Suzano : reports operating cash generation of R$2.9 billion in 3Q20

10/29/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

Suzano, a global reference in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from the cultivation of eucalyptus, announces today its results for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). Suzano once again reported a solid cash generation leveraged by strong sales volume, despite the seasonally weaker quarter of the year, while reducing its net debt and leverage ratio.

Suzano’s operating cash generation amounted to R$2.9 billion, advancing 88% over the 3Q19, supported mainly by the growth in adjusted EBITDA, to R$3.8 billion, which increased 58% compared to 3Q19.

Pulp sales came to 2.5 million tons, despite the seasonal contraction in global demand that typically occurs in the third quarter of 2020 due to summer’s vacation in the North Hemisphere. Sales volume in the quarter was in line with production, which kept the company’s inventories low and stable in relation to end-June. Meanwhile, paper sales volume came to 319,000 tons, demonstrating important recovery by reaching a level in line with 3Q19, before the pandemic. As a result, net revenue came to R$7.5 billion.

“The 3Q20 results confirmed the notable resilience of Suzano’s operations. Despite the seasonally weaker quarter and the adverse global scenario, we remain one of the few companies with the capacity to generate cash, capture operational efficiency gains and reduce its leverage ratio,” said Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano.

Pulp cash cost (excluding downtimes) stood at R$600/ton, which is stable in relation to 2Q20 and down 8% from 3Q19.

Deleveraging was another quarterly highlight. The leverage ratio in US dollar fell from 4.7 times to 4.4 times. In Brazilian real, the decline was from 5.6 times to 5.1 times.

The depreciation in the Brazilian real about the US dollar, which on the one hand helps to boost net revenue due to the exporting nature of the business, while on the other hand affects the financial result due to the balance of dollar-denominated debt and hedge transactions, led Suzano to report a net loss of R$1.2 billion.

“The current scenario of a weaker Brazilian real continues to favor our operations. Although the weaker currency affects our financial result in the short-term due to the effects from currency translation on our dollar-denominated debt and because of our conservative financial policy, the net effect will always be positive for Suzano over time, by increasing our cash generation,” said Marcelo Bacci, CFO and IRO of Suzano.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 29 303 M 5 090 M 5 090 M
Net income 2020 -15 128 M -2 628 M -2 628 M
Net Debt 2020 66 712 M 11 589 M 11 589 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,41x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 65 464 M 11 341 M 11 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,51x
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,21 BRL
Last Close Price 50,01 BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-People Management, Strategy & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZANO S.A.26.03%11 417
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-21.45%15 223
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.28%11 483
SVENSKA CELLULOSA22.53%9 259
HOLMEN AB15.01%6 191
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-10.32%5 332
