330
1,308,311
1,315,865
NCR ("Rural producer certificate")
CDI
11.59
3,484
7,335
274,059
273,852
277,543
281,187
Export credits ("export prepayment")
Fixed
8.06
50,547
77,694
1,315,544
1,314,737
1,366,091
1,392,431
Debentures
CDI
13.15
181,950
21,980
5,420,358
5,418,088
5,602,308
5,440,068
Others (Working capital and Industrial Development Fund ("FDI") and fair value adjustment on business combination)
(4,722
)
(18,887
)
(4,722
)
(18,887
)
1,614,752
1,849,407
10,996,437
11,791,442
12,611,189
13,640,849
2,850,556
3,655,537
73,209,230
75,973,092
76,059,786
79,628,629
Interest on financing
752,040
1,204,490
752,040
1,204,490
Non-current funding
2,098,516
2,451,047
73,209,230
75,973,092
75,307,746
78,424,139
2,850,556
3,655,537
73,209,230
75,973,092
76,059,786
79,628,629
18.2.
Rollforward in loans, financing and debentures
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Beginning balance
79,628,629
72,899,882
Fundraising, net issuances
341,481
16,991,962
Interest accrued
2,902,537
3,207,278
Premium with early settlement
260,289
Monetary and exchange rate variation, net
(1,787,177
)
4,847,320
Settlement of principal
(1,673,985
)
(15,469,423
)
Settlement of interest
(3,419,037
)
(2,953,573
)
Payment of premium with early settlements
(260,289
)
Amortization of fundraising costs
53,175
103,246
Others (fair value adjustment on business combination)
14,163
1,937
Ending balance
76,059,786
79,628,629
18.3.
Breakdown by maturity - non current
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
onwards
Total
In foreign currency
BNDES
1,155
1,155
Bonds
1,822,594
2,810,585
3,746,315
36,451,508
44,831,002
Export credits ("export prepayment")
2,042,493
5,923,231
5,224,980
4,189,932
17,380,636
1,155
2,042,493
7,745,825
8,035,565
7,936,247
36,451,508
62,212,793
In local currency
BNDES - TJLP
16,038
47,840
97,919
84,800
7,026
7,710
261,333
BNDES - TLP
9,539
38,157
36,910
43,057
117,536
738,512
983,711
BNDES - Fixed
1,003
4,006
5,009
BNDES - Selic
16,035
54,866
197,413
197,458
25,476
313,626
804,874
CRA ("Agribusiness Receivables Certificates")
654,254
654,254
NCE ("Export credit note")
640,800
636,495
1,277,295
NCR ("Rural producer certificate")
137,500
136,559
274,059
Export credits ("export prepayment")
1,315,544
1,315,544
Debentures
2,340,548
2,331,746
748,064
5,420,358
696,869
1,460,413
3,451,090
3,430,115
150,038
1,807,912
10,996,437
698,024
3,502,906
11,196,915
11,465,680
8,086,285
38,259,420
73,209,230
18.4.
Breakdown by currency
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Brazilian Reais
12,601,253
13,629,978
U.S. Dollar
63,443,491
65,972,300
Currency basket
15,042
26,351
76,059,786
79,628,629
18.5.
Fundraising costs
The fundraising costs are amortized based on terms agreements and effective interest rate.
Balance to be amortized
Type
Cost
Amortization
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Bonds
434,970
208,187
226,783
261,006
CRA and NCE
125,222
111,692
13,530
21,606
Export credits ("export prepayment")
191,710
107,347
84,363
110,817
Debentures
24,467
13,726
10,741
13,012
BNDES
63,588
51,001
12,587
13,473
Others
18,147
17,206
941
1,148
858,104
509,159
348,945
421,062
18.6.
Relevant transactions entered into the period
18.6.1.
BNDES
On March 29, 2022, the Company raised from BNDES the amount of R$243,000 indexed by the interest rate Long-Term Rate ("TLP"), plus fixed interest of 2.33% p.a., with 2 (two) years grace period for principal and maturity in May 2036. The funds were allocated to projects in the industrial area.
On September 29, 2022, the Company raised from BNDES the amount of R$50,000 indexed by the interest rate Long-Term Rate ("TLP"), plus fixed interest of 1.77% p.a., with 7 (seven) years grace period for principal and maturity in November 2034. The funds were allocated to projects in the forestry area.
18.7.
Relevant transactions settled in the period
18.7.1.
CRA settlement
On January 14, 2022, the Company settled a CRA contract , in the amount of R$761,572 (principal and interest) , with original maturity in January 2022 at a cost of 99% p.a. of the Interbank Deposit rate ("DI").
On September 21, 2022, the Company settled a CRA contract, in the amount of R$803,385 (principal and interest), with original maturity in September 2022 and at a cost of 97% p.a. of the Interbank Deposit ("DI").
18.8.
Guarantees
Some loan and financing agreements have guarantees clauses, in which the financed equipment or other property, plant and equipment are offered by the Company, as disclosed in Note 15.1.
The Company does not have contracts with restrictive financial clauses (financial covenants) to be complied with.
19.
LEASE
19.1.
Right of use
The rollforward is set forth below:
Lands
Machines
and
equipment's
Buildings
Ships and
boats
Vehicles
Total
Balance as of December 31, 2020
2,288,061
85,265
90,984
1,877,319
2,449
4,344,078
Additions/updates
885,272
20,646
52,140
1,861
4,600
964,519
Depreciation (1)
(304,922
)
(19,447
)
(54,714
)
(125,190
)
(4,319
)
(508,592
)
Write-offs
(5,982
)
(5,982
)
Balance as of December 31, 2021
2,868,411
86,464
88,410
1,748,008
2,730
4,794,023
Additions/updates
664,671
40,064
51,733
4,373
760,841
Depreciation (1)
(260,570
)
(27,745
)
(47,884
)
(93,668
)
(1,705
)
(431,572
)
Write-offs
(17,870
)
(17,870
)
Balance as of September 30, 2022
3,254,642
98,783
92,259
1,654,340
5,398
5,105,422
1)
The amount of depreciation related to land is reclassified to biological assets to compose the formation cost.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company is not committed to lease agreements not yet in force.
19.2.
Lease liabilities
The balance of lease payables for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, measured at present value and discounted by the respective discount rates are set forth below:
Nature of agreement
Average rate - %
p.a. (1)
Maturity (2)
Present value of
liabilities
Lands and farms
12.37
September/2049
3,470,453
Machines and equipment's
11.22
April/2035
178,672
Buildings
10.38
May/2031
84,157
Ships and boats
11.39
February/2039
2,511,584
Vehicles
10.04
October/2023
5,022
6,249,888
1)
To determine the discount rates, quotes were obtained from financial institutions for agreements with characteristics and average terms like the lease agreements.
2)
Refers to the original maturities of the agreements and, therefore, do not consider eventual renewal clause.
The Company had subleasing transaction of 2 (two) ships, which were in force since February 8, 2021, which ended in January 2022, and a second transaction started on May 11, 2021, which ended in May 2022. There will be no renewal of any of the transactions.
The rollforward is set forth below:
Balance as of December 31, 2020
5,191,760
Additions
964,519
Write-offs
(5,982
)
Payments
(1,012,137
)
Accrual of financial charges (1)
560,619
Exchange rate variation
194,415
Balance as of December 31, 2021
5,893,194
Additions
760,841
Write-offs
(17,870
)
Payments
(743,619
)
Accrual of financial charges (1)
450,802
Exchange rate variation
(93,460
)
Balance as of September 30, 2022
6,249,888
Current
654,133
Non-current
5,595,755
1)
On September 30, 2022, the amount of R$129,436 related to interest expenses on leased lands was capitalized to biological assets to compose the formation cost (R$132,685 as of December 31, 2021).
The maturity schedule of future payment not discounted to present value related to lease liabilities is disclosed in Note 4.2.
19.2.1.
Amounts recognized in the statement of income for the period
The amounts recognized are set for the below:
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Expenses relating to short-term assets
1,038
4,291
Expenses relating to low-value assets
571
2,974
1,609
7,265
20.
PROVISION FOR JUDICIAL LIABILITIES
The Company is involved in certain legal proceedings arising from the normal course of business, which include tax, social security, labor, civil, environment and real estate risks.
The Company classifies the risk of unfavorable decisions in the legal proceedings, based on legal advice, which reflect the estimated probable losses.
The Company's Management believes that, based on the elements existing at the base date of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information, its provision for tax, social security, civil, environment and labor risks, accounted for according to IAS 37 is enough to cover estimated losses related to its legal proceedings, as set forth below:
20.1.
Rollforward and changes in the provisions according to the nature of the proceedings for probable losses, net of judicial deposits
September 30,
2022
Tax and
social
security
Labor
Civil,
environment
and real estate
Contingent
liabilities
assumed(1) (2)
Total
Balance provision at the beginning of the period
477,096
178,925
82,592
2,694,541
3,433,154
Payments
(14,450
)
(28,311
)
(20,102
)
(62,863
)
Write-off
(11,483
)
(30,769
)
(14,914
)
(19,152
)
(76,318
)
Additions
11,756
91,467
55,660
158,883
Monetary adjustment
16,884
12,496
11,927
41,307
Balance provision
479,803
223,808
115,163
2,675,389
3,494,163
Judicial deposits
(144,647
)
(11,085
)
(20,711
)
(176,443
)
Balance provision at the end of the period
335,156
212,723
94,452
2,675,389
3,317,720
1)
Amounts arising from lawsuits with probability of loss possible and remote, of tax nature in the amount of R$2,477,449 and civil in the amount of R$197,940, measured and recorded at the estimated fair value resulting from the business combination with Fibria, in accordance with paragraph 23 of IFRS 3 - Business Combination.
2)
Reversal due to a change in prognosis and/or settlement.
December 31,
2021
Tax and
social
security
Labor
Civil,
environment
and real estate
Contingent
liabilities
assumed(1) (2)
Total
Balance provision at the beginning of the year
476,070
217,180
50,368
2,709,253
3,452,871
Payments
(21,155
)
(37,368
)
(49,519
)
(108,042
)
Write-off
(5,807
)
(105,366
)
(9,249
)
(14,712
)
(135,134
)
Additions
17,718
88,777
79,245
185,740
Monetary adjustment
10,270
15,702
11,747
37,719
Balance provision
477,096
178,925
82,592
2,694,541
3,433,154
Judicial deposits
(135,590
)
(45,302
)
(19,650
)
(200,542
)
Balance provision at the end of the year
341,506
133,623
62,942
2,694,541
3,232,612
1)
Amounts arising from lawsuits with probability of loss possible and remote, of tax nature in the amount of R$2,496,358 and civil in the amount of R$198,183, measured and recorded at the estimated fair value resulting from the business combination with Fibria, in accordance with paragraph 23 of IFRS 3 - Business Combination.
2)
Reversal due to a change in prognosis and/or settlement.
20.1.1.
Tax and social security
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 43 (forty-three) (50 (fifty) as of December 31, 2021) administrative and judicial lawsuits of a tax and social security nature in which the disputed matters related, Income Tax ("IRPJ"), Social Contribution ("CSLL"), Social Integration Program ("PIS"), Social Security Funding Contribution ("COFINS"), Social Security Contribution, Tax on Sales and Services ("ICMS"), among others whose amounts are provisioned for when the likelihood of loss is deemed probable by the Company's external legal counsel and the Management.
20.1.2.
Labor
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 1,196 (one thousand, one hundred and ninety-six) ((987 (nine hundred eighty-seven) as of December 31, 2021) labor lawsuits.
In general, labor lawsuits are related primarily to matters frequently contested by employees in agribusiness companies, such as certain wages and/or severance payments, in addition to suits filed by outsourced employees of the Company.
20.1.3.
Civil, environment and real estate
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 61 (sixty-one) (57 (fifty-seven) as of December 31, 2021) civil, environmental and real estate lawsuits.
Civil, environment and real estate proceedings are related primarily to payment of damages, such as those resulting from contractual obligations, traffic-related injuries, possessory actions, environmental restoration obligations, claims and others.
20.2.
Contingencies with possible losses
The Company is involved in tax, civil and labor lawsuits, for which losses have been assessed as possible by Management with the support from legal counsel and therefore no provision was recorded:
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Taxes and social security (1)
7,941,000
7,539,938
Labor
204,183
211,767
Civil and environment (1)
4,167,569
3,691,778
12,312,752
11,443,483
1)
The amounts above do not include the fair value adjustment allocated to probable contingencies of R$2,644,149 (R$2,515,486 as of December 31, 2021), which were recorded at fair value resulting from business combinations with Fibria, in accordance with paragraph 23 of IFRS 3 - Business Combination, as presented in note 20.1.1. above.
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the main nature of these contingencies compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 20).
20.3.
Contingent assets
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in main nature of these contingencies compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 20).
21.
EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS
The Company offers supplementary pension plan and defined benefit plan, such as medical assistance and life insurance. The characteristics of such benefits were disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 21), which did not change during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
21.1.
Pension plan
Contributions made by the Company, for Suzano Prev pension plan managed by BrasilPrev, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted R$11,227 (R$10,270 as of September 30, 2021) recognized in under cost of sales, selling and general and administrative expenses.
21.2.
Defined benefits plan
The Company offers medical assistance and life insurance in addition to the pension plans, which are measured by actuarial calculation and recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information.
The rollforward of actuarial liability prepared based on actuarial report, is set forth below:
Balance on December 31, 2020
785,045
Interest on actuarial liabilities
55,849
Actuarial gain
(119,642
)
Exchange rate variation
37
Benefits paid
(46,131
)
Balance on December 31, 2021
675,158
Interest on actuarial liabilities
44,443
Exchange rate variation
(105
)
Benefits paid
(42,797
)
Balance on September 30, 2022
676,699
22.
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company had 3 (three) share-based, long-term compensation plans, (i) Phantom stock option plan ("PS") and (ii) Share Appreciation Rights ("SAR"), both settled in local currency and (iii) common stock options, settled in shares.
The characteristics and measurement method of such each plan were disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 22), which did not change during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
22.1.
Long term compensation plans ("PS and SAR")
The rollforward is set forth below:
Number of shares
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Beginning balance
5,415,754
5,772,356
Granted during of the period
3,623,533
1,906,343
Exercised (1)
(972,562
)
(1,860,334
)
Exercised due to resignation (1)
(162,192
)
(86,196
)
Abandoned / prescribed due to resignation
(281,466
)
(316,415
)
Ending balance
7,623,067
5,415,754
1)
The average price for share options exercised and exercised due to termination of employment, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was R$49.37 (forty nine Brazilian Reais and thirty seven cents) ((R$60,30 ( sixty Brazilian Reais and thirty cents ) as of December 31, 2021).
22.2.
Restricted shares plan
The position is set forth below:
Program
Date of the
execution of
the contract
Grant date
Price on
grant date
Shares Granted
Restricted year for
transfer of shares
2020
01/02/2020
01/02/2021
R$
51.70
106,601
01/02/2024
2021
01/02/2021
01/02/2022
R$
53.81
108,010
01/02/2025
214,611
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the 2018 Program had its lockup period concluded and, therefore, the granting of 130,435 shares was carried out in counterpart to the treasury shares (Note 24.2).
22.3.
Measurement assumptions
The amounts corresponding to the services received and recognized are set forth below:
Liabilities and Equity
Statement of income and Equity
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Non-current liabilities
Provision for phantom stock plan
149,700
166,998
(37,133
)
(75,057
)
Equity
Stock option granted
17,091
15,455
(4,001
)
(3,632
)
Shares Granted
(2,365
)
2,365
14,726
15,455
(1,636
)
(3,632
)
(38,769
)
(78,689
)
23.
LIABILITIES FOR ASSETS ACQUISITIONS AND ASSOCIATES
September 30, 2022
December 31,
2021
Assets acquisitions
Vitex/Parkia (1)
1,822,024
1,822,024
Business combination
Facepa (2)
42,828
40,863
Vale Florestar Fundo de Investimento em Participações ("VFFIP") (3)
264,808
365,089
307,636
405,952
2,129,660
405,952
Current
1,919,150
99,040
Non-current
210,510
306,912
1)
On April 28, 2022, the Company acquired all the shares of the Parkia structure companies, for the amount of US$667 million (equivalent to R$3,444,255 on the date of execution of the agreement), upon payment of US$330 million (equivalent to R$1,704,054 on the date of the transaction) and the remaining to be paid on June 22, 2023 (note 1.2.4). The price adjustment payment of R$18,726 was recognized and paid in August 2022.
2)
Acquired in March 2018, for the amount of R$307,876, upon payment of R$267,876 and the remaining updated at IPCA, adjusted by possible losses incurred up to the payment date, with maturities in March 2023 and March 2028.
3)
On August 2014, the Company acquired the Vale Florestar S.A. through VFFIP, for the total amount of R$528,941 with a upon payment of R$44,998 and remaining with maturity to August 2029. The annual settlements, carried out in the month of August, are subject to interest and updated by the variation of the U.S. Dollar exchange rate and partially updated by the IPCA.
24.
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
24.1
Share capital
On September 30, 2022, the Suzano's share capital is R$9,269,281 divided into 1,361,263,584 common shares, all nominative, book-entry shares without par value. Expenses with the public offering are R$33,735, totaling a net share capital of R$9,235,546. The breakdown of the share capital is set forth below:
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Quantity
(%)
Quantity
(%)
Controlling Shareholders
Suzano Holding S.A.
367,612,329
27.01
367,612,329
27.01
Controller
195,064,797
14.33
194,809,797
14.31
Managements and related persons
34,167,209
2.51
33,800,534
2.48
Alden Fundo de Investimento em Ações
26,154,744
1.92
26,154,744
1.92
622,999,079
45.77
622,377,404
45.72
Treasury (Note 24.2)
51,911,569
3.81
12,042,004
0.88
Other shareholders
686,352,936
50.42
726,844,176
53.40
1,361,263,584
100.00
1,361,263,584
100.00
By resolution of the Board of Directors, the share capital may be increased, irrespective of any amendment to the Bylaws, up to the limit of 780,119,712 common shares, all exclusively book-entry shares.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, SUZB3 common shares ended the period quoted at R$44.50 (forty-four Brazilian Reais and fifty cents) (R$60.11 (sixty Brazilian Reais and eleven cents)) on December 31, 2021).
24.2
Treasury shares
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 51,911,569 (12,042,004 as of December 31, 2021) common shares of own issuance held in treasury, with an average cost of R$40.84 (forty Brazilian Reais and eighty four cents) per share, with a historical value of R$2,120,324 (R$218,265 as of December 31, 2021) and the market corresponding to R$2,310,065 (R$723,845 as of December 31, 2021). This change is due to the May and July/2022 Repurchase Program, as disclosed below.
On May 4, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the Repurchase Program ("May/2022 Program") for up to 20,000,000 common shares of its own issuance . The May/2022 Program ended on August 3, 2022, through which it repurchased all the shares provided for at the average cost of R$48.33 (forty-eight Brazilian Reais and thirty-three cents), with market value corresponding to R$966,600.
On July 27, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors, approved a new Share Repurchase Program ("July/2022 Program") of up to 20,000,000 of common shares of its own issuance, whose maximum term for carrying out the acquisitions will be January 27, 2024. The July/2022 Program ended on September 27, 2022, through which it repurchased all the shares provided for at the average cost of R$46.84 (forty-six Brazilian Reais and eighty-four cents), with market value corresponding to R$936,800.
The repurchase programs totaled R$1,903,400 of market value, plus transaction costs of R$1,024, with a total disbursement of R$1,904,424.
On December 31, 2021, there was no purchase or sale of treasury shares.
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company granted 130,435 common shares at an average cost of R$39.10 (thirty-nine Brazilian Reais and ten cents) per share, with a historical value of R$5,100, for compliance with the 2018 Program of the restricted shares plan (note 22.2).
25.
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
25.1
Basic
The basic earnings (loss) per share is measured by dividing the profit attributable to the Company's shareholders by the weighted average common shares issued during the period, excluding the common shares acquired by the Company and held as treasury shares.
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Resulted of the period attributable for controlling shareholders'
15,925,229
6,315,893
Weighted average number of shares in the period - in thousands
1,361,264
1,361,264
Weighted average treasury shares - in thousands
(24,010
)
(12,042
)
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - in thousands
1,337,254
1,349,222
Basic earnings (loss) per common share - R$
11.90890
4.68114
25.2
Diluted
The diluted earnings (loss) per share is measured by adjusting the weighted average of outstanding common shares, assuming the conversion of all common shares that would cause dilution.
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Resulted of the period attributed to controlling shareholders'
15,925,229
6,315,893
Weighted average number of shares in the period (except treasury shares) - in thousands
1,337,254
1,349,222
Average number of potential shares (stock options) - in thousands
215
237
Weighted average number of shares (diluted) - in thousands
1,337,469
1,349,459
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share - R$
11.90699
4.68032
26.
NET FINANCIAL RESULT
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Financial expenses
Interest on loans, financing and debentures (1)
(2,696,093
)
(2,287,452
)
Premium expenses on early settlements
(260,289
)
Amortization of transaction costs (2)
(53,407
)
(90,270
)
Interest expense on lease liabilities
(321,366
)
(317,850
)
Amortization of fair value adjustment
(14,163
)
(821
)
Other
(314,916
)
(179,169
)
(3,399,945
)
(3,135,851
)
Financial income
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
532,396
93,623
Interest on other assets
89,676
31,311
622,072
124,934
Results from derivative financial instruments
Income
9,907,450
4,893,859
Expenses
(4,396,936
)
(6,184,266
)
5,510,514
(1,290,407
)
Monetary and exchange rate variation, net
Exchange rate variation on loans, financing and debentures
1,787,177
(3,124,920
)
Lease
93,460
(123,504
)
Other assets and liabilities (3)
(180,435
)
859,834
1,700,202
(2,388,590
)
Net financial result
4,432,843
(6,689,914
)
1)
Does not include R$206,444 arising from capitalized loan costs for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022(does not include R$5,060 as of September 30, 2021).
2)
Includes expense of R$232 arising from transaction costs with loans and financing that were recognized directly to the statement of income (R$3,978 as of September 30, 2021).
3)
Includes effects of exchange rate variations of trade accounts receivable, trade account payable, cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and other.
27.
NET SALES
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Gross sales
42,477,984
34,639,280
Sales deductions
Returns and cancelations
(67,472
)
(47,210
)
Discounts and rebates
(5,393,512
)
(3,874,014
)
37,017,000
30,718,056
Taxes on sales
(1,555,761
)
(1,222,596
)
Net sales
35,461,239
29,495,460
28.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
28.1
Criteria for identifying operating segments
The Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Executive Officers evaluate the performance of the Company's business segments through the EBITDA. The Company revised the prior period segment note to present EBITDA as its performance measure.
The operating segments defined by the Company's management are set forth below:
i)
Pulp: comprises production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff pulp mainly to supply the foreign market, with any surplus sold in the domestic market.
ii)
Paper: comprises production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and foreign markets. Consumer goods (tissue) sales are classified under this segment due to its immateriality.
Information related to total assets by reportable segment is not disclosed, as it is not included in the set of information made available to the Company's management, which makes investment decisions and determine allocation of resources on a consolidated basis.
In addition, with respect to geographical information related to non-current assets, the Company does not disclose such information, as all our property, plant and equipment, biological and intangible assets are in Brazil.
28.2
Information of operating segments
September 30,
2022
Pulp
Paper
Total
Net sales
29,409,409
6,051,830
35,461,239
Domestic market (Brazil)
1,937,291
4,167,961
6,105,252
Foreign market
27,472,118
1,883,869
29,355,987
EBITDA
18,036,703
2,384,824
20,421,527
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(5,497,631
)
Operating profit before net financial income ("EBIT") (1)
14,923,896
EBITDA margin (%)
61.33
%
39.41
%
57.59
%
1)
EBIT ("Earnings before interest and tax").
September 30,
2021
Pulp
Paper
Total
Net sales
25,139,249
4,356,211
29,495,460
Domestic market (Brazil)
1,670,728
3,053,357
4,724,085
Foreign market
23,468,521
1,302,854
24,771,375
EBITDA
16,798,238
1,836,445
18,634,683
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(5,208,723
)
Operating profit before net financial income ("EBIT") (1)
13,425,960
EBITDA margin (%)
66.82
%
42.16
%
63.18
%
1)
EBIT ("Earnings before interest and tax").
28.3
Net sales by product
The following table set forth the breakdown of net sales by product:
Products
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Market pulp (1)
29,409,409
25,139,249
Printing and writing paper (2)
4,941,580
3,512,800
Paperboard
1,037,066
807,762
Other
73,184
35,649
35,461,239
29,495,460
1)
Net sale from fluff pulp represents approximately 0.8% of total net sales and, therefore, was included in market pulp net sales. (0.7% as of September 30, 2021).
2)
Net sale from tissue represents approximately 2.3% of total net sales and, therefore, was included in printing and writing paper net sales. (2.2% as of September 30, 2021).
28.4
Goodwill based on expected future profitability
The goodwill based on expected future profitability arising from the business combination were allocated to the disclosable segments, which correspond to the Company's cash-generating units ("CGU"), considering the economic benefits generated by such intangible assets. The allocation of intangibles is set forth below:
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Pulp
7,897,051
7,897,051
Paper
119,332
119,332
8,016,383
8,016,383
29.
INCOME (EXPENSES) BY NATURE
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Cost of sales(1)
Personnel expenses
(1,039,270
)
(841,994
)
Costs of raw materials, materials and services
(8,350,558
)
(6,089,145
)
Logistics cost
(3,513,984
)
(3,119,714
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(4,728,282
)
(4,419,908
)
Other
(396,341
)
(451,839
)
(18,028,435
)
(14,922,600
)
Selling expenses
Personnel expenses
(177,366
)
(162,270
)
Services
(97,511
)
(83,188
)
Logistics cost
(781,614
)
(662,395
)
Depreciation and amortization
(712,633
)
(707,722
)
Other (2)
(53,698
)
(41,226
)
(1,822,822
)
(1,656,801
)
General and Administrative expenses
Personnel expenses
(656,695
)
(658,689
)
Services
(246,564
)
(211,555
)
Depreciation and amortization
(76,573
)
(77,217
)
Other (3)
(114,063
)
(107,687
)
(1,093,895
)
(1,055,148
)
Other operating (expenses) income net
Rents and leases
1,570
2,412
Result from sale of other products, net
32,700
21,833
Result from sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment, intangible and biological assets, net (4)
26,627
492,828
Result on fair value adjustment of biological assets
171,618
564,533
Amortization of fair value adjustment (5)
19,857
(3,876
)
Tax credits - ICMS from the PIS/COFINS calculation basis (6)
(1,324
)
368,965
Provision for judicial liabilities
(101,717
)
Other operating expenses, net
(8,467
)
(1,469
)
140,864
1,445,226
1)
Includes R$405,527 related to maintenance downtime costs (R$127,486 related to idle capacity and maintenance downtime as of September 30, 2021).
2)
Includes expected credit losses, insurance, materials of use and consumption, travel, accommodation, trade fairs and events.
3)
Includes, substantially, corporate expenses, insurance, materials of use and consumption, social programs and donations, travel and accommodation. As of September 30, 2021, includes R$81,249 related to COVID-19 social actions.
4)
As of September 30, 2021, includes, substantially, the net gain on the sale of rural properties and forests to Turvinho and Bracell.
5)
Does not include R$14,163, related to the amortization of fair value adjustment recognized as financial expenses (Note 26) (R$8,289 as of September 30, 2021).
6)
As of September 30, 2021, refers to the recognition of (i) R$381,403, related to the tax credit and (ii) R$12,438 related to the provision for legal fees.
30.
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
30.1
Acquisition of tissue business in Brazil
On October 24, 2022, the Company announced to the market that entered into a contract to acquire Kimberly-Clark's tissue business in Brazil. The base price of the transaction is US$175 million, subject to the usual adjustments for this type of transaction and will be paid in full on the date of closing of the transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and approval by the Brazilian antitrust authorities ("Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE").
The acquisition involves a factory located in Mogi das Cruzes (São Paulo), which contractually provides for an installed capacity of 130 thousand tons of tissue per year, and the Neve brand, bringing to Suzano brand complementarity, product categories and geography.