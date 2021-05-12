Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/11
68.32 BRL   -0.22%
05:34pSUZANO S A  : 1Q21 Fact Sheet
PU
05:20pSUZANO S A  : Material Fact | CAPEX Guidance for 2021 - Update
PU
05:08pSUZANO S A  : Material Fact | Cerrado Project Approval
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzano S A : 1Q21 Fact Sheet

05/12/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sales Volume ('000 ton)

-6%

3,124

3,017

2,944

268

354

291

2,856

2,663

2,653

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Pulp

Paper

Net Revenue (R$ Million)¹

Net Revenue Breakdown

27%

8,889

Pulp

85%

8,013

6,981

6,490

7,541

5,819

Printing &

Writing

1,162

1,523

1,348

8%

Paperboard

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Other Paper 3%

Brazilian Market

Foreign

4%

Adjusted EBITDA¹

Operating Cash Generation²

(R$ million)

(R$ million)

61%

65%

49%

55%

44%

3,866

4,864

2,981

3,965

2,336

3,026

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

¹ Earnings before interests. taxes. depreciation and amortization

² Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capex

Cash Cost Breakdown

Pulp Cash Cost¹ (R$/t)

Fixed costs

21%

4%

Wood

41%

Other

variables

3%

596

622

623

Energy

12%

Chemicals

23%

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

¹ ex-downtimes.

Variable costs

Fixed costs

Net Debt (billion)

Leverage

66.0

66.3

In R$

12.7 12.3 11.6

63.7

In US$

6.0x

4.8x

4.3x 3.9x

4.3x 3.8x

Mar/20 Dec/20 Mar/21

Mar/20 Dec/20 Mar/21

Mar/19 Dec/20 Mar/21

In US$In R$

Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)

7,8

8.7

MTM

Hedge

2,3

2.7

0.4

2.4

Stand-by

0.4

1,7

facilities

0.7

1.6

8.3

0,7

0,9

0.1

2.3

Cash on

0.8

0.7

1.7

1.5

hand

0.5

0.1

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.6

0.2

Liquidity

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

onward

Capex (R$ billion)

1Q21

2021

2021

(Old)

(New)

Maintenance

1.0

4.0

4.0

Expansion and modernization

0.0

0.2

0.2

Port terminals

0.1

0.2

0.2

Land and forestry

0.2

0.4

0.7

Other

0.0

0.1

0.1

Cerrado Project

0.0

-

1.0

Total

1.3

4.9

6.2

hectares of planted

tons of market pulp

and certified areas

Clients on paper segment

tons of paper

hectares for conservation

Brazilian market share on

paper segment

tons of consumer goods

Forest

Mill

Railway

Port

Board of Directors

(May/2021)

Total members: 10

7 independent members*. 2 of them women

  • Novo Mercado/B3 rules: minimum of 20%

10 mills strategically located

Ownership Structure

Other Shareholders

54%

Tresuary

1%

Controlling

Shareholders

45%

Relações com Investidores www.suzano.com.br/ri

www.suzano.com.br

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUZANO S.A.
05:34pSUZANO S A  : 1Q21 Fact Sheet
PU
05:20pSUZANO S A  : Material Fact | CAPEX Guidance for 2021 - Update
PU
05:08pSUZANO S A  : Material Fact | Cerrado Project Approval
PU
04/29SUZANO S A  : 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/27SUZANO S A  : 04/27/2021 - Bylaws
PU
04/06SUZANO S A  : Presentation | Bradesco BBI 7th Brazil Investment Forum
PU
03/26SUZANO S A  : EASM | Composition of Share-Based Compensation
PU
03/26SUZANO S A  : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting | EASM approval
PU
03/26SUZANO S A  : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors | 2020 Results
PU
03/22SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED BOND MARKET TO : JPMorgan ESG DCM head
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 745 M 8 468 M 8 468 M
Net income 2021 10 669 M 2 019 M 2 019 M
Net Debt 2021 52 318 M 9 901 M 9 901 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,01x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 92 314 M 17 552 M 17 470 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 88,54 BRL
Last Close Price 68,42 BRL
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Chief Financial Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-People Management, Strategy & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZANO S.A.16.71%17 682
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ6.96%21 150
STORA ENSO OYJ0.35%15 323
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA2.55%12 447
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)0.61%7 809
SCG PACKAGING35.54%7 743