    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
Suzano announces record operating cash generation of R$5.2 billion in 3Q21

10/28/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
Suzano, the global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, announces its results for the three months to September (3Q21), with operating cash generation reaching R$5.2 billion, a new quarterly record since the merger with Fibria in January 2019. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record of R$6.3 billion in 3Q21.

Due to the increase in adjusted EBITDA, combined with the fresh reduction in net debt to US$10.7 billion, ratio of net debt to EBITDA ended the quarter at 2.7 times in USD. With this, the company concludes its financial deleveraging cycle after the merger and kickstarts a new phase of expansion with the construction of a pulp mill in Ribas do Rio Pardo, Mato Grosso do Sul state.

Suzano’s strong results in recent quarters underline its competitive strength and cash generation potential. “This new quarterly record was achieved in spite of inflationary pressures, especially on commodities, and the logistics challenges that have marked international trade in 2021,” says Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano.

The 3Q21 results were driven by strong sales volume. In the pulp segment, sales totaled 2.7 million tons. The company’s inventory levels remain below the desirable level from an operational standpoint. In the paper segment, sales volume totaled 337 thousand tons. Suzano’s net revenue came to R$10.8 billion in 3Q21.

In the bottom line, the weakening of BRL against USD at the end of the quarter was chiefly responsible for the negative net result of R$959 million. This is a noncash effect and is primarily explained by the balance of dollar-denominated debt when translated into Brazilian real.

Suzano has announced two important developments since the end of 3Q21. As part of its ESG agenda, the company revised its carbon removal target, bringing its goal to remove 40 million tons of carbon from the atmosphere by 2030 forward to 2025. On the expansion front, the company announced that its Board of Directors has approved the construction of a mill in Ribas do Rio Pardo. Details of the project will be disclosed on November 5.

“Our strategy remains focused on long-term results and on creating value for all our stakeholders. By announcing our new carbon removal target, we hope to encourage governments and companies to revisit their commitments so that COP26 becomes a strategic milestone for the advancement of a new low-carbon economy,” says Schalka.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 39 973 M 7 118 M 7 118 M
Net income 2021 11 227 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
Net Debt 2021 55 267 M 9 842 M 9 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 65 275 M 11 618 M 11 624 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 43,0%
