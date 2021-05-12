|
Suzano S A : 1Q21 Fact Sheet
Sales Volume ('000 ton)
-6%
3,124
3,017
2,944
268
354
291
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Pulp
Paper
Net Revenue (R$ Million)¹
Net Revenue Breakdown
27%
8,889
Pulp
85%
8,013
6,981
6,490
7,541
5,819
Printing &
Writing
1,162
1,523
1,348
8%
Paperboard
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Other Paper 3%
Brazilian Market
Foreign
4%
Adjusted EBITDA¹
Operating Cash Generation²
(R$ million)
(R$ million)
61%
65%
49%
55%
44%
3,866
4,864
2,981
3,965
2,336
3,026
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
¹ Earnings before interests. taxes. depreciation and amortization
² Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capex
Cash Cost Breakdown
Pulp Cash Cost¹ (R$/t)
Fixed costs
21%
Other
variables
3%
596
622
623
Energy
12%
Chemicals
23%
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
¹ ex-downtimes.
Variable costs
Fixed costs
Net Debt (billion)
Leverage
66.0
66.3
In R$
12.7 12.3 11.6
63.7
In US$
Mar/20 Dec/20 Mar/21
Mar/20 Dec/20 Mar/21
In US$In R$
Amortization Schedule (US$ billion)
7,8
8.7
MTM
|
|
Hedge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,3
|
|
2.7
|
0.4
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stand-by
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
facilities
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,7
|
0,9
|
|
0.1
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash on
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
hand
|
|
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
onward
|
|
|
Capex (R$ billion)
|
|
|
1Q21
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Old)
|
(New)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
|
|
Expansion and modernization
|
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Port terminals
|
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land and forestry
|
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cerrado Project
|
|
0.0
|
-
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
1.3
|
4.9
|
6.2
|
|
|
hectares of planted
|
tons of market pulp
|
|
and certified areas
|
Clients on paper segment
tons of paper
|
hectares for conservation
|
Brazilian market share on
|
|
paper segment
|
|
tons of consumer goods
Forest
Mill
Railway
Port
Board of Directors
(May/2021)
Total members: 10
7 independent members*. 2 of them women
-
Novo Mercado/B3 rules: minimum of 20%
10 mills strategically located
Ownership Structure
Other Shareholders
54%
Tresuary
1%
Controlling
Shareholders
45%
Relações com Investidores www.suzano.com.br/ri
Disclaimer
Suzano SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:33:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about SUZANO S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
44 745 M
8 468 M
8 468 M
|Net income 2021
|
10 669 M
2 019 M
2 019 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
52 318 M
9 901 M
9 901 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,01x
|Yield 2021
|1,56%
|
|Capitalization
|
92 314 M
17 552 M
17 470 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,23x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 000
|Free-Float
|43,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Average target price
|
88,54 BRL
|Last Close Price
|
68,42 BRL
|Spread / Highest target
|
47,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
29,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-24,0%