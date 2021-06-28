Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suzano : Sets out a New, Ambitious Long-Term Biodiversity Conservation Target

06/28/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suzano, the world's leading eucalyptus pulp and paper producer and a global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, announced a new, long-term biodiversity conservation target on 25 June at its inaugural ESG Investor Presentation.

The ambitious target will connect half a million hectares of conservation areas by 2030, specifically focused on Brazil’s Cerrado, Amazon and Atlantic Forest biomes. This area covers an expanse of land the equivalent of Paris, Madrid, Moscow, Oslo and Rio de Janeiro combined.

To ensure that Suzano adheres to conservation best practice and international policies, it carried out an extensive consultation phase with over 50 domestic and international stakeholders including NGOs, public and private sector organizations and academics. This consultation assessed the opportunities and challenges associated with preserving biodiversity in Brazil’s most at-risk regions.

Suzano identified that the most impactful way to support biodiversity is to reverse the fragmentation of habitats by creating ‘biodiversity corridors’. Fragmentation is a primary threat to biomes in Brazil and by 2030, Suzano will work with local and international stakeholders to connect approximately 1,850 isolated forest fragments mitigating and where possible, eradicating, threats to biodiversity across regions.

“We have undertaken a formidable challenge, bringing together multiple players, since our mission to connect fragmented biomes will not cover land only owned by Suzano. Our ambition is to launch a collaborative, long-term movement that contributes to protecting endangered species while also improving environmental management, and to work together for the development of communities and creation of income generation opportunities,” says Pablo Machado, Executive Officer for China and Head of Sustainability at Suzano.

The biodiversity challenges that Suzano wants to address through the biodiversity target include minimizing harmful changes to the ecological makeup of the landscape, reduction of genetic variability and potential extinction caused by the isolation of species, loss of resilience to climate change, and imbalances of natural pests and diseases.

About Suzano

Suzano is a global reference in developing sustainable and innovative solutions from renewable sources, guided by its purpose of renewing life inspired by trees. It is the world’s leading eucalyptus pulp producer and one of Latin America’s largest paper producers, supplying over 2 billion people and exports to over 100 countries. Suzano’s shares are traded on stock exchanges in Brazil and New York. For more information, visit www.suzano.com.br/en.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SUZANO S.A.
03:01aSUZANO  : Sets out a New, Ambitious Long-Term Biodiversity Conservation Target
BU
06/22SUZANO S A  : Presentation | UBS BB Virtual LatAm One on One Conference
PU
06/21Spinnova Ends IPO's Subscription Period Ahead of Schedule
MT
06/10ADIDAS  : invests in Finnish sustainable fibre firm Spinnova
RE
06/08SUZANO S A  : Presentation | BofA Non Deal Roadshow
PU
06/01SUZANO S A  : Presentation | BofA Emerging Markets Debt and Equity Conference
PU
05/27SUZANO S A  : 05/26/2021 - Privacy Policy
PU
05/25SUZANO S A  : Presentation | BTG Pactual CEO Conference
PU
05/21SUZANO S A  : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING (Form 6-K)
PU
05/14SUZANO S A  : Exhibit 99.1 – Unaudited condensed consolidated interim fina..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 929 M 8 702 M 8 702 M
Net income 2021 11 610 M 2 353 M 2 353 M
Net Debt 2021 53 657 M 10 877 M 10 877 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 78 808 M 15 948 M 15 975 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 58,41 BRL
Average target price 87,38 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Director-Finance & Investor Relations
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Nildemar Secches Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZANO S.A.-0.22%15 948
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.73%20 325
STORA ENSO OYJ-2.81%14 636
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.98%11 412
SCG PACKAGING38.55%7 769
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-3.40%7 418