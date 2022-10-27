Homepage Equities Brazil Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo Suzano S.A. News Summary SUZB3 BRSUZBACNOR0 SUZANO S.A. (SUZB3) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT 53.12 BRL +0.61% 05:26p Brazil's Suzano reports third-quarter profit of $1.02 billion RE 05:21p Suzano S A : 32Q22 Financial Statements PU 05:09p Suzano S A : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 - Form 6-K PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Suzano S A : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 - Form 6-K 10/27/2022 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT Cash and cash equivalents 5 6,958,161 13,590,776 Marketable securities 6 10,907,907 7,508,275 Trade accounts receivable 7 8,664,852 6,531,465 Inventories 8 5,942,174 4,637,485 Recoverable taxes 9 502,163 360,725 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 2,308,110 470,261 Advances to suppliers 10 58,771 59,564 Dividends receivable 11 6,604 Other assets 876,603 937,786 Total current assets 36,218,741 34,102,941 NON-CURRENT Marketable securities 6 405,956 250,054 Recoverable taxes 9 1,401,316 1,269,164 Deferred taxes 12 5,637,742 8,729,929 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 1,680,712 971,879 Advances to suppliers 10 1,487,207 1,282,763 Judicial deposits 364,093 300,715 Other assets 279,075 296,844 Biological assets 13 13,066,433 12,248,732 Investments 14 558,111 524,066 Property, plant and equipment 15 47,012,355 38,169,703 Right of use 19.1 5,105,422 4,794,023 Intangible 16 15,397,201 16,034,339 Total non-current 92,395,623 84,872,211 TOTAL ASSETS 128,614,364 118,975,152 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 1 Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Note September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 LIABILITIES CURRENT Trade accounts payable 17 5,272,119 3,288,897 Loans, financing and debentures 18.1 2,850,556 3,655,537 Lease liabilities 19.2 654,133 623,282 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 750,396 1,563,459 Taxes payable 420,897 339,553 Payroll and charges 647,541 590,529 Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates 23 1,919,150 99,040 Dividends payable 11 1,923 919,073 Advances from customers 112,915 103,656 Other liabilities 273,990 368,198 Total current liabilities 12,903,620 11,551,224 NON-CURRENT Loans, financing and debentures 18.1 73,209,230 75,973,092 Lease liabilities 19.2 5,595,755 5,269,912 Derivative financial instruments 4.5 4,206,646 6,331,069 Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates 23 210,510 306,912 Provision for judicial liabilities 20.1 3,317,720 3,232,612 Employee benefit plans 21.2 676,699 675,158 Deferred taxes 12 1,118 Share-based compensation plans 22.3 149,700 166,998 Advances from customers 136,161 149,540 Other liabilities 149,004 143,505 Total non-current liabilities 87,652,543 92,248,798 TOTAL LIABILITIES 100,556,163 103,800,022 EQUITY 24 Share capital 9,235,546 9,235,546 Capital reserves 17,091 15,455 Treasury shares (2,120,324 ) (218,265 ) Retained earnings 3,040,935 3,927,824 Other reserves 1,766,711 2,114,907 Retained earnings 16,011,694 Controlling shareholders´ 27,951,653 15,075,467 Non-controlling interest 106,548 99,663 Total equity 28,058,201 15,175,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 128,614,364 118,975,152 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 2 Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Third quarter 9 months YTD Note July 1 to

September 30,

2022 July 1 to

September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 NET SALES 27 14,198,749 10,761,855 35,461,239 29,495,460 Cost of sales 29 (6,472,670 ) (5,299,911 ) (18,028,435 ) (14,922,600 ) GROSS PROFIT 7,726,079 5,461,944 17,432,804 14,572,860 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) Selling 29 (625,114 ) (578,101 ) (1,822,822 ) (1,656,801 ) General and administrative 29 (392,663 ) (319,590 ) (1,093,895 ) (1,055,148 ) Income (expense) from associates and joint ventures 14 257,638 29,459 266,945 119,823 Other, net 29 (18,562 ) 18,830 140,864 1,445,226 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) 6,947,378 4,612,542 14,923,896 13,425,960 NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) 26 Financial expenses (1,216,422 ) (1,212,759 ) (3,399,945 ) (3,135,851 ) Financial income 269,505 54,444 622,072 124,934 Derivative financial instruments 889,628 (2,529,280 ) 5,510,514 (1,290,407 ) Monetary and exchange variations, net (1,470,487 ) (4,077,782 ) 1,700,202 (2,388,590 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 5,419,602 (3,152,835 ) 19,356,739 6,736,046 Income and social contribution taxes Current 12 (204,037 ) (87,860 ) (326,674 ) (243,523 ) Deferred 12 232,533 2,281,320 (3,094,068 ) (170,458 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 5,448,098 (959,375 ) 15,935,997 6,322,065 Attributable to Controlling shareholders' 5,444,887 (961,974 ) 15,925,229 6,315,893 Non-controlling interest 3,211 2,599 10,768 6,172 Earnings (loss) per share Basic 25.1 4.13200 (0.71298 ) 11.90890 4.68114 Diluted 25.2 4.13132 (0.71286 ) 11.90699 4.68032 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 3 Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Third quarter 9 months YTD July 1 to

September 30,

2022 July 1 to

September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net income (loss) for the period 5,448,098 (959,375 ) 15,935,997 6,322,065 Other comprehensive income (loss) Fair value investments in equity measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (897 ) 1,694 (2,955 ) 1,477 Tax effect on the fair value of investments 305 (576 ) 1,005 (502 ) Items with no subsequent effect on income (592 ) 1,118 (1,950 ) 975 Exchange rate variation on conversion of financial information of the subsidiaries abroad (19,084 ) (10,178 ) (25,936 ) (33,055 ) Realization of the exchange variation of investment abroad (1) (236,140 ) (79 ) (236,154 ) (825 ) Items with subsequent effect on income (255,224 ) (10,257 ) (262,090 ) (33,880 ) 5,192,282 (968,514 ) 15,671,957 6,289,160 Attributable to Controlling shareholders' 5,189,071 (971,113 ) 15,661,189 6,282,988 Non-controlling interest 3,211 2,599 10,768 6,172 (1) Refers substantially to the exchange rate variation by Suzano Trading Ltd., a company merged on September 30, 2022. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 4 Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Attributable to controlling shareholders' Share capital Capital

reserves Retained earnings reserves Share

Capital Share

issuance

costs Stock

options

granted Treasury

shares Tax

incentives Legal

Reserve Reserve

for capital

increase Special

statutory

reserve Dividends

proposed Other

reserves Retained

earnings

(losses) Total Non-

controlling

interest Total equity Balances at December 31, 2020 9,269,281 (33,735 ) 10,612 (218,265 ) 2,129,944 (3,926,015 ) 7,231,822 105,556 7,337,378 Total comprehensive income Net (loss) for the period 6,315,893 6,315,893 6,172 6,322,065 Other comprehensive income for the period (32,905 ) (32,905 ) (32,905 ) Transactions with shareholders Stock options granted (note 22.3) 3,632 3,632 3,632 Unclaimed dividends forfeited 49 49 49 Fair value attributable to non-controlling interest (11,373 ) (11,373 ) Internal changes in equity Partial Realization of deemed cost, net of taxes (108,328 ) 108,328 Balances at September 30, 2021 9,269,281 (33,735 ) 14,244 (218,265 ) 1,988,711 2,498,255 13,518,491 100,355 13,618,846 Balances at December 31, 2021 9,269,281 (33,735 ) 15,455 (218,265 ) 812,909 235,019 2,513,663 279,344 86,889 2,114,907 15,075,467 99,663 15,175,130 Total comprehensive income Net income for the period 15,925,229 15,925,229 10,768 15,935,997 Other comprehensive income for the period (264,040 ) (264,040 ) (264,040 ) Transactions with shareholders Stock options granted (note 22.3) 4,001 4,001 4,001 Shares granted (note 22.3) (2,365 ) 2,365 Share repurchase (note 24.2) (1,904,424 ) (1,904,424 ) (1,904,424 ) Unclaimed dividends forfeited 2,309 2,309 2,309 Fair value attributable to non-controlling interest (3,883 ) (3,883 ) Proposed additional dividend payment (note 1.2.2) (97 ) (86,889 ) (86,986 ) (86,986 ) Payment of supplementary dividends (note 1.2.3) (719,903 ) (80,000 ) (799,903 ) (799,903 ) Internal changes in equity Reversal of the tax incentive reserve for capital increase (502 ) 502 Realization of deemed cost, net of taxes (84,156 ) 84,156 Balances at September 30, 2022 9,269,281 (33,735 ) 17,091 (2,120,324 ) 812,407 235,019 1,794,165 199,344 1,766,711 16,011,694 27,951,653 106,548 28,058,201 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 5 Suzano S.A. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) for the period 15,935,997 6,322,065 Adjustment to Depreciation, depletion and amortization (Notes 26 and 29) 5,352,198 5,081,318 Depreciation of right of use (Note 19.1) 170,910 151,314 Sublease of ships (11,314 ) (32,198 ) Interest expense on lease liabilities (Note 19.2) 321,366 317,850 Result from sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment and biological assets, net (Note 29) (26,627 ) (492,384 ) Income (expense) from associates and joint ventures (Note 14) (266,945 ) (119,823 ) Exchange rate and monetary variations, net (Note 26) (1,700,202 ) 2,388,590 Interest expenses with financing, loans and debentures, net (Note 26) 2,902,537 2,292,512 Premium expenses with early settlements (Note 26) 260,289 Capitalized loan costs (Note 26) (206,444 ) (5,060 ) Accrual of interest on marketable securities (487,890 ) (75,408 ) Amortization of transaction costs (Note 26) 53,407 90,270 Result from derivative, net (Note 26) (5,510,514 ) 1,290,407 Fair value adjustment of biological assets (Note 13) (171,618 ) (564,533 ) Deferred income tax and social contribution (Note 12.2) 3,094,068 170,458 Interest on actuarial liabilities (Note 21.2) 44,443 41,886 Provision for judicial liabilities, net (Note 20.1) 101,717 57,633 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts, net (Note 7.3) 2,631 5,685 Provision for inventory losses, net (Note 8.1) 14,145 32,555 Provision (reversal) for loss of ICMS credits, net (Note 9.1) 62,007 31,422 Tax credits (note 9) 1,324 (368,965 ) Other 7,868 19,922 Decrease (increase) in assets Trade accounts receivables (2,074,641 ) (1,520,746 ) Inventories (1,092,801 ) (656,737 ) Recoverable taxes (342,011 ) (38,000 ) Other assets 304,630 133,882 Increase (decrease) in liabilities Trade accounts payables 2,350,136 917,283 Taxes payable 286,491 256,084 Payroll and charges 56,758 57,212 Other liabilities (232,613 ) (141,557 ) Cash provided by operations 18,939,013 15,903,226 Payment of interest with financing, loans and debentures (Note 18.2) (3,419,037 ) (2,633,676 ) Payment of premium with early settlements (Note 18.2) (260,289 ) Interest received from marketable securities 348,536 53,339 Payment of income taxes (216,064 ) (82,156 ) Cash provided by operating activities 15,652,448 12,980,444 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (Note 15) (7,147,236 ) (1,184,218 ) Additions to intangible (Note 16) (80,651 ) (215,545 ) Additions to biological assets (Note 13) (3,522,875 ) (2,624,958 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 166,057 1,305,791 Capital increase in subsidiaries and affiliates (32,144 ) (51,816 ) Marketable securities, net (3,096,515 ) (3,014,563 ) Advances for acquisition of wood from operations with development and partnerships (231,636 ) (193,334 ) Dividends received 6,604 6,453 Asset acquisition (note 1.2.4 and 1.2.5) (2,090,062 ) Cash and cash equivalents from asset acquisition 10,590 Acquisition of non-controlling interests (6,516 ) Cash used in investing activities (16,017,868 ) (5,978,706 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loans, financing and debentures (Note 18.2) 341,481 16,788,680 Receipt (payment) of derivative transactions (Note 4.5.4) 26,346 (1,655,256 ) Payment of loans, financing and debentures (Note 18.2) (1,673,985 ) (15,407,928 ) Payment of leases (Note 19.2) (743,619 ) (697,702 ) Payment of dividends (Notes 1.2.2 and 1.2.3) (1,801,579 ) (2,322 ) Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates (107,520 ) (150,735 ) Share repurchase (1,904,424 ) Cash used in financing activities (5,863,300 ) (1,125,263 ) EXCHANGE VARIATION ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (403,895 ) 750,435 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, net (6,632,615 ) 6,626,910 At the beginning for the period 13,590,776 6,835,057 At the end for the period 6,958,161 13,461,967 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, net (6,632,615 ) 6,626,910 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. 6 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 1. COMPANY´S OPERATIONS Suzano S.A. ("Suzano" or "Company"), is a public company with its headquarters office in Brazil, at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto, no. 1,752 - 10th floor, rooms 1010 and 1011, Bairro Pituba, in the city of Salvador, State of Bahia, and the main business office in the city of São Paulo. Suzano owns shares traded in B3 S.A. ("Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - "B3"), listed on the New Market under the ticker SUZB3 and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") in a ratio of 1 (one) common share, Level II, traded in the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker SUZ. The Company holds 13 industrial units, located in the cities of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and Aracruz (Espírito Santo, State), Belém (Pará, State) being 2 units, Eunápolis and Mucuri (Bahia, State), Maracanaú (Ceará, State), Imperatriz (Maranhão, State), Jacareí, Limeira, Rio Verde and Suzano, being 2 units (São Paulo, State) and Três Lagoas (Mato Grosso do Sul, State). Additionally, it has 5 technology centers, 23 distribution centers and 3 ports, all located in Brazil. These units produce hardwood pulp from eucalyptus, paper (coated paper, paperboard, uncoated paper and cut size paper) and packages of sanitary paper (consumer goods - tissue) to serve the domestic and foreign markets. Pulp and paper are sold in the foreign market directly by Suzano, as well as through its wholly-owned associates in Austria, the United States of America, Switzerland and Argentina and sales offices in China. The Company's operations also include the commercial operation of eucalyptus forest for its own use, the operation of port terminals, and the holding of interest, as partner or shareholder, in any other company or enterprise, and the sale and generation of electric energy generated in the pulp production process. The Company is controlled by Suzano Holding S.A., through a voting agreement whereby it holds 45.77% of the common shares of its share capital. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information was approved by Board of Directors on October 25, 2022. 7 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 1.1. Equity interest The Company holds equity interest in the following entities: % equity interest Entity Main activity Country Type of

investment Accounting method September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Caravelas Florestal S.A. (5) (7) Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood Brazil Direct Consolidated Celluforce Inc. Nanocrystalline pulp research and development Canada Direct Fair value through other comprehensive income 8.28 % 8.28 % Ensyn Corporation Biofuel research and development United States of America Direct Equity 26.59 % 26.24 % F&E Technologies LLC Biofuel production, except alcohol United States of America Direct/Indirect Equity 50.00 % 50.00 % F&E Tecnologia do Brasil S.A. Biofuel production, except alcohol Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Fibria Celulose (USA) Inc. Business office United States of America Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Fibria Overseas Finance Ltd. Financial fundraising Cayman Island Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Fibria Terminal de Celulose de Santos SPE S.A. Port operation Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % FuturaGene Ltd. Biotechnology research and development England Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % FuturaGene Biotechnology Shangai Company Ltd. (1) Biotechnology research and development China Indirect Consolidated 100.00 % FuturaGene Delaware Inc. Biotechnology research and development United States of America Indirect Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % FuturaGene Israel Ltd. Biotechnology research and development Israel Indirect Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % FuturaGene Hong Kong Ltd. Biotechnology research and development Hong Kong Indirect Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % FuturaGene Inc. Biotechnology research and development United States of America Indirect Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel Industrialization and commercialization of paperboard Brazil Direct Equity 49.90 % 49.90 % Maxcel Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. Holding Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Itacel - Terminal de Celulose de Itaqui S.A. Port operation Brazil Indirect Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Mucuri Energética S.A. Power generation and distribution Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Paineiras Logística e Transportes Ltda. Road freight transport Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Portocel - Terminal Espec. Barra do Riacho S.A. Port operation Brazil Direct Consolidated 51.00 % 51.00 % Projetos Especiais e Investimentos Ltda. Commercialization of equipment and parts Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Rio Verde Participações e Propriedades Rurais S.A. (7) Forest assets Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % SFBC Participações Ltda. Packaging production Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Spinnova Plc (2) Research and development of sustainable raw materials (wood) for the textile industry Finland Direct Equity 19.10 % 19.14 % Stenfar S.A. Indl. Coml. Imp. Y. Exp. Commercialization of paper and computer materials Argentina Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Austria GmbH. Business office Austria Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Canada Inc. Lignin research and development Canada Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Finland Oy Industrialization, commercialization of cellulose, microfibrillated cellulose and paper. Finland Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % 8 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 Suzano International Trade GmbH. Business office Austria Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Material Technology Development Ltd. (6) Biotechnology research and development China Direct Consolidated 100.00 % Suzano Operações Industriais e Florestais S.A. Industrialization, commercialization and exportation of pulp Brazil Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Pulp and Paper America Inc. Business office United States of America Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Pulp and Paper Europe S.A. Business office Switzerland Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Shanghai Ltd. Business office China Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Trading International KFT Business office Hungary Direct Consolidated 100.00 % 100.00 % Suzano Trading Ltd. (7) Business office Cayman Island Direct Consolidated 100.00 % Suzano Ventures LLC (3) Corporate venture capital United States of America Direct Consolidated 100.00 % Veracel Celulose S.A. Industrialization, commercialization and exportation of pulp Brazil Direct Proportional Consolidated 50.00 % 50.00 % Vitex BA Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct Consolidated Parkia BA Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct/Indirect Consolidated Garacuí Comercial Ltda. (4) (7) Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood Brazil Indirect Consolidated Vitex SP Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct Consolidated Parkia SP Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct/Indirect Consolidated Sobrasil Comercial Ltda. (4) (7) Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood Brazil Indirect Consolidated Vitex MS Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct Consolidated Parkia MS Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct/Indirect Consolidated Duas Marias Comercial Ltda. (4) (7) Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood Brazil Indirect Consolidated Vitex ES Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct Consolidated Parkia ES Participações S.A. (4) (7) Holding Brazil Direct/Indirect Consolidated Claraíba Comercial Ltda. (4) (7) Industrialization and commercialization of standing wood Brazil Indirect Consolidated Woodspin Oy Development, production, distribution and commercialization of wood-based textile fibers, yarns and filaments, produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose. Finland Direct/Indirect Equity 50.00 % 50.00 % 1) Equity interest dissolution in the period. 2) On February 14, May 31, and August 17, 2022, the equity interest was changed as a result of the issuance of new shares by the entity in compliance with its stock option program. 3) On May 17, 2022, incorporated of equity interest. 4) On June 22, 2022, acquisition of equity interest (note 1.2.4). 5) On August 9, 2022, acquisition of equity interest (note 1.2.5). 6) On September 22, 2022, establishment of legal entity with full equity interest from Suzano S.A. 7) On September 30, 2022, merger of the entity by Suzano S.A. due to corporate reorganization. 9 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 1.2. Major events in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 1.2.1. Effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine As a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Company continuously monitors its effects, direct and indirect, reflected in society, economy and markets (global and domestic), with the objective of evaluating possible impacts and risks for your business. Therewith, we can separate the Company's assessment into four main areas: (i) Personnel: Suzano does not have employees or facilities of any nature in any of the locations related to the conflict. (ii) Supply Chain: the Company did not identify any short-term or long-term risk of a possible interruption or shortage of materials to its industrial and forestry activities. So far, only greater volatility has been observed in commodities and energy prices. (iii) Logistics: internationally, there was no change in logistical operations, which means, all the routes used kept unchanged and the moorings in the planned locations have been maintained. At the domestic level, no change in logistical flows was identified either. (iv) Commercial: to date, the Company continues with its transactions as planned, maintaining service to its customers in all its sectors of activity. Only the suspension of sales to a few customers located in Russia was determined, without any significant financial impact. At last, it is appropriate to inform that, as a result of the current scenario, the Company has maintained actions to expand the monitoring together with its main stakeholders, in order to ensure the necessary updating and the flow of information in a timely manner to the dynamics of the global conjuncture for its decision making. 1.2.2. Interim dividends On January 7, 2022, through a notice to shareholders, it was approved the distribution of dividends by the Company in the total amount of R$1,000,000, at the ratio of R$0.741168104 per Company share, considering the number of "ex-treasury" shares on the present date, declared "ad referendum" of the General Meeting that approved the accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, to the balance of retained earnings ascertained in the 3rd trimester of 2021 and in compliance with the net income calculated on the semi-annual balance sheet dated June 30, 2021, even after the resolution at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting, held on October 25, 2021, which approved the full offsetting of the Company's accumulated losses, through partial deduction of the balance of retained earnings. Interim dividends will be allocated to the mandatory minimum dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The payment of interim dividends was made on January 27, 2022, in Brazilian Reais. There was no monetary restatement or incidence of interest between the dividend declaration date and the effective payment date. Dividends are exempt from Income Tax, in accordance with the Brazilian legislation. 10 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 1.2.3. Supplementary dividends On April 26, 2022, through a notice to shareholders, it was approved the distribution of supplementary dividends by the Company, in the amount of R$799,903, at the ratio of R$0.592805521, considering the number of "ex-treasury" shares, on the present date. The payment of the supplementary dividends was on May 13, 2022, in Brazilian Reais. There was no monetary restatement or incidence of interest between the dividend declaration date and the effective payment date. Dividends are exempt from Income Tax, in accordance with the current legislation. 1.2.4. Share purchase and sale agreement - Parkia On April 28, 2022, through material fact, the Company announced that entered into the "Share Purchase and Sale Agreement" on April 27, 2022, of among, on one side, as purchaser, the Company, and, on the other side, as sellers, Investimentos Florestais Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("FIP") and Arapar Participações S.A ("Arapar" and, together with the FIP, the "Sellers"), as well as the Target Companies as intervening parties ("SPA") whereby the parties agreed on the terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company, on the closing date, of the totality of shares held by the Sellers in the following companies: (i) Vitex SP Participações S.A. (ii) Vitex BA Participações S.A. (iii) Vitex ES Participações S.A. (iv) Vitex MS Participações S.A. (v) Parkia SP Participações S.A. (vi) Parkia BA Participações S.A. (vii) Parkia ES Participações S.A. and (viii) Parkia MS Participações S.A. ("Target Companies" and "Transaction"). In consideration for the shares of the Target Companies, the Company agreed to pay US$667,000 (equivalent to R$3,444,255 on the date of signature of the contract). The consideration was subject to post-closing price adjustments, based on the working capital variations of the Target Companies. The closing of the Transaction was subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent, and approval of the Transaction by the Brazilian antitrust authorities ("Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE"), the corporate approvals by the Parties and by the Company, through General Shareholders' Meeting. On June 22, 2022, the Company concluded the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Target Companies and the first installment in the amount of US$330,000 (equivalent to R$1,704,054 on the transaction date) was paid. The second installment, in the amount of US$337,000 (equivalent to R$1,740,201 on June 30, 2022), recorded under Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates, and held in United States dollars with maturity in June 2023. The price was adjusted and paid by R$18,726, as provided in contract. Considering the characteristics of the assets (substantially land, without processes that characterize a business), the Company elected to apply the optional test to identify concentration of fair value under paragraph B7A of IFRS 3. The transaction was accounted for as an asset acquisition given that the principal asset (property, plant and equipment) concentrates substantially all of the fair value of the acquired set of assets. The impact of this acquisition is reflected within the line-item asset acquisition, net of cash in the consolidated statement of cash flows. The cash of the Target Companies is R$4,185. 11 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 On September 30, 2022, the Company merger the Target Companies, whose direct and indirect equity value was R$9,152,692. The merger did not result in a capital increase, given that the Company held, directly or indirectly, 100% of the capital stock of the Target Companies. 1.2.5. Share purchase and sale agreement - Caravelas On June 29, 2022, through a Notice to the Market, the Company informed by means of the execution, of the "Share Purchase Agreement" the Company, as purchaser, on the closing date, will acquire the totality of shares issued by Caravelas Florestal S.A. ("Caravelas"). In consideration for the shares of the Caravelas, the Company agreed to pay the price corresponding to R$336,000 Brazilian Reais which would be subjected to money adjustments up to closing and paid in one installment after the fulfillment of conditions precedent, market practice in similar transactions, including the approval/final decision of the Transaction by the Brazilian antitrust authorities. The base price is subject to inflation and post-closing price adjustments based on the debt, cash position and other costs related to the Caravelas. On August 9, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of all the shares of the Caravelas and, considering the reassessment and adjustments provided for in the contract, paid R$356,854, subject to post-closing adjustments, based on the variation in debt, cash and other costs involved of the Caravelas. The price was adjusted and paid by R$10,428, as provided in contract. The Company elected to apply the optional test to identify concentration of fair value under paragraph B7A of IFRS 3. The transaction was accounted for as an asset acquisition given that the principal asset (property, plant and equipment) concentrates substantially all of the fair value of the acquired set of assets. On September 30, 2022, the Company merger the Caravelas, whose equity value was R$111,323. The merger did not result in a capital increase, given that the Company held 100% of the capital stock of the Caravelas. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information, of the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, are prepared in compliance with the international standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and disclose all the applicable significant information related to the financial information, which is consistent with the information used by Management in the performance of its duties. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information are expressed in thousands of Brazilian Reais ("R$"), as well as the amounts of other currencies, when applicable, were also expressed in thousands, unless otherwise stated. The preparation of unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information requires Management to make judgments, use estimates and adopt policies in the process of applying accounting practices that affect the disclosed amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, including the disclosure of contingent liabilities assumed. However, the uncertainty inherent to these judgements, assumptions and estimates could result in material adjustments to the carrying amount of certain assets and liabilities in future periods. 12 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The Company reviews its judgments, estimates and assumptions continually as disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 3.2.34). There were no changes in these judgments, estimates and assumptions compared to disclosed on December 31, 2021. The consolidated financial statements were prepared on historical cost basis, except for the following material items recognized: (i) derivative and non-derivative financial instruments measured at fair value; (ii) share-based payments and employee benefits measured at fair value; and (iii) biological assets measured at fair value; The main accounting policies applied in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information are presented in Note 3. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information was prepared under the going concern assumption. 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information was prepared based on the information of Suzano and its associates on the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, as well as in accordance with consistent accounting practices and policies. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, considering that its purpose is to provide an update on the activities, events and significant circumstances in relation to those disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. Therefore, unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information focus on new activities, events and circumstances and do not duplicate the information previously disclosed, except when Management judges that the maintenance of the information is relevant. The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all consolidated companies. There were no changes on such policies and estimates calculation methodologies, except for the application of the new accounting policies as of January 1, 2022 and whose estimated impact was disclosed in the annual financial statements of December 31, 2021, as disclosed in the Note 3.1. 3.1. New accounting policies and changes in accounting policies adopted The new standards and interpretations issued, until the issuance of the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information, are described below. 13 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 3.1.1. Accounting policies adopted 3.1.1.1. Business Combination IFRS 3 - Reference to the conceptual framework(Applicable on/or after January 1, 2022. Early adoption is permitted if the entity also adopts all other updated references (published together with the updated Conceptual Framework) on the same date or earlier. The amendments update IFRS 3 so that it refers to the 2018 Conceptual Framework instead of the 1989 Structure. It also include in IFRS 3 the requirement that, for obligations within the scope of IAS 37, the buyer applies IAS 37 to determine whether there is a present obligation on the acquisition date due to past events. For a tax within the scope of IFRIC 21 - Levies, the buyer applies IFRIC 21 to determine whether the event that resulted in the obligation to pay the tax occurred up to the date of acquisition. The amendments add an explicit statement that the buyer does not recognize contingent assets acquired in a business combination. The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts. 3.1.1.2. IAS 37 - Onerous contracts: Cost to fulfill an onerous contract (Applicable for annual periods on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted) The amendments to IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets clarify what "costs to fulfill a contract" represent when an onerous contract is assessed. Some entities that apply the "incremental cost" approach may have the value of their provisions increased, or new provisions recognized for onerous contracts as a result of the new definition. The need for clarification was caused by the introduction of IFRS 15, which replaced the existing requirements related to revenue, including guidelines contained in IAS 11, which dealt with construction contracts. While IAS 11 specified which costs were included as costs to fulfill a contract, IAS 37 did not do, generating a diversity of practice. The amendment aims to clarify which costs should be included in the assessment. The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts. 3.1.1.3. Property, plant and equipment - IAS 16 - Revenue earned before an asset is ready for its intended use (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted) In the process of building an item of property, plant and equipment for its intended use, an entity may in the same time produce and sell products generated in the process of construction of the item of property, plant and equipment. Before the change proposed by the IASB, in practice, several ways of accounting for such revenues were found. The IASB has amended the standard to provide guidance on accounting for such revenues and related production costs. With the new proposal, the sale revenue is no longer deducted from the cost of property, plant and equipment, but is recognized in the income statement together with the production costs of these items. IAS 2 Inventories must be applied in the identification and measurement of production costs. The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts. 14 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 3.1.1.4. IFRS 1 - First-time adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted) The amendment provides additional relief to a subsidiary which becomes a first-time adopter later than its parent in respect of accounting for cumulative translation differences. As a result of the amendment, a subsidiary that uses the exemption in IFRS 1:D16(a) can now also elect to measure cumulative translation differences for all foreign operations at the carrying amount that would be included in the parent's consolidated financial statements, based on the parent's date of transition to IFRS Standards, if no adjustments were made for consolidation procedures and for the effects of the business combination in which the parent acquired the subsidiary. A similar election is available to an associate or joint venture that uses the exemption in IFRS 1:D16(a). The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts. 3.1.1.5. IFRS 9 - Financial instruments (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted) The amendment clarifies that in applying the '10 per cent' test to assess whether to derecognise a financial liability, an entity includes only fees paid or received between the entity (the borrower) and the lender, including fees paid or received by either the entity or the lender on the other's behalf. The amendment is applied prospectively to modifications and exchanges that occur on or after the date the entity first applies the amendment. The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts. 3.1.1.6. IAS 41 - Agriculture (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2022, early adoption permitted) The amendment removes the requirement in IAS 41 for entities to exclude cash flows for taxation when measuring fair value. This aligns the fair value measurement in IAS 41 with the requirements of IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement to use internally consistent cash flows and discount rates and enables preparers to determine whether to use pretax or post-tax cash flows and discount rates for the most appropriate fair value measurement. The amendment is applied prospectively, i.e. for fair value measurements on or after the date an entity initially applies the amendment. The Company assessed the content of this pronouncement and did not identify any impacts. 3.1.2. Accounting policies not yet adopted The new and changed standards and interpretations issued, but not yet adopted as of September 30, 2022, are described below. The Company intends to adopt these new standards, changes and interpretations, if applicable, when it come into force and does not expect to have a material impact on the financial statements. 15 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 3.1.2.1. Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture (The effective date of the amendments has yet to be set by IASB; however, earlier application to the amendments is permitted) The amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 deal with situations where there is a sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture. Specifically, the amendments state that gains or losses resulting from the loss of control of a subsidiary that does not contain a business in a transaction with an associate or a joint venture, that is accounted for using the equity method, are recognised in the parent's profit or loss only to the extent of the unrelated investors' interests in that associate or joint venture. Similarly, gains and losses resulting from the remeasurement of investments retained in any former subsidiary (that has become an associate or a joint venture that is accounted for using the equity method) to fair value are recognised in the former parent's profit or loss only to the extent of the unrelated investors' interests in the new associate or joint venture. 3.1.2.2. Presentation of the financial statements - IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current and non-current (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023, early adoption permitted) The amendments to IAS 1 affect only the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current in the balance sheet and not the amount or the time of recognition of any asset, liability, income or expense, or the information disclosed about these items. The amendments clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current is based on the rights existing at the balance sheet date, specify that the classification is not affected by expectations about whether an entity will exercise its right to postpone the settlement of the liability, explain that the rights exist if restrictive clauses are complied with at the balance sheet date, and introduce the definition of 'settlement' to clarify that refers to the transfer to a counterparty; a cash value, equity instruments, other assets or services. 3.1.2.3. Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Making Materiality Judgements - Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023, early adoption permitted) The amendments change the requirements in IAS 1 with regard to disclosure of accounting policies. The amendments replace all instances of the term 'significant accounting policies' with 'material accounting policy information'. Accounting policy information is material if, when considered together with other information included in an entity's financial statements, it can reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements. The supporting paragraphs in IAS 1 are also amended to clarify that accounting policy information that relates to immaterial transactions, other events or conditions is immaterial and need not be disclosed. Accounting policy information may be material because of the nature of the related transactions, other events or conditions, even if the amounts are immaterial. However, not all accounting policy information relating to material transactions, other events or conditions is itself material. 16 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 3.1.2.4. Amendments to IAS 8 Definition of Accounting Estimates (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023) The amendments replace the definition of a change in accounting estimates with a definition of accounting estimates. Under the new definition, accounting estimates are "monetary amounts in financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty". The definition of a change in accounting estimates was deleted. However, the Board retained the concept of changes in accounting estimates in the Standard with the following clarifications: (i) A change in accounting estimate that results from new information or new developments is not the correction of an error (ii) The effects of a change in an input or a measurement technique used to develop an accounting estimate are changes in accounting estimates if they do not result from the correction of prior period errors 3.1.2.5. Amendments to IAS 12 - Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction (Applicable for annual periods beginning on/or after January 1, 2023) The amendments introduce a further exception from the initial recognition exemption. Under the amendments, an entity does not apply the initial recognition exemption for transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences. Depending on the applicable tax law, equal taxable and deductible temporary differences may arise on initial recognition of an asset and liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and affects neither accounting nor taxable profit. For example, this may arise upon recognition of a lease liability and the corresponding right-of-use asset applying IFRS 16 at the commencement date of a lease. Following the amendments to IAS 12, an entity is required to recognise the related deferred tax asset and liability, with the recognition of any deferred tax asset being subject to the recoverability criteria in IAS 12. The amendments apply to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, at the beginning of the earliest comparative period an entity recognises: (i) a deferred tax asset (to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary difference can be utilised) and a deferred tax liability for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with: · right-of-use assets and lease liabilities; and · decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities and the corresponding amounts recognised as part of the cost of the related asset. 17 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (ii) the cumulative effect of initially applying the amendments as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings (or other component of equity, as appropriate) at that date. 4. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISKS MANAGEMENT 4.1. Financial risks management 4.1.1. Overview In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the financial risk management policies and procedures compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4). The Company maintained its conservative approach and strong cash and marketable securities position, as well as its hedge policy. 4.1.2. Rating All transactions with financial instruments are recognized for accounting purposes and classified in the following categories: Note September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Amortized cost Cash and cash equivalents 5 6,958,161 13,590,776 Trade accounts receivable 7 8,664,852 6,531,465 Dividends receivable 11 6,604 Other assets (1) 833,224 886,112 16,456,237 21,014,957 Fair value through other comprehensive income Investments - Celluforce 14.1 25,403 28,358 25,403 28,358 Fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 4.5.1 3,988,822 1,442,140 Marketable securities 6 11,313,863 7,758,329 15,302,685 9,200,469 31,784,325 30,243,784 Liabilities Amortized cost Trade accounts payable 17 5,272,119 3,288,897 Loans, financing and debentures 18.1 76,059,786 79,628,629 Lease liabilities 19.2 6,249,888 5,893,194 Liabilities for assets acquisitions and associates 23 2,129,660 405,952 Dividends payable 11 1,923 919,073 Other liabilities (1) 143,057 164,216 89,856,433 90,299,961 Fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 4.5.1 4,957,042 7,894,528 4,957,042 7,894,528 94,813,475 98,194,489 63,029,150 67,950,705 1) Does not include items not classified as financial instruments. 18 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.1.3. Fair value of loans and financing The estimated fair values ​​of loans and financing are set forth below: Yield used to

discount/

methodology September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Quoted in the secondary market In foreign currency Bonds Secondary Market 38,848,912 51,183,520 Estimated to present value In foreign currency Export credits ("Prepayment") LIBOR 18,645,961 19,441,297 In local currency BNDES - TJLP DI 1 311,859 355,494 BNDES - TLP DI 1 842,142 686,247 BNDES - Fixed DI 1 27,303 44,544 BNDES - Selic ("Special Settlement and Custody System") DI 1 573,701 543,269 BNDES - Currency basket DI 1 14,440 25,001 CRA ("Agribusiness Receivables Certificate") DI 1/IPCA 1,805,371 3,281,250 Debentures DI 1 5,783,547 5,633,533 NCE ("Export Credit Notes") DI 1 1,339,385 1,352,291 NCR ("Rural Credit Notes") DI 1 284,523 289,344 Export credits ("Prepayment") DI 1 1,292,570 1,321,449 69,769,714 84,157,239 The Management considers that for its other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost, its book values ​​approximate to their fair values ​​and therefore the information on their fair values ​​is not being presented. 4.2. Liquidity risk management As disclosed in the annual financial statements (Note 4) as of December 31, 2021, the Company's purpose is maintaining a strong cash and marketable securities position to meet its financial and operating obligations. The amount held as cash is used for payments expected in the normal course of its operations, while the cash surplus amount is invested, in general, in highly liquid financial investments according to Cash Management Policy. The cash position is monitored by the Company's Management, by means of management reports and participation in performance meetings with determined frequency. In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the variation in cash and marketable securities were as expected and the cash generated in the operation was used for the most part to investments and debt service. On February 8, 2022, the Company, through its subsidiaries Suzano Pulp and Paper Europe S.A. and Suzano International Trade GmbH, in order to improve the management of financial liquidity, took a credit line ("Revolver Credit Facility"), increasing the total available in revolving credit lines from US$500,000 to US$1,275,000. Regarding to the amount taken, US$100,000 is available until February 2024, this remaining amount of the line already in force since February 2019, in the original amount of US$500,000. The additional amount of US$1,175,000 is available until February 2027 and has the same financial costs as the line in force until February 2024. On September 30, 2022, the Revolver Credit Facility were available, but not used. 19 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The Company signed with the Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development ("BNDES") a Credit Limit Opening Agreement ("CALC"), a Revolving Credit Limit, in the amount of up to R$3,000,000, to be disbursed in the coming years in forest, social and industrial investments. As of September 30, 2022, the line was available but not used. All derivatives financial instruments were in the over-the-counter derivatives and do not require deposit of guarantee margins. The remaining contractual maturities of financial liabilities are disclosed at the date of this financial information reporting date. The amounts as set forth below, consist in the undiscounted cash flows and include interest payments and exchange rate variation, and therefore may not be reconciled with the amounts disclosed in the balance sheet. September 30,

2022 Book

value Future

value Up to 1

year 1 - 2 years 2 - 5 years More than

5 years Liabilities Trade accounts payables 5,272,119 5,272,119 5,272,119 Loans, financing and debentures 76,059,786 105,886,912 6,648,991 7,963,605 39,710,505 51,563,811 Lease liabilities 6,249,888 11,185,913 1,025,697 1,259,788 1,818,799 7,081,629 Liabilities for asset acquisitions and associates 2,129,660 2,170,631 1,952,296 99,895 58,229 60,211 Derivative financial instruments 4,957,042 7,589,830 822,782 1,562,312 5,204,736 Dividends payable 1,923 1,923 1,923 Other liabilities 143,057 143,056 58,315 84,741 94,813,475 132,250,384 15,782,123 10,970,341 46,792,269 58,705,651 December 31,

2021 Book

value Future

value Up to 1

year 1 - 2

years 2 - 5 years More than 5

years Liabilities Trade accounts payables 3,288,897 3,288,897 3,288,897 Loans, financing and debentures 79,628,629 111,723,608 6,357,717 5,761,795 36,672,089 62,932,007 Lease liabilities 5,893,194 10,676,580 937,964 1,780,115 1,632,555 6,325,946 Liabilities for asset acquisitions and associates 405,952 467,499 111,438 131,371 144,171 80,519 Derivative financial instruments 7,894,528 11,774,569 1,688,266 1,391,727 8,694,576 Dividends payable 919,073 919,073 919,073 Other liabilities 164,216 164,216 92,123 72,093 98,194,489 139,014,442 13,395,478 9,137,101 47,143,391 69,338,472 4.3. Credit risk management In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the credit risk management policies compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended of December 31, 2021 (Note 4). 20 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.4. Market risk management In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the market risk management policies and procedures compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4). 4.4.1. Exchange rate risk management As disclosed in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4), the Company enter into U.S.Dollar selling transactions in the futures markets, including strategies involving options, to ensure attractive levels of operating margins for a portion of revenue. Such transactions are limited to a percentage of the net surplus foreign currency over an 18-months' time horizon and therefore, are matched to the availability of currency for sale in the short term. The assets and liabilities that are exposed to foreign currency, substantially in U.S. Dollars, are set forth below: September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,263,893 13,411,978 Marketable securities 7,380,624 2,394,667 Trade accounts receivables 7,014,692 5,043,453 Derivative financial instruments 2,629,475 1,028,450 23,288,684 21,878,548 Liabilities Trade accounts payables (1,433,636 ) (605,557 ) Loans and financing (63,443,491 ) (65,972,300 ) Liabilities for asset acquisitions and associates (2,120,195 ) (273,179 ) Derivative financial instruments (4,941,815 ) (7,362,631 ) (71,939,137 ) (74,213,667 ) (48,650,453 ) (52,335,119 ) 4.4.1.1. Sensitivity analysis - foreign exchange rate exposure - except financial instruments derivatives For market risk analysis, the Company uses scenarios to jointly evaluate assets and liabilities positions in foreign currency, and the possible effects on its results. The probable scenario represents the amounts recognized, as they reflect the translation into Brazilian Reais on the base date of the balance sheet (R$ to U.S.$ = R$5.4066). This analysis assumes that all other variables, particularly, the interest rates, remains constant. The other scenarios considered the appreciation/depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar at the rates of 25% and 50%, before taxes. 21 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The following table set forth the potential impacts in absolute amounts: September 30,

2022 Effect on profit or loss and equity Probable

(base value) Possible

(25%) Remote

(50%) Cash and cash equivalents 6,263,893 1,565,973 3,131,947 Marketable securities 7,380,624 1,845,156 3,690,312 Trade accounts receivable 7,014,692 1,753,673 3,507,346 Trade accounts payable 1,433,636 358,409 716,818 Loans and financing 63,443,491 15,860,873 31,721,746 Liabilities for asset acquisitions and associates 2,120,195 530,049 1,060,098 4.4.1.2. Sensitivity analysis - foreign exchange rate exposure - financial instruments derivatives The Company hires sales operations of U.S. Dollar in the futures markets, including strategies with options, in order to ensure attractive levels of operating margins for a portion of revenue. These operations are limited to a percentage of the net foreign exchange surplus over the 18-month horizon or to investments in the Cerrado Project according to the extraordinary hedge described above and, therefore, are attached to the availability of ready-to-sell foreign exchange in the short term. In addition to the operational hedge described above, the Company also taken debt hedge linked to the dollar and subject to exchange variation, seeking to adjust the debt's exchange rate index to the cash generation currency, as provided for in its financial policies. For the calculation of mark-to-market ("MtM"), the exchange rate of the last business day of the quarter was used. These market movements caused a positive impact on the mark-to-market hedge position entered by the Company. This analysis assumes that all other variables, particularly, the interest rates, remains constant. The other scenarios considered the appreciation/depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar at the rates of 25% and 50%, before taxes, from the base scenario of the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. It is important to mention that the impact caused by fluctuations in the exchange rate, whether positive or negative, will also affect the hedged asset. Therefore, even though there was a positive impact on the fair value of derivative transactions in the period, this impact was offset by the negative effect on the Company's cash flow. The following table set forth the potential impacts assuming these scenarios: September 30,

2022 Effect on profit or loss and equity Probable

(base value) Possible

(+25%) Remote

(+50%) Possible

(-25%) Remote

(-50%) Dollar/Real quotation 5.4066 6.75825 8.1099 4.05495 2.7033 Financial instruments derivatives Derivatives options 1,032,978 (4,922,901 ) (11,265,901 ) 6,279,219 13,600,937 Derivatives swaps (2,033,979 ) (2,939,779 ) (5,879,559 ) 2,939,779 5,879,559 Derivatives Non-Deliverable Forward ('NDF') (43,309 ) (316,101 ) (632,203 ) 316,101 632,203 Embedded derivatives 73,432 (70,931 ) (141,861 ) 70,931 141,861 NDF parity derivatives (1) (48,858 ) (12,214 ) (24,429 ) 12,214 24,429 22 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30,

2022 Effect on profit or loss and equity Probable

(base value) Possible

(+25%) Remote

(+50%) Possible

(-25%) Remote

(-50%) Dollar/Euro quotation 0.9785 1.223125 1.46775 0.733875 0.48925 Financial instruments derivatives NDF parity derivatives (1) (48,858 ) 936,393 1,872,787 (936,393 ) (1,872,787 ) (1) Long positions at the EUR/US$ parity in order to protect the CAPEX cash flow of the Cerrado Project against the appreciation of the Euro. 4.4.2. Interest rate risk management Fluctuations in interest rates may imply effects of increased or reduced costs on new loans and operations already hired. The Company is constantly looking for alternatives for the use of financial instruments in order to avoid negative impacts on its cash flow. Considering the extinction of LIBOR in June 2023, the Company is evaluating its contracts with clauses that envisage the discontinuation of the interest rate. Most debt contracts linked to LIBOR have some clause to replace this rate with a reference index or equivalent interest rate and, for contracts that do not have a specific clause, a renegotiation will be carried out between the parties. Derivative contracts linked to LIBOR provide for a negotiation between the parties for the definition of a new rate or an equivalent rate will be provided by the calculation agent. It is worth mentioning that the clauses related to replacement of the indexes in the Company's debt contracts indexed to LIBOR, establish that any replacement of the indexation rate in the contracts can only be evaluated in two circumstances (i) after the communication from an official government entity with formalization of the replacement/extinguishment of the effective rate of the contract, and this communication must define the exact date on which LIBOR will be extinguished and / or (ii) syndicated operations begin to be executed at a rate indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). Considering that on March 5, 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") announced the date of extinction of LIBOR 3M for June 30, 2023, the Company can, from this announcement, began negotiations terms of exchange of indexes for its debt contracts and related derivatives. The Company mapped all contracts subject to LIBOR reform that have yet to transition to an alternative benchmark rate in September 30, 2022. The Company has R$17,519,573 related to loan and financing contracts and R$491,318 related to derivative contracts and, initiated contact with the respective counterparties of each contract, to ensure that the terms and good market practices are adopted at the time of the transition of the index until June 2023, and these terms are still under negotiation between the parties. The Company understands that it will not be necessary to change the risk management strategy due to the change in the indexes of the financial contracts linked to LIBOR. The Company believes it is reasonable to assume that the negotiation of the indexes in its contracts, will move towards to the replacement of LIBOR by SOFR, because the SOFR is the new interest rate adopted by the capital market. Based on the information available, the Company does not expect to have significant impact on its debts and derivatives linked to LIBOR. 23 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.4.2.1. Sensitivity analysis - exposure to interest rates - except financial instruments derivatives For market risk analysis, the Company uses scenarios to evaluate the sensitivity that variations in operations impacted by the rates: Interbank Deposit Rate ("CDI"), Long Term Interest Rate ("TJLP"), Special System for Settlement and Custody ("SELIC") and the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") which may impact the results. The probable scenario represents the amounts already booked, as they reflect the best estimate of the Management. This analysis assumes that all other variables, particularly exchange rates, remain constant. The other scenarios considered appreciation/depreciation of 25% and 50% in the market interest rates. The following table set forth the potential impacts in absolute amounts: September 30,

2022 Effect on profit or loss and equity Probable Possible

(25%) Remote

(50%) CDI/SELIC Cash and cash equivalents 651,039 22,217 44,433 Marketable securities 2,769,661 94,515 189,029 Loans and financing 8,078,372 275,674 551,349 TJLP Loans and financing 333,760 5,849 11,698 LIBOR Loans and financing 17,519,573 164,452 328,905 4.4.2.2. Sensitivity analysis - exposure to interest rates - financial instruments derivatives This analysis assumes that all other variables remain constant. The other scenarios considered appreciation/depreciation of 25% and 50% in the market interest rates. The following table set forth the potential impacts assuming these scenarios: September 30,

2022 Effect on profit or loss and equity Probable Probable

(+25%) Remote

(+50%) Probable

(-25%) Remote

(-50%) CDI Financial instruments derivatives Liabilities Derivative options 1,032,978 (481,334 ) (930,596 ) 519,822 1,085,268 Derivative swaps (2,033,979 ) (16,384 ) (32,465 ) 16,614 33,361 LIBOR Financial instruments derivatives Liabilities Derivative swaps (2,033,979 ) 405,024 809,380 (405,712 ) (812,132 ) 24 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.4.2.3. Sensitivity analysis for changes in the consumer price index of the US economy For the measurement of the probable scenario, the United States Consumer Price Index (US-CPI) was considered on September 30, 2022. The probable scenario was extrapolated considering an appreciation/depreciation of 25% and 50% in the US-CPI to define the possible and remote scenarios, respectively, in absolute amounts. The following table set forth the potential impacts in absolute amounts: September 30,

2022 Effect on profit or loss and equity Probable

(base value) Possible

(25%) Remote

(50%) Derivative embedded in a commitment to purchase standing wood, originating from a forest partnership agreement 73,432 28,859 59,384 4.4.3. Commodity price risk management The Company is exposed to commodity prices that reflect mainly on the pulp sale price in the foreign market. The dynamics of opening and closing production capacities in the global market and the macroeconomic conditions may have an impact on the Company´s operating results. Through a specialized team, the Company monitors the hardwood pulp price and analyses future trends, adjusting the forecast that aims to assisting preventive measures to properly conduct the different scenarios. There is no liquid financial market to sufficiently mitigate the risk of a material portion of the Company's operations. Hardwood pulp price protection operations available on the market have low liquidity and low volume and large distortion in price formation. The Company is also exposed to international oil prices, which is reflected on logistical costs for selling to the export market and indirectly in the costs of other supplies and logistics and service contracts. In this case, the Company evaluates the contracting of derivative financial instruments to mitigate the risk of price variation in its result. On September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company did not hire position to hedge its logistics costs. 4.5. Derivative financial instruments The Company determines the fair value of derivative contracts, which differ from the amounts realized in the event of early settlement due to bank spreads and market factors at the time of quotation. The amounts presented by the Company are based on an estimate using market factors and use data provided by third parties, measured internally and compared to calculations performed by external consultants and by counterparties. Details of derivative financial instruments and their respective calculation methodologies are disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 4). 25 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.5.1. Outstanding derivatives by type of contract, including embedded derivatives The positions of outstanding derivatives are set forth below: Notional value in U.S.$ Fair value September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Instruments hired with protection strategy Operational Hedge ZCC 5,815,050 4,494,125 1,033,670 (187,788 ) NDF (R$ x US$) 248,100 30,000 (43,231 ) (7,043 ) NDF (€ x US$) 719,628 (48,729 ) Debt hedge Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$) 3,200,179 3,600,000 1,072,843 (395,675 ) Swap IPCA to CDI (notional in Brazilian Reais) 843,845 843,845 271,276 249,653 Swap IPCA to Fixed (U.S.$) 121,003 121,003 (51,947 ) (148,583 ) Swap CDI x Fixed (U.S.$) 1,863,534 2,267,057 (2,694,009 ) (5,230,612 ) Pre-fixed Swap to U.S.$ (U.S.$) 350,000 350,000 (581,525 ) (760,505 ) Commodity Hedge Swap US-CPI (U.S.$) (1)/(2) 122,514 590,372 73,432 28,165 (968,220 ) (6,452,388 ) Current assets 2,308,110 470,261 Non-current assets 1,680,712 971,879 Current liabilities (750,396 ) (1,563,459 ) Non-current liabilities (4,206,646 ) (6,331,069 ) (968,220 ) (6,452,388 ) 1) The embedded derivatives refers to swap contracts for the sale of price variations in United States Dollars and US-CPI within the term of the forest partnership with standing wood supply contracts. 2) On December 31, 2021, it includes the transaction arising from the forestry partnership agreement with the supply of standing wood established between the Company and Parkia, which was settled in advance due to the transaction disclosed in note 1.2.4. The current contracts and the respective protected risks are set forth below: (i) Swap CDI x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps exchanging the variation in the Interbank Deposit rate ("DI") for a fixed rate in United States Dollars ("US$"). The objective is to change the debt index in Brazilian Reais to US$, in compliance with the Company's natural exposure of receivables in US$. (ii) Swap IPCA x CDI: positions in conventional swaps exchanging variation of the Amplified Consumer Price Index ("IPCA") for DI rate. The objective is to change the debt index in Reais, in compliance with the Company's cash position in Brazilian Reais, which is also indexed to DI. (iii) Swap IPCA x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps exchanging variation of the IPCA for a fixed rate in US$. The objective is to change the debt index in Brazilian Reais to US$, in compliance with the Company's natural exposure of receivables in US$. (iv) Swap LIBOR x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps exchanging post-fixed rate (LIBOR) for a fixed rate in US$. The objective is to protect the cash flow from changes in the US interest rate. 26 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (v) Pre Fixed Swap R$ x Fixed US$: positions in conventional swaps a fixed rate in Reais for a fixed rate in US$. The objective is to change the exposure of debts in Brazilian Reais to US$, in compliance with the Company's natural exposure of receivables in US$. (vi) Zero-Cost Collar ("ZCC"): positions in an instrument that consists of the simultaneous combination of purchase of put options and sale of call options of US$, with the same principal and maturity value, with the objective of protecting the cash flow of exports. In this strategy, an interval is established where there is no deposit or receipt of financial margin upon expiration of options. The objective is to protect the cash flow of exports against decrease Real. (vii) Non Deliverable Forward ("NDF"): put positions in futures contracts of US$ with the objective of protecting the cash flow of exports against the decrease in the Brazilian Real. (viii) Swap US-CPI: The embedded derivative refers to sale swap contracts of variations in the United States Dollar and US-CPI within the terms of the forest partnership and standing wood supply contracts. (ix) Non-Deliverable Forward ("NDF"): EUR and US$: call positions on the EUR/US$ parity in order to protect the CAPEX cash flow of the Cerrado project against the appreciation of the Euro. The variation in the fair value of derivatives for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 compared to the fair value measured on December 31, 2021 is explained substantially by appreciation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar and by the settlements for the period. There were also impacts caused by the variations in the Pre, Foreign Exchange Coupon and LIBOR curves in transactions. It is important to highlight that, the outstanding agreements in September 30, 2022, are over-the-counter market, without any kind of guaranteed margin or early settlement clause forced by changes from mark to market. 4.5.2. Fair value by maturity schedule September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 2022 232,231 (1,093,198 ) 2023 1,615,951 (282,499 ) 2024 (131,865 ) (759,082 ) 2025 (1,264,916 ) (2,096,449 ) 2026 onwards (1,419,621 ) (2,221,160 ) (968,220 ) (6,452,388 ) 27 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.5.3. Outstanding of assets and liabilities derivatives positions The outstanding derivatives positions are set forth below: Notional value Fair value Currency September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Debt hedge Assets Swap CDI to Fixed (U.S.$) R$ 7,081,545 8,594,225 571,579 306,663 Swap Pre-Fixed to U.S.$ R$ 1,317,226 1,317,226 40,687 76,279 Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$) US$ 3,200,000 3,600,000 1,088,070 130,104 Swap IPCA to CDI IPCA 1,134,310 1,078,706 271,276 255,422 Swap IPCA to U.S.$ IPCA 606,655 576,917 571,579 768,468 Liabilities Swap CDI to Fixed (U.S.$) US$ 1,863,534 2,267,057 (3,265,588 ) (5,537,275 ) Swap Pre-Fixed to U.S.$ US$ 350,000 350,000 (622,212 ) (836,784 ) Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$) US$ 3,200,179 3,600,000 (15,227 ) (525,779 ) Swap IPCA to CDI R$ 843,845 843,845 (5,769 ) Swap IPCA to U.S.$ US$ 121,003 121,003 (51,947 ) (148,583 ) (3,954,974 ) (7,054,190 ) (1,983,362 ) (6,285,722 ) Operational hedge Zero cost collar (U.S.$ x R$) US$ 5,815,050 4,494,125 1,033,670 (187,788 ) NDF (R$ x U.S.$) US$ 248,100 30,000 (43,231 ) (7,043 ) NDF (€ x US$) US$ 719,628 (48,729 ) 941,710 (194,831 ) Commodity hedge Swap US-CPI (standing wood) (1)/(2) US$ 122,514 590,372 73,432 28,165 73,432 28,165 (968,220 ) (6,452,388 ) 1) The embedded derivatives refers to swap contracts for the sale of price variations in United States Dollars and US-CPI within the term of the forest partnership with standing wood supply contracts. 2) On December 31, 2021, it includes the transaction arising from the forestry partnership agreement with the supply of standing wood established between the Company and Parkia, which was settled in advance due to the transaction disclosed in note 1.2.4. 4.5.4. Fair value settled amounts The settled derivatives positions are set forth below: September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Operational hedge Zero cost collar (R$ x U.S.$) 652,051 (1,269,231 ) NDF (R$ x U.S.$) 9,845 1,399 661,896 (1,267,832 ) Commodity hedge Swap VLSFO/other (54,002 ) (54,002 ) Debt hedge Swap CDI to Fixed (U.S.$) (418,783 ) (266,268 ) Swap IPCA to CDI (Brazilian Reais) (5,180 ) 41,651 Swap IPCA to Fixed (U.S.$) (4,819 ) Swap Pre-Fixed to U.S.$ 54,128 49,562 Swap LIBOR to Fixed (U.S.$) (265,715 ) (419,545 ) (635,550 ) (599,419 ) 26,346 (1,921,253 ) 28 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.6. Fair value hierarchy Financial instruments are measured at fair value, which considers the fair value as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no changes between the 3 (three) levels of hierarchy and no transfers between levels 1, 2 and 3 during the periods disclosed. September 30,

2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 3,988,822 3,988,822 Marketable securities 241,789 11,072,074 11,313,863 241,789 15,060,896 15,302,685 Fair value through other comprehensive income Other investments - CelluForce 25,403 25,403 25,403 25,403 Biological assets 13,066,433 13,066,433 13,066,433 13,066,433 Total assets 241,789 15,060,896 13,091,836 28,394,521 Liabilities Fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 4,957,042 4,957,042 4,957,042 4,957,042 Total liabilities 4,957,042 4,957,042 December 31,

2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 1,442,140 1,442,140 Marketable securities 637,616 7,120,713 7,758,329 637,616 8,562,853 9,200,469 Fair value through other comprehensive income Other investments - CelluForce 28,358 28,358 28,358 28,358 Biological assets 12,248,732 12,248,732 12,248,732 12,248,732 Total assets 637,616 8,562,853 12,277,090 21,477,559 Liabilities Fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 7,894,528 7,894,528 7,894,528 7,894,528 Total liabilities 7,894,528 7,894,528 29 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 4.7. Risks linked to climate change and the sustainability strategy In the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the risks information linked to climate change and the sustainability strategy were disclosed, which did not change significant during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. 4.8. Capital management The main objective is to strengthen the Company's capital structure, aiming to maintain an adequate financial leverage, and to mitigate risks that may affect the availability of capital in business development. The Company monitors constantly significant indicators, such as, consolidated financial leverage, which is the ratio of total net debt to its adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). 5. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Average yield

p.a. % September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and banks (1) 3.02 5,562,643 11,720,774 Cash equivalents Local currency Fixed-term deposits (Compromised) 102.17 of CDI 651,039 14,506 Foreign currency Fixed-term deposits (2) 3.73 744,479 1,855,496 6,958,161 13,590,776 1) Refers substantially to investments in foreign currency in the Sweep Account modality, which is a remunerated account, whose balance is applied and made available automatically and daily. 2) Refers to Time Deposit applications, with maturity up to 90 days, which is a remunerated bank deposit with a specific maturity period. 6. MARKETABLE SECURITIES Average yield

p.a. % September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 In local currency Private funds 107.28 of CDI 810,840 17,120 Public titles measured at fair value through profit or loss 102.08 of CDI 241,789 637,616 Private Securities (CDBs) 102.13 of CDI 2,473,141 4,456,828 Private Securities (CDBs) - Escrow Account (1) 102.07 of CDI 405,956 250,054 Other 1,513 2,044 3,933,239 5,363,662 Foreign currency Time deposits (2) 2.82 7,246,292 2,376,369 Other 5.69 134,332 18,298 7,380,624 2,394,667 11,313,863 7,758,329 Current 10,907,907 7,508,275 Non-Current 405,956 250,054 1) Includes escrow account, which will be released only after obtaining the applicable governmental approvals and compliance by the Company with the precedent conditions related to transactions with sale of rural properties. 2) Refers to Time Deposit investments, with maturity over 90 days, which is a remunerated bank deposit with a specific maturity period. 30 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 7. TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 7.1. Breakdown of balances September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Domestic customers Third parties 1,588,277 1,449,177 Related parties (Note 11) (1) 85,242 73,598 Foreign customers Third parties 7,014,692 5,043,453 (-) Expected credit losses (23,359 ) (34,763 ) 8,664,852 6,531,465 1) The balance refers to transactions with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel. The Company performs factoring transactions for certain customers' receivables where, substantially all risks and rewards related to these receivables are transferred to the counterpart, so that these receivables are derecognized from accounts receivable in the balance sheet. This transaction refers to an additional cash generation opportunity and may be discontinued at any time without significant impact on the Company's operation and is therefore classified as a financial asset measured at amortized cost. The impact of these factoring transactions on the accounts receivable as of September 30, 2022, is R$7,127,088 (R$6,121,316 as of December 31, 2021). 7.2. Breakdown of trade accounts receivable by maturity September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current 8,206,412 5,972,945 Overdue Up to 30 days 405,191 518,115 From 31 to 60 days 23,479 15,359 From 61 to 90 days 14,014 3,087 From 91 to 120 days 4,141 1,453 From 121 to 180 days 3,113 3,779 From 181 days 8,502 16,727 8,664,852 6,531,465 7.3. Rollforward of the expected credit losses September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Beginning balance (34,763 ) (41,889 ) Addition (2,901 ) (2,547 ) Reversal 270 3,184 Write-off 11,129 7,078 Exchange rate variation 2,906 (589 ) Ending balance (23,359 ) (34,763 ) 31 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The Company maintains guarantees for overdue securities in its commercial operations, through credit insurance policies, letters of credit and other guarantees. These guarantees avoid the need to recognize expected credit losses, in accordance with the Company's credit policy. Transactions carried out with clients classified as investment grade by the main risk rating agencies are also not considered in the expected credit losses. 7.4. Main customers The Company has no customer responsible for more than 10% of net sales of pulp and paper segment for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The Company has 1 (one) customer responsible for 10.39% of net sales of pulp segment and no customer responsible for more than 10% of net sales in the paper segment for the year ended December 31, 2021. 8. INVENTORIES September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Finished goods Pulp Domestic (Brazil) 647,758 748,588 Foreign 1,704,126 1,037,760 Paper Domestic (Brazil) 365,264 315,068 Foreign 204,459 95,383 Work in process 86,764 96,140 Raw material Wood 1,355,473 1,094,058 Operating supplies and packaging 693,885 571,505 Spare parts and other 884,445 678,983 5,942,174 4,637,485 Inventories are disclosed net of estimated losses. 8.1. Rollforward of estimated losses September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Beginning balance (91,258 ) (79,885 ) Addition (1) (41,913 ) (85,110 ) Reversal 27,768 11,536 Write-off (2) 30,178 62,201 Ending balance (75,225 ) (91,258 ) 1) Refers substantially to the (i) raw material in the amount of R$25,002 (R$38,136 as of December 31, 2021) and (ii) spare parts in the amount of R$16,200 (R$21,184 as of December 31, 2021). 2) Refers mainly to the amounts of (i) raw material of R$24,928 (R$47,231 as of December 31, 2021), and (ii) spare parts in the amount of R$5,029 (R$9,529 as of December 31, 2021). For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, there were no inventory items pledged as collateral. 32 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 9. RECOVERABLE TAXES September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 IRPJ/CSLL - prepayments and withheld taxes 180,741 94,323 PIS/COFINS - on acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1) 88,077 94,108 PIS/COFINS - operations 446,529 331,203 PIS/COFINS - exclusion ICMS (2) 570,945 582,433 ICMS - on acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3) 149,986 129,081 ICMS - operations (4) 1,489,665 1,363,453 Reintegra program (5) 66,265 49,265 Other taxes and contributions 35,370 50,291 Provision for loss of ICMS credits (6) (1,124,099 ) (1,064,268 ) 1,903,479 1,629,889 Current 502,163 360,725 Non-current 1,401,316 1,269,164 1) Social Integration Program ("PIS") and Social Security Funding Contribution ("COFINS"): Credits whose realization is in connection with depreciation year of the corresponding asset. 2) The Company and its associates filed legal actions over the years to recognize the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS contribution tax basis, in relation to certain operations for certain periods starting from March 1992. 3) Tax on Sales and Services ("ICMS"): Credits from the acquisition of property, plant and equipment are recovered on a linear basis over a four period, from the acquisition date, in accordance with the relevant regulation, ICMS Control on Property, Plant and Equipment ("CIAP"). 4) ICMS credits accrued due to the volume of exports and credit generated in operations of entry of products: Credits are concentrated in the State of Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Pará, where the Company realizes the credits through sale of credits to third parties, after approval from the State Ministry of Finance of each State. Credits are also being realized through consumption in its consumer goods (tissue) operations in the domestic market. 5) Special Regime of Tax Refunds for Export Companies ("Reintegra"): Reintegra is a program that aims to refund the residual costs of taxes paid throughout the exportation chain to taxpayers, to make them more competitive in foreign markets. 6) Includes the provision for discount on sale to third parties of the accumulated ICMS credit in State of Maranhão and the provision for full loss of the low probability of realization of the units of States of Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Bahia due to the difficulty of its realization. 9.1. Rollforward of provision for loss ICMS Balance as of December 31, 2020 (1,164,782 ) Addition (62,738 ) Write-off 1,331 Reversal (1) 161,921 Balance as of December 31, 2021 (1,064,268 ) Addition (92,466 ) Write-off 2,176 Reversal 30,459 Balance as of September 30, 2022 (1,124,099 ) 1) Refers mainly to the reversal of the provision for loss resulting from the recovery of ICMS credits from the State of Espírito Santo through sale to third parties. 33 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 10. ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Forestry development program and partnerships 1,487,207 1,282,763 Advance to suppliers - others 58,771 59,564 1,545,978 1,342,327 Current 58,771 59,564 Non-current 1,487,207 1,282,763 In the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the characteristics of the advances were disclosed, which did not change during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. 11. RELATED PARTIES The Company's commercial and financial operations with controlling shareholder and Companies owned by controlling shareholder Suzano Holding S.A. ("Suzano Group"). For transactions with related parties, it is determined that the specific prices and conditions for these transactions are observed, as well as the corporate governance practices adopted by the Company and those recommended and/or required by the legislation. The transactions refers mainly to: Assets: (i) accounts receivable from the sale of pulp, paper, tissue and other products; (ii) dividends receivable; (iii) reimbursement for expenses; (iv) social services and (v) dividends receivable. Liabilities: (i) loan agreements;(ii) reimbursement for expenses; (iii) social services; (iv) real estate consulting and (v) dividends payable. Amounts in the statements of income: (i) sale of pulp, paper, tissue and other products; (ii) loan charges and exchange variation; (iii) social services and (viii) real estate consulting. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no material changes in the terms of the agreements, deal and transactions entered into, nor were there any new contracts, agreements or transactions of different natures entered into between the Company and its related parties in relation to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. 34 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 11.1. Balances recognized in assets and liabilities and amounts transacted in the period Assets Liabilities Financial result, net Sales (purchases), net September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Transactions with controlling shareholders Managements and related persons (22,875 ) Alden Fundo de Investimento em Ações (17,701 ) Controller (131,841 ) Suzano Holding 31 2 (248,789 ) 72 (1,961 ) 31 2 (421,206 ) 72 (1,961 ) Transactions with companies of the Suzano Group and other related parties Management (expect compensation - note 11.2) 8 (9 ) (25 ) (75 ) Bexma Participações Ltda 3 1 35 22 Bizma Investimentos Ltda 1 1 8 6 Fundação Arymax 3 1 Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel (1) 85,571 80,511 (7,282 ) (6,288 ) 147,919 120,912 Instituto Ecofuturo - Futuro para o Desenvolvimento Sustentável 6 1 (1,106 ) (4,495 ) (3,401 ) IPLF Holding S.A. 12 15 9 Nemonorte Imóveis e Participações Ltda (15 ) (150 ) (139 ) Other shareholders (1,923 ) (497,867 ) 1 85,601 80,514 (10,326 ) (504,164 ) 1 143,310 117,335 85,632 80,516 (10,326 ) (925,370 ) 1 143,382 115,374 Assets Trade accounts receivable (Note 7) 85,242 73,598 Dividends receivable 6,604 Other assets 390 314 Liabilities Trade accounts payable (Note 17) (8,403 ) (6,288 ) Dividends payable (1,923 ) (919,073 ) Other liabillities (9 ) 85,632 80,516 (10,326 ) (925,370 ) 1) Refers mainly to the sale of pulp. 35 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 11.2. Management compensation Expenses related to the compensation of key management personnel, which include the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council and Board of Statutory Executive Officers, recognized in the statement of income for the period, are set for the below: September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Short-term benefits Salary or compensation 37,039 35,947 Direct and indirect benefits 700 662 Bonus 5,273 4,874 43,012 41,483 Long-term benefits Share-based compensation plan 26,993 47,832 26,993 47,832 70,005 89,315 Short-term benefits include fixed compensation (salaries and fees, vacation, mandatory bonus and "13th salary" bonus), payroll charges (Company share of contributions to social security - INSS) and variable compensation such as profit sharing, bonus and benefits (company car, health plan, meal voucher, market voucher, life insurance and private pension plan). Long-term benefits include the stock option plan and phantom shares for executives and key members of the Management, in accordance with the specific regulations as disclosed in Note 22. 12. INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES 12.1. Deferred taxes The Company calculates income tax and social contribution taxes, current and deferred, based on the rates of 15% plus an additional 10% on taxable income in excess of R$240 for IRPJ and 9% for CSLL, on the net income. Balances are recognized in the Company's income on the accrual basis. Associates located in Brazil have their taxes calculated and provisioned in accordance with current legislation and their specific tax regime, including, in some cases, presumed profit method. The associates located abroad are taxed in their respective jurisdictions, according to local regulations. Deferred income and social contribution taxes are recognized at the net amounts in non-current assets or liabilities. In Brazil, the Law nº. 12,973/14 revoked article 74 of Provisional Measure nº. 2,158/01 and determines that the parcel of the adjustment of the value of the investment in associate, direct and indirect, located abroad, equivalent to the profit earned by it before income tax, except for exchange rate variation, must be added in the determination of taxable income and the social contribution calculation basis of the controlling entity located in Brazil, at each year ended. Management's Company believes on the validity of the provisions of international treaties entered into Brazil to avoid double taxation. In order to guarantee its right to non-double taxation, the Company filed a lawsuit in April 2019, which aims at a non-double taxation, in Brazil, of profit earned by its associate located in Austria, according to Law n°. 12,973/14. Due to the preliminary injunction granted in favor of the Company in the records of the aforementioned lawsuit, the Company decided not to add the profit from Suzano International Trading GmbH, located in Austria, in determining of taxable income and social contribution basis of the net profit of the Company for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. There is no provision for tax related to the profit of such associate in 2022. 36 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 12.1.1. Deferred income and social contribution taxes September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Tax loss 1,227,225 1,156,876 Negative tax basis of social contribution 451,542 411,074 Assets temporary differences Provision for judicial liabilities 218,120 249,345 Operating provisions and other losses 938,947 965,130 Exchange rate variation 5,445,966 6,555,202 Derivatives losses ("MtM") 329,195 2,193,693 Amortization of fair value adjustment on business combination 685,790 699,535 Unrealized profit on inventories 515,600 298,888 Leases 389,053 373,372 10,201,438 12,903,115 Liabilities temporary differences Goodwill - Tax benefit on unamortized goodwill 953,950 746,489 Property, plant and equipment - deemed cost 1,248,075 1,316,859 Accelerated tax depreciation 888,327 944,949 Borrowing cost 161,607 99,399 Fair value of biological assets 394,426 430,966 Deferred taxes, net of fair value adjustment 406,060 427,313 Tax credits - gains in tax lawsuit (exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS contribution tax basis) 194,121 198,027 Provision of deferred taxes on results of associates abroad 305,320 Other temporary differences 12,928 9,184 4,564,814 4,173,186 Non-current assets 5,637,742 8,729,929 Non-current liabilities 1,118 Tax losses and accelerated tax depreciation are only achieved by the Income Tax ("IRPJ"), and the negative basis of social contribution only by CSLL, other tax bases were subject to both taxes. 12.1.2. Breakdown of accumulated tax losses and social contribution tax loss carryforwards September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Tax loss carry forward 4,908,900 4,627,504 Negative tax basis of social contribution carryforward 5,017,133 4,567,489 37 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 12.1.3. Rollforward of deferred tax assets September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Beginning balance 8,729,929 8,676,432 Tax loss 70,349 143,868 Negative tax basis of social contribution 40,468 81,662 Provision (reversal) for judicial liabilities (31,225 ) 16,245 Reversal of operating provisions and other losses (26,183 ) (53,467 ) Exchange rate variation (1,109,236 ) 442,296 Derivative gains ("MtM") (1,864,498 ) (110,140 ) Amortization of fair value adjustment on business combination 7,508 22,996 Unrealized profit on inventories 216,712 122,041 Lease 15,681 86,306 Goodwill - Tax benefit on unamortized goodwill (207,461 ) (276,614 ) Property, plant and equipment - deemed cost 68,784 68,783 Accelerated tax depreciation 56,622 80,187 Borrowing cost (62,208 ) 10,637 Fair value of biological assets 36,540 (225,586 ) Deferred taxes on the result of associates abroad (305,320 ) (33,893 ) Credits on exclusion of ICMS from the PIS/COFINS tax base 3,906 (154,468 ) Other temporary differences (3,744 ) (167,356 ) Ending balance 5,636,624 8,729,929 12.2. Reconciliation of the effects of income tax and social contribution on profit or loss September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) before taxes 19,356,739 6,736,046 Income tax and social contribution benefit (expense) at statutory nominal rate of 34% (6,581,291 ) (2,290,256 ) Tax effect on permanent differences Taxation (difference) on profit of associates in Brazil and abroad (1) 3,396,390 2,392,272 Equity method 90,761 40,741 Thin capitalization (2) (335,568 ) (471,617 ) Credit related to Reintegra Program 5,821 5,475 Director bonus (11,176 ) (14,101 ) Tax incentives (3) 36,527 6,926 Donations, fines and other (22,206 ) (83,421 ) (3,420,742 ) (413,981 ) Income tax Current (295,622 ) (229,798 ) Deferred (2,271,969 ) (124,882 ) (2,567,591 ) (354,680 ) Social Contribution Current (31,052 ) (13,725 ) Deferred (822,099 ) (45,576 ) (853,151 ) (59,301 ) Income and social contribution benefits (expenses) on the period (3,420,742 ) (413,981 ) Effective rate of income and social contribution tax expenses 17.67 % 6.15 % 1) The effect of the difference in taxation of associates is substantially due to the difference between the nominal rates of Brazil and associates abroad. 2) The Brazilian thin capitalization rules establish that interest paid or credited by a Brazilian entity to a related party abroad may only be deducted for income tax and social contribution purposes if the interest expense is viewed as necessary for the activities of the local entity and when determined limits and requirements are met. On September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company did not meet all limits and requirements therefore the expense is not deductible for the period. 3) Income tax and social contribution deduction on profit or loss referring to the use of the (i) tax incentives applicable to ICMS (ii) exploitation profit (iii) PAT benefit ("Worker Food Program") and (v) extension of maternity and paternity leave. 38 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 12.3. Tax incentives Company has a tax incentive for the partial reduction of the income tax obtained by the operations carried out in areas of the Northeast Development Superintendence ("SUDENE") in the Mucuri (BA), Eunápolis - Veracel (BA), Imperatriz (MA) and Aracruz - Portocel (ES) regions and in areas of the Superintendence of the Amazon Development ("SUDAM") in the Belém (PA) regions. The IRPJ reduction incentive is calculated based on the activity profit (exploitation profit) and considers the allocation of the operating profit by the incentive production levels for each product. The incentive of lines 1 and 2 of Mucuri (BA) facility expire, respectively, in 2024 and 2027, Imperatriz facility, expire in 2024, Eunápolis - Veracel (BA) and Belém (PA) facility, expire in 2025 and Aracruz - Portocel (ES), expire in 2030. 13. BIOLOGICAL ASSETS The rollforward of biological assets is set forth below: Balances on December 31, 2020 11,161,210 Addition 3,807,608 Depletion (3,189,726 ) Transfers 23,471 Gain on fair value adjustment 763,091 Disposal (211,433 ) Other write-offs (105,489 ) Balances on December 31, 2021 12,248,732 Addition 3,522,875 Depletion (2,787,334 ) Gain on fair value adjustment 171,618 Disposal (67,814 ) Other write-offs (21,644 ) Balances on September 30, 2022 13,066,433 The Company reassesses the main assumptions used to measure the fair value of biological assets every six months in June and December. The main assumptions used and assessment methodology are disclosed in Note 13 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. On June 30, 2022, in line with the internal policy that establishes the semiannual update of external surveys of wood market prices in different regions of the country, the Company updated certain assumptions used in the measurement of the fair value of biological assets. The fair value of forests is determined by the income method using the discounted cash flow model. The calculation of fair value of the biological assets falls under Level 3 in the hierarchy set forth in IFRS 13 - Measurement of Fair Value, due to the complexity and structure of calculation. The main assumptions such as Average annual growth ("IMA"), discount rate, and average gross selling price of eucalyptus, stand out as the main, notably being the most sensitive where increases or reductions in these assumptions generate significant gains or losses in the measurement of fair value. 39 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The assumptions and data used in measurement of the fair value of biological assets were: i) Average cycle of forest formation of 6 and 7 years; ii) Effective area of forest from the 3rd year of planting; iii) IMA consists of the estimated volume of production of wood with bark in m3 per hectare, ascertained based on the genetic material used in each region, silvicultural practices and forest management, production potential, climate factors and ground conditions; iv) The estimated average standard cost per hectare includes expenses on silvicultural and forest management, applied to each year of formation of the biological cycle of forests, plus costs of land lease agreements and opportunity cost of own land; v) The average gross selling prices of eucalyptus, which were based on specialized research on transactions carried and out by the Company with independent third parties; and vi) The discount rate used in cash flows is measured based on capital structure and other economic assumptions in an independent market participant in the sale of standing wood (forests). The table below discloses the measurement of the premises adopted: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Planted useful area (hectare) 994,314 1,060,806 Mature assets 133,631 138,739 Immature assets 860,683 922,067 Average annual growth (IMA) - m3/hectare/year 36.08 37.58 Average gross sale price of eucalyptus - R$/m3 79.24 76.38 Discount rate - % 9.2 % 8.9 % The pricing model considers net cash flows, after deduction of taxes on profit at the applicable rates. The fair value adjustment justified by variation of indicators mentioned above, which combined, resulted in a positive variation of R$171,618 recognized under other operating income (expense), net (Note 29). June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Physical changes (710,268 ) 148,190 Price 881,886 614,901 171,618 763,091 The Company manages the financial and climate risks related to agricultural activities in a preventive manner. To reducing risks from edaphoclimatic factors, the weather is monitored through meteorological stations and, in the event of pests and diseases, our Department of Forestry Research and Development, an area specialized in physiological and phytosanitary aspects, has procedures to diagnose and act rapidly against any occurrences and losses. 40 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The Company has no biological assets pledged in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021. 14. INVESTMENTS 14.1. Investments breakdown September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Investments in associates and joint ventures 299,242 263,965 Goodwill 233,466 231,743 Other investments evaluated at fair value through other comprehensive income - Celluforce 25,403 28,358 558,111 524,066 14.2. Investments in associates and joint ventures Company Participation Information of joint ventures as of September 30, 2022 Carrying amount In the income (expenses) of

the period Equity Income (expenses) of the period Participation equity (%) September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Associate Ensyn Corporation 5,104 1,089 26.59 % 1,357 4,222 289 (4,237 ) Spinnova Plc (1) 562,967 19.10 % 107,527 125,653 2,871 (17,612 ) 108,884 129,875 3,160 (21,849 ) Joint ventures Domestic (Brazil) Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel 291,982 56,634 49.90 % 145,699 117,439 28,260 31,436 Foreign F&E Technologies LLC 10,840 50.00 % 5,420 5,594 Woodspin Oy 78,479 (865 ) 50.00 % 39,239 11,057 (432 ) (3 ) 190,358 134,090 27,828 31,433 Other movements 25,403 28,358 235,957 110,239 25,403 28,358 235,957 110,239 324,645 292,323 266,945 119,823 1) Average share price quoted on the NFNGM is EUR4.67 (four Euros and sixty seven cents) in September 30, 2022. 41 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 15. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Lands Buildings Machinery,

equipment and

facilities Work in

progress Other (1) Total Average rate % 3.63 6.04 16.69 Cost Balance as of December 31, 2020 9,912,305 9,203,134 43,184,495 883,384 1,059,595 64,242,913 Additions 38,786 319,887 1,768,938 22,973 2,150,584 Write-offs (2) (539,528 ) (1,656 ) (253,341 ) (1,323 ) (13,763 ) (809,611 ) Transfer and other (3) 379,539 214,340 698,591 (1,047,084 ) 35,796 281,182 Balance as of December 31, 2021 9,791,102 9,415,818 43,949,632 1,603,915 1,104,601 65,865,068 Additions (4) 5,731 241 293,055 6,840,366 7,843 7,147,236 Additions of merged companies (5) 3,829,344 3,829,344 Write-offs (27,754 ) (3,316 ) (55,960 ) (4,028 ) (91,058 ) Transfer and other (3) 784,795 199,178 529,861 (1,616,500 ) 108,489 5,823 Balance as of September 30, 2022 14,383,218 9,611,921 44,716,588 6,827,781 1,216,905 76,756,413 Depreciation Balance as of December 31, 2020 (3,245,786 ) (21,176,572 ) (663,665 ) (25,086,023 ) Additions (331,691 ) (2,356,184 ) (120,796 ) (2,808,671 ) Write-offs 495 186,775 11,535 198,805 Transfer (115 ) 1,145 (506 ) 524 Balance as of December 31, 2021 (3,577,097 ) (23,344,836 ) (773,432 ) (27,695,365 ) Additions (231,606 ) (1,766,252 ) (89,747 ) (2,087,605 ) Write-offs 1,432 33,998 3,446 38,876 Transfer 36 36 Balance as of September 30, 2022 (3,807,271 ) (25,077,054 ) (859,733 ) (29,744,058 ) Book value Balance as of December 31, 2021 9,791,102 5,838,721 20,604,796 1,603,915 331,169 38,169,703 Balance as of September 30, 2022 14,383,218 5,804,650 19,639,534 6,827,781 357,172 47,012,355 1) Includes vehicles, furniture and utensils and computer equipment. 2) In 2021, included mainly, the write-off for the sale of rural properties to Turvinho, whose agreement was signed in November 2020. 3) Includes transfers carried out between the items of property, plant and equipment, intangible and inventories. In 2021, it also includes transfers from the sale of rural properties to those held for sale, as a result of the contract signed with Turvinho. 4) The addition in progress refers substantially to the Cerrado Project. 5) Refers, substantially, acquisition of all the shares of the Parkia structure companies (note 1.2.4) and Caravelas (note 1.2.5). For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company evaluated the business, market and climate impacts and did not identify any trigger to perform the impairment test of property, plant and equipment. 15.1. Items pledged as collateral For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, property, plant and equipment items that are pledge as collateral for loans transactions and lawsuits, consisting substantially of the units of, Suzano and Três Lagoas totaled R$12,842,693 (R$19,488,481 as of December 31, 2021). 15.2. Capitalized expenses For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company capitalized loan costs in the amount of R$206,444 (R$18,624 as of December 31, 2021). The weighted average interest rate, adjusted by the equalization of exchange rate effects, utilized to determine the capitalized amount was 13.04% p.a. (12.04% p.a. as of December 31, 2021). 42 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 16. INTANGIBLE 16.1. Goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful life September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Facepa 119,332 119,332 Fibria 7,897,051 7,897,051 Other (1) 3,405 3,216 8,019,788 8,019,599 1) Refers to other intangible assets with indefinite useful life such as servitude of passage and electricity. The goodwill is based on expected future profitability supported by valuation reports, after purchase price allocation. Goodwill are allocated to cash-generating units as presented in Note 28.4. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company did not identify any trigger to perform the impairment test. 16.2. Intangible assets with determined useful life September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Beginning balance 8,014,740 8,741,949 Additions 80,651 285,278 Write-offs (51 ) Amortization (722,897 ) (973,516 ) Transfers and others 4,970 (38,971 ) Ending balance 7,377,413 8,014,740 Represented by Average rate % Non-compete agreement 5.00 and 46.10 5,206 5,394 Ports concession (1) 4.14 560,994 199,658 Lease agreements 16.90 16,248 21,873 Supplier agreements 12.90 59,257 70,368 Port service contracts 4.23 586,788 609,283 Cultivars 14.29 66,274 81,568 Trademarks and patents 10.00 11,718 14,071 Customer portfolio 9.09 5,952,107 6,567,840 Supplier agreements 17.64 24,069 31,993 Software 20.00 93,655 121,312 Others (1) 5.40 1,097 291,380 7,377,413 8,014,740 1) The variation refers substantially to the start of operation of the Porto of Itaqui, in São Luís, Maranhão. 17. TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 In local currency Related party (Note 11.1) (1) 8,403 6,288 Third party 3,830,080 2,677,052 In foreign currency Third party 1,433,636 605,557 5,272,119 3,288,897 1) The balance refers, substantially, to transactions with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel. 43 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 18. LOANS, FINANCING AND DEBENTURES 18.1. Breakdown by type Average

annual Current Non-current Total Type Interest rate interest rate -

% September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 In foreign currency BNDES UMBNDES 4.69 13,887 14,399 1,155 11,952 15,042 26,351 Bonds Fixed 4.99 374,772 972,053 44,831,002 46,253,007 45,205,774 47,225,060 Export credits ("export prepayment") LIBOR/Fixed 5.27 843,554 818,896 17,380,636 17,916,691 18,224,190 18,735,587 Others 3,591 782 3,591 782 1,235,804 1,806,130 62,212,793 64,181,650 63,448,597 65,987,780 In local currency BNDES TJLP 8.35 70,457 67,499 261,333 312,077 331,790 379,576 BNDES TLP 9.07 24,178 32,854 983,711 703,502 1,007,889 736,356 BNDES Fixed 4.73 23,713 24,672 5,009 22,611 28,722 47,283 BNDES SELIC 14.41 59,638 35,086 804,874 782,685 864,512 817,771 CRA ("Agribusiness Receivables Certificates") CDI/IPCA 10.51 1,174,491 1,561,639 654,254 1,687,560 1,828,745 3,249,199 NCE ("Export credit note") CDI 11.65 31,016 39,535 1,277,295 1,276,330 1,308,311 1,315,865 NCR ("Rural producer certificate") CDI 11.59 3,484 7,335 274,059 273,852 277,543 281,187 Export credits ("export prepayment") Fixed 8.06 50,547 77,694 1,315,544 1,314,737 1,366,091 1,392,431 Debentures CDI 13.15 181,950 21,980 5,420,358 5,418,088 5,602,308 5,440,068 Others (Working capital and Industrial Development Fund ("FDI") and fair value adjustment on business combination) (4,722 ) (18,887 ) (4,722 ) (18,887 ) 1,614,752 1,849,407 10,996,437 11,791,442 12,611,189 13,640,849 2,850,556 3,655,537 73,209,230 75,973,092 76,059,786 79,628,629 Interest on financing 752,040 1,204,490 752,040 1,204,490 Non-current funding 2,098,516 2,451,047 73,209,230 75,973,092 75,307,746 78,424,139 2,850,556 3,655,537 73,209,230 75,973,092 76,059,786 79,628,629 44 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 18.2. Rollforward in loans, financing and debentures September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Beginning balance 79,628,629 72,899,882 Fundraising, net issuances 341,481 16,991,962 Interest accrued 2,902,537 3,207,278 Premium with early settlement 260,289 Monetary and exchange rate variation, net (1,787,177 ) 4,847,320 Settlement of principal (1,673,985 ) (15,469,423 ) Settlement of interest (3,419,037 ) (2,953,573 ) Payment of premium with early settlements (260,289 ) Amortization of fundraising costs 53,175 103,246 Others (fair value adjustment on business combination) 14,163 1,937 Ending balance 76,059,786 79,628,629 45 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 18.3. Breakdown by maturity - non current 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028

onwards Total In foreign currency BNDES 1,155 1,155 Bonds 1,822,594 2,810,585 3,746,315 36,451,508 44,831,002 Export credits ("export prepayment") 2,042,493 5,923,231 5,224,980 4,189,932 17,380,636 1,155 2,042,493 7,745,825 8,035,565 7,936,247 36,451,508 62,212,793 In local currency BNDES - TJLP 16,038 47,840 97,919 84,800 7,026 7,710 261,333 BNDES - TLP 9,539 38,157 36,910 43,057 117,536 738,512 983,711 BNDES - Fixed 1,003 4,006 5,009 BNDES - Selic 16,035 54,866 197,413 197,458 25,476 313,626 804,874 CRA ("Agribusiness Receivables Certificates") 654,254 654,254 NCE ("Export credit note") 640,800 636,495 1,277,295 NCR ("Rural producer certificate") 137,500 136,559 274,059 Export credits ("export prepayment") 1,315,544 1,315,544 Debentures 2,340,548 2,331,746 748,064 5,420,358 696,869 1,460,413 3,451,090 3,430,115 150,038 1,807,912 10,996,437 698,024 3,502,906 11,196,915 11,465,680 8,086,285 38,259,420 73,209,230 46 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 18.4. Breakdown by currency September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Brazilian Reais 12,601,253 13,629,978 U.S. Dollar 63,443,491 65,972,300 Currency basket 15,042 26,351 76,059,786 79,628,629 18.5. Fundraising costs The fundraising costs are amortized based on terms agreements and effective interest rate. Balance to be amortized Type Cost Amortization September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Bonds 434,970 208,187 226,783 261,006 CRA and NCE 125,222 111,692 13,530 21,606 Export credits ("export prepayment") 191,710 107,347 84,363 110,817 Debentures 24,467 13,726 10,741 13,012 BNDES 63,588 51,001 12,587 13,473 Others 18,147 17,206 941 1,148 858,104 509,159 348,945 421,062 18.6. Relevant transactions entered into the period 18.6.1. BNDES On March 29, 2022, the Company raised from BNDES the amount of R$243,000 indexed by the interest rate Long-Term Rate ("TLP"), plus fixed interest of 2.33% p.a., with 2 (two) years grace period for principal and maturity in May 2036. The funds were allocated to projects in the industrial area. On September 29, 2022, the Company raised from BNDES the amount of R$50,000 indexed by the interest rate Long-Term Rate ("TLP"), plus fixed interest of 1.77% p.a., with 7 (seven) years grace period for principal and maturity in November 2034. The funds were allocated to projects in the forestry area. 18.7. Relevant transactions settled in the period 18.7.1. CRA settlement On January 14, 2022, the Company settled a CRA contract , in the amount of R$761,572 (principal and interest) , with original maturity in January 2022 at a cost of 99% p.a. of the Interbank Deposit rate ("DI"). On September 21, 2022, the Company settled a CRA contract, in the amount of R$803,385 (principal and interest), with original maturity in September 2022 and at a cost of 97% p.a. of the Interbank Deposit ("DI"). 18.8. Guarantees Some loan and financing agreements have guarantees clauses, in which the financed equipment or other property, plant and equipment are offered by the Company, as disclosed in Note 15.1. 47 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The Company does not have contracts with restrictive financial clauses (financial covenants) to be complied with. 19. LEASE 19.1. Right of use The rollforward is set forth below: Lands Machines

and

equipment's Buildings Ships and

boats Vehicles Total Balance as of December 31, 2020 2,288,061 85,265 90,984 1,877,319 2,449 4,344,078 Additions/updates 885,272 20,646 52,140 1,861 4,600 964,519 Depreciation (1) (304,922 ) (19,447 ) (54,714 ) (125,190 ) (4,319 ) (508,592 ) Write-offs (5,982 ) (5,982 ) Balance as of December 31, 2021 2,868,411 86,464 88,410 1,748,008 2,730 4,794,023 Additions/updates 664,671 40,064 51,733 4,373 760,841 Depreciation (1) (260,570 ) (27,745 ) (47,884 ) (93,668 ) (1,705 ) (431,572 ) Write-offs (17,870 ) (17,870 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 3,254,642 98,783 92,259 1,654,340 5,398 5,105,422 1) The amount of depreciation related to land is reclassified to biological assets to compose the formation cost. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company is not committed to lease agreements not yet in force. 19.2. Lease liabilities The balance of lease payables for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, measured at present value and discounted by the respective discount rates are set forth below: Nature of agreement Average rate - %

p.a. (1) Maturity (2) Present value of

liabilities Lands and farms 12.37 September/2049 3,470,453 Machines and equipment's 11.22 April/2035 178,672 Buildings 10.38 May/2031 84,157 Ships and boats 11.39 February/2039 2,511,584 Vehicles 10.04 October/2023 5,022 6,249,888 1) To determine the discount rates, quotes were obtained from financial institutions for agreements with characteristics and average terms like the lease agreements. 2) Refers to the original maturities of the agreements and, therefore, do not consider eventual renewal clause. The Company had subleasing transaction of 2 (two) ships, which were in force since February 8, 2021, which ended in January 2022, and a second transaction started on May 11, 2021, which ended in May 2022. There will be no renewal of any of the transactions. 48 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 The rollforward is set forth below: Balance as of December 31, 2020 5,191,760 Additions 964,519 Write-offs (5,982 ) Payments (1,012,137 ) Accrual of financial charges (1) 560,619 Exchange rate variation 194,415 Balance as of December 31, 2021 5,893,194 Additions 760,841 Write-offs (17,870 ) Payments (743,619 ) Accrual of financial charges (1) 450,802 Exchange rate variation (93,460 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 6,249,888 Current 654,133 Non-current 5,595,755 1) On September 30, 2022, the amount of R$129,436 related to interest expenses on leased lands was capitalized to biological assets to compose the formation cost (R$132,685 as of December 31, 2021). The maturity schedule of future payment not discounted to present value related to lease liabilities is disclosed in Note 4.2. 19.2.1. Amounts recognized in the statement of income for the period The amounts recognized are set for the below: September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Expenses relating to short-term assets 1,038 4,291 Expenses relating to low-value assets 571 2,974 1,609 7,265 20. PROVISION FOR JUDICIAL LIABILITIES The Company is involved in certain legal proceedings arising from the normal course of business, which include tax, social security, labor, civil, environment and real estate risks. The Company classifies the risk of unfavorable decisions in the legal proceedings, based on legal advice, which reflect the estimated probable losses. The Company's Management believes that, based on the elements existing at the base date of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information, its provision for tax, social security, civil, environment and labor risks, accounted for according to IAS 37 is enough to cover estimated losses related to its legal proceedings, as set forth below: 20.1. Rollforward and changes in the provisions according to the nature of the proceedings for probable losses, net of judicial deposits September 30,

2022 Tax and

social

security Labor Civil,

environment

and real estate Contingent

liabilities

assumed (1) (2) Total Balance provision at the beginning of the period 477,096 178,925 82,592 2,694,541 3,433,154 Payments (14,450 ) (28,311 ) (20,102 ) (62,863 ) Write-off (11,483 ) (30,769 ) (14,914 ) (19,152 ) (76,318 ) Additions 11,756 91,467 55,660 158,883 Monetary adjustment 16,884 12,496 11,927 41,307 Balance provision 479,803 223,808 115,163 2,675,389 3,494,163 Judicial deposits (144,647 ) (11,085 ) (20,711 ) (176,443 ) Balance provision at the end of the period 335,156 212,723 94,452 2,675,389 3,317,720 1) Amounts arising from lawsuits with probability of loss possible and remote, of tax nature in the amount of R$2,477,449 and civil in the amount of R$197,940, measured and recorded at the estimated fair value resulting from the business combination with Fibria, in accordance with paragraph 23 of IFRS 3 - Business Combination. 2) Reversal due to a change in prognosis and/or settlement. 49 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Tax and

social

security Labor Civil,

environment

and real estate Contingent

liabilities

assumed(1) (2) Total Balance provision at the beginning of the year 476,070 217,180 50,368 2,709,253 3,452,871 Payments (21,155 ) (37,368 ) (49,519 ) (108,042 ) Write-off (5,807 ) (105,366 ) (9,249 ) (14,712 ) (135,134 ) Additions 17,718 88,777 79,245 185,740 Monetary adjustment 10,270 15,702 11,747 37,719 Balance provision 477,096 178,925 82,592 2,694,541 3,433,154 Judicial deposits (135,590 ) (45,302 ) (19,650 ) (200,542 ) Balance provision at the end of the year 341,506 133,623 62,942 2,694,541 3,232,612 1) Amounts arising from lawsuits with probability of loss possible and remote, of tax nature in the amount of R$2,496,358 and civil in the amount of R$198,183, measured and recorded at the estimated fair value resulting from the business combination with Fibria, in accordance with paragraph 23 of IFRS 3 - Business Combination. 2) Reversal due to a change in prognosis and/or settlement. 20.1.1. Tax and social security For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 43 (forty-three) (50 (fifty) as of December 31, 2021) administrative and judicial lawsuits of a tax and social security nature in which the disputed matters related, Income Tax ("IRPJ"), Social Contribution ("CSLL"), Social Integration Program ("PIS"), Social Security Funding Contribution ("COFINS"), Social Security Contribution, Tax on Sales and Services ("ICMS"), among others whose amounts are provisioned for when the likelihood of loss is deemed probable by the Company's external legal counsel and the Management. 20.1.2. Labor For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 1,196 (one thousand, one hundred and ninety-six) ((987 (nine hundred eighty-seven) as of December 31, 2021) labor lawsuits. In general, labor lawsuits are related primarily to matters frequently contested by employees in agribusiness companies, such as certain wages and/or severance payments, in addition to suits filed by outsourced employees of the Company. 20.1.3. Civil, environment and real estate For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 61 (sixty-one) (57 (fifty-seven) as of December 31, 2021) civil, environmental and real estate lawsuits. Civil, environment and real estate proceedings are related primarily to payment of damages, such as those resulting from contractual obligations, traffic-related injuries, possessory actions, environmental restoration obligations, claims and others. 50 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 20.2. Contingencies with possible losses The Company is involved in tax, civil and labor lawsuits, for which losses have been assessed as possible by Management with the support from legal counsel and therefore no provision was recorded: September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Taxes and social security (1) 7,941,000 7,539,938 Labor 204,183 211,767 Civil and environment (1) 4,167,569 3,691,778 12,312,752 11,443,483 1) The amounts above do not include the fair value adjustment allocated to probable contingencies of R$2,644,149 (R$2,515,486 as of December 31, 2021), which were recorded at fair value resulting from business combinations with Fibria, in accordance with paragraph 23 of IFRS 3 - Business Combination, as presented in note 20.1.1. above. In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in the main nature of these contingencies compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 20). 20.3. Contingent assets In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant changes in main nature of these contingencies compared to those disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 20). 21. EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS The Company offers supplementary pension plan and defined benefit plan, such as medical assistance and life insurance. The characteristics of such benefits were disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 21), which did not change during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. 21.1. Pension plan Contributions made by the Company, for Suzano Prev pension plan managed by BrasilPrev, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted R$11,227 (R$10,270 as of September 30, 2021) recognized in under cost of sales, selling and general and administrative expenses. 21.2. Defined benefits plan The Company offers medical assistance and life insurance in addition to the pension plans, which are measured by actuarial calculation and recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. The rollforward of actuarial liability prepared based on actuarial report, is set forth below: Balance on December 31, 2020 785,045 Interest on actuarial liabilities 55,849 Actuarial gain (119,642 ) Exchange rate variation 37 Benefits paid (46,131 ) Balance on December 31, 2021 675,158 Interest on actuarial liabilities 44,443 Exchange rate variation (105 ) Benefits paid (42,797 ) Balance on September 30, 2022 676,699 51 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 22. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company had 3 (three) share-based, long-term compensation plans, (i) Phantom stock option plan ("PS") and (ii) Share Appreciation Rights ("SAR"), both settled in local currency and (iii) common stock options, settled in shares. The characteristics and measurement method of such each plan were disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Note 22), which did not change during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. 22.1. Long term compensation plans ("PS and SAR") The rollforward is set forth below: Number of shares September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Beginning balance 5,415,754 5,772,356 Granted during of the period 3,623,533 1,906,343 Exercised (1) (972,562 ) (1,860,334 ) Exercised due to resignation (1) (162,192 ) (86,196 ) Abandoned / prescribed due to resignation (281,466 ) (316,415 ) Ending balance 7,623,067 5,415,754 1) The average price for share options exercised and exercised due to termination of employment, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was R$49.37 (forty nine Brazilian Reais and thirty seven cents) ((R$60,30 ( sixty Brazilian Reais and thirty cents ) as of December 31, 2021). 22.2. Restricted shares plan The position is set forth below: Program Date of the

execution of

the contract Grant date Price on

grant date Shares Granted Restricted year for

transfer of shares 2020 01/02/2020 01/02/2021 R$ 51.70 106,601 01/02/2024 2021 01/02/2021 01/02/2022 R$ 53.81 108,010 01/02/2025 214,611 In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the 2018 Program had its lockup period concluded and, therefore, the granting of 130,435 shares was carried out in counterpart to the treasury shares (Note 24.2). 52 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 22.3. Measurement assumptions The amounts corresponding to the services received and recognized are set forth below: Liabilities and Equity Statement of income and Equity September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Non-current liabilities Provision for phantom stock plan 149,700 166,998 (37,133 ) (75,057 ) Equity Stock option granted 17,091 15,455 (4,001 ) (3,632 ) Shares Granted (2,365 ) 2,365 14,726 15,455 (1,636 ) (3,632 ) (38,769 ) (78,689 ) 23. LIABILITIES FOR ASSETS ACQUISITIONS AND ASSOCIATES September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets acquisitions Vitex/Parkia (1) 1,822,024 1,822,024 Business combination Facepa (2) 42,828 40,863 Vale Florestar Fundo de Investimento em Participações ("VFFIP") (3) 264,808 365,089 307,636 405,952 2,129,660 405,952 Current 1,919,150 99,040 Non-current 210,510 306,912 1) On April 28, 2022, the Company acquired all the shares of the Parkia structure companies, for the amount of US$667 million (equivalent to R$3,444,255 on the date of execution of the agreement), upon payment of US$330 million (equivalent to R$1,704,054 on the date of the transaction) and the remaining to be paid on June 22, 2023 (note 1.2.4). The price adjustment payment of R$18,726 was recognized and paid in August 2022. 2) Acquired in March 2018, for the amount of R$307,876, upon payment of R$267,876 and the remaining updated at IPCA, adjusted by possible losses incurred up to the payment date, with maturities in March 2023 and March 2028. 3) On August 2014, the Company acquired the Vale Florestar S.A. through VFFIP, for the total amount of R$528,941 with a upon payment of R$44,998 and remaining with maturity to August 2029. The annual settlements, carried out in the month of August, are subject to interest and updated by the variation of the U.S. Dollar exchange rate and partially updated by the IPCA. 24. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 24.1 Share capital On September 30, 2022, the Suzano's share capital is R$9,269,281 divided into 1,361,263,584 common shares, all nominative, book-entry shares without par value. Expenses with the public offering are R$33,735, totaling a net share capital of R$9,235,546. The breakdown of the share capital is set forth below: September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Quantity (%) Quantity (%) Controlling Shareholders Suzano Holding S.A. 367,612,329 27.01 367,612,329 27.01 Controller 195,064,797 14.33 194,809,797 14.31 Managements and related persons 34,167,209 2.51 33,800,534 2.48 Alden Fundo de Investimento em Ações 26,154,744 1.92 26,154,744 1.92 622,999,079 45.77 622,377,404 45.72 Treasury (Note 24.2) 51,911,569 3.81 12,042,004 0.88 Other shareholders 686,352,936 50.42 726,844,176 53.40 1,361,263,584 100.00 1,361,263,584 100.00 53 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 By resolution of the Board of Directors, the share capital may be increased, irrespective of any amendment to the Bylaws, up to the limit of 780,119,712 common shares, all exclusively book-entry shares. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, SUZB3 common shares ended the period quoted at R$44.50 (forty-four Brazilian Reais and fifty cents) (R$60.11 (sixty Brazilian Reais and eleven cents)) on December 31, 2021). 24.2 Treasury shares In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has 51,911,569 (12,042,004 as of December 31, 2021) common shares of own issuance held in treasury, with an average cost of R$40.84 (forty Brazilian Reais and eighty four cents) per share, with a historical value of R$2,120,324 (R$218,265 as of December 31, 2021) and the market corresponding to R$2,310,065 (R$723,845 as of December 31, 2021). This change is due to the May and July/2022 Repurchase Program, as disclosed below. On May 4, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the Repurchase Program ("May/2022 Program") for up to 20,000,000 common shares of its own issuance . The May/2022 Program ended on August 3, 2022, through which it repurchased all the shares provided for at the average cost of R$48.33 (forty-eight Brazilian Reais and thirty-three cents), with market value corresponding to R$966,600. On July 27, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors, approved a new Share Repurchase Program ("July/2022 Program") of up to 20,000,000 of common shares of its own issuance, whose maximum term for carrying out the acquisitions will be January 27, 2024. The July/2022 Program ended on September 27, 2022, through which it repurchased all the shares provided for at the average cost of R$46.84 (forty-six Brazilian Reais and eighty-four cents), with market value corresponding to R$936,800. The repurchase programs totaled R$1,903,400 of market value, plus transaction costs of R$1,024, with a total disbursement of R$1,904,424. On December 31, 2021, there was no purchase or sale of treasury shares. In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company granted 130,435 common shares at an average cost of R$39.10 (thirty-nine Brazilian Reais and ten cents) per share, with a historical value of R$5,100, for compliance with the 2018 Program of the restricted shares plan (note 22.2). 54 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 25. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE 25.1 Basic The basic earnings (loss) per share is measured by dividing the profit attributable to the Company's shareholders by the weighted average common shares issued during the period, excluding the common shares acquired by the Company and held as treasury shares. September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Resulted of the period attributable for controlling shareholders' 15,925,229 6,315,893 Weighted average number of shares in the period - in thousands 1,361,264 1,361,264 Weighted average treasury shares - in thousands (24,010 ) (12,042 ) Weighted average number of outstanding shares - in thousands 1,337,254 1,349,222 Basic earnings (loss) per common share - R$ 11.90890 4.68114 25.2 Diluted The diluted earnings (loss) per share is measured by adjusting the weighted average of outstanding common shares, assuming the conversion of all common shares that would cause dilution. September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Resulted of the period attributed to controlling shareholders' 15,925,229 6,315,893 Weighted average number of shares in the period (except treasury shares) - in thousands 1,337,254 1,349,222 Average number of potential shares (stock options) - in thousands 215 237 Weighted average number of shares (diluted) - in thousands 1,337,469 1,349,459 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share - R$ 11.90699 4.68032 26. NET FINANCIAL RESULT September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Financial expenses Interest on loans, financing and debentures (1) (2,696,093 ) (2,287,452 ) Premium expenses on early settlements (260,289 ) Amortization of transaction costs (2) (53,407 ) (90,270 ) Interest expense on lease liabilities (321,366 ) (317,850 ) Amortization of fair value adjustment (14,163 ) (821 ) Other (314,916 ) (179,169 ) (3,399,945 ) (3,135,851 ) Financial income Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 532,396 93,623 Interest on other assets 89,676 31,311 622,072 124,934 Results from derivative financial instruments Income 9,907,450 4,893,859 Expenses (4,396,936 ) (6,184,266 ) 5,510,514 (1,290,407 ) Monetary and exchange rate variation, net Exchange rate variation on loans, financing and debentures 1,787,177 (3,124,920 ) Lease 93,460 (123,504 ) Other assets and liabilities (3) (180,435 ) 859,834 1,700,202 (2,388,590 ) Net financial result 4,432,843 (6,689,914 ) 1) Does not include R$206,444 arising from capitalized loan costs for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022(does not include R$5,060 as of September 30, 2021). 2) Includes expense of R$232 arising from transaction costs with loans and financing that were recognized directly to the statement of income (R$3,978 as of September 30, 2021). 3) Includes effects of exchange rate variations of trade accounts receivable, trade account payable, cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and other. 55 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 27. NET SALES September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Gross sales 42,477,984 34,639,280 Sales deductions Returns and cancelations (67,472 ) (47,210 ) Discounts and rebates (5,393,512 ) (3,874,014 ) 37,017,000 30,718,056 Taxes on sales (1,555,761 ) (1,222,596 ) Net sales 35,461,239 29,495,460 28. SEGMENT INFORMATION 28.1 Criteria for identifying operating segments The Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Executive Officers evaluate the performance of the Company's business segments through the EBITDA. The Company revised the prior period segment note to present EBITDA as its performance measure. The operating segments defined by the Company's management are set forth below: i) Pulp: comprises production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff pulp mainly to supply the foreign market, with any surplus sold in the domestic market. ii) Paper: comprises production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and foreign markets. Consumer goods (tissue) sales are classified under this segment due to its immateriality. Information related to total assets by reportable segment is not disclosed, as it is not included in the set of information made available to the Company's management, which makes investment decisions and determine allocation of resources on a consolidated basis. In addition, with respect to geographical information related to non-current assets, the Company does not disclose such information, as all our property, plant and equipment, biological and intangible assets are in Brazil. 28.2 Information of operating segments September 30,

2022 Pulp Paper Total Net sales 29,409,409 6,051,830 35,461,239 Domestic market (Brazil) 1,937,291 4,167,961 6,105,252 Foreign market 27,472,118 1,883,869 29,355,987 EBITDA 18,036,703 2,384,824 20,421,527 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (5,497,631 ) Operating profit before net financial income ("EBIT") (1) 14,923,896 EBITDA margin (%) 61.33 % 39.41 % 57.59 % 1) EBIT ("Earnings before interest and tax"). 56 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30,

2021 Pulp Paper Total Net sales 25,139,249 4,356,211 29,495,460 Domestic market (Brazil) 1,670,728 3,053,357 4,724,085 Foreign market 23,468,521 1,302,854 24,771,375 EBITDA 16,798,238 1,836,445 18,634,683 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (5,208,723 ) Operating profit before net financial income ("EBIT") (1) 13,425,960 EBITDA margin (%) 66.82 % 42.16 % 63.18 % 1) EBIT ("Earnings before interest and tax"). 28.3 Net sales by product The following table set forth the breakdown of net sales by product: Products September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Market pulp (1) 29,409,409 25,139,249 Printing and writing paper (2) 4,941,580 3,512,800 Paperboard 1,037,066 807,762 Other 73,184 35,649 35,461,239 29,495,460 1) Net sale from fluff pulp represents approximately 0.8% of total net sales and, therefore, was included in market pulp net sales. (0.7% as of September 30, 2021). 2) Net sale from tissue represents approximately 2.3% of total net sales and, therefore, was included in printing and writing paper net sales. (2.2% as of September 30, 2021). 28.4 Goodwill based on expected future profitability The goodwill based on expected future profitability arising from the business combination were allocated to the disclosable segments, which correspond to the Company's cash-generating units ("CGU"), considering the economic benefits generated by such intangible assets. The allocation of intangibles is set forth below: September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Pulp 7,897,051 7,897,051 Paper 119,332 119,332 8,016,383 8,016,383 57 Suzano S.A. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 29. INCOME (EXPENSES) BY NATURE September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Cost of sales (1) Personnel expenses (1,039,270 ) (841,994 ) Costs of raw materials, materials and services (8,350,558 ) (6,089,145 ) Logistics cost (3,513,984 ) (3,119,714 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (4,728,282 ) (4,419,908 ) Other (396,341 ) (451,839 ) (18,028,435 ) (14,922,600 ) Selling expenses Personnel expenses (177,366 ) (162,270 ) Services (97,511 ) (83,188 ) Logistics cost (781,614 ) (662,395 ) Depreciation and amortization (712,633 ) (707,722 ) Other (2) (53,698 ) (41,226 ) (1,822,822 ) (1,656,801 ) General and Administrative expenses Personnel expenses (656,695 ) (658,689 ) Services (246,564 ) (211,555 ) Depreciation and amortization (76,573 ) (77,217 ) Other (3) (114,063 ) (107,687 ) (1,093,895 ) (1,055,148 ) Other operating (expenses) income net Rents and leases 1,570 2,412 Result from sale of other products, net 32,700 21,833 Result from sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment, intangible and biological assets, net (4) 26,627 492,828 Result on fair value adjustment of biological assets 171,618 564,533 Amortization of fair value adjustment (5) 19,857 (3,876 ) Tax credits - ICMS from the PIS/COFINS calculation basis (6) (1,324 ) 368,965 Provision for judicial liabilities (101,717 ) Other operating expenses, net (8,467 ) (1,469 ) 140,864 1,445,226 1) Includes R$405,527 related to maintenance downtime costs (R$127,486 related to idle capacity and maintenance downtime as of September 30, 2021). 2) Includes expected credit losses, insurance, materials of use and consumption, travel, accommodation, trade fairs and events. 3) Includes, substantially, corporate expenses, insurance, materials of use and consumption, social programs and donations, travel and accommodation. As of September 30, 2021, includes R$81,249 related to COVID-19 social actions. 4) As of September 30, 2021, includes, substantially, the net gain on the sale of rural properties and forests to Turvinho and Bracell. 5) Does not include R$14,163, related to the amortization of fair value adjustment recognized as financial expenses (Note 26) (R$8,289 as of September 30, 2021). 6) As of September 30, 2021, refers to the recognition of (i) R$381,403, related to the tax credit and (ii) R$12,438 related to the provision for legal fees. 30. SUBSEQUENT EVENT 30.1 Acquisition of tissue business in Brazil On October 24, 2022, the Company announced to the market that entered into a contract to acquire Kimberly-Clark's tissue business in Brazil. The base price of the transaction is US$175 million, subject to the usual adjustments for this type of transaction and will be paid in full on the date of closing of the transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and approval by the Brazilian antitrust authorities ("Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE"). The acquisition involves a factory located in Mogi das Cruzes (São Paulo), which contractually provides for an installed capacity of 130 thousand tons of tissue per year, and the Neve brand, bringing to Suzano brand complementarity, product categories and geography. 58 Attachments Original Link

