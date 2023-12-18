Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301393) added to S&P Global BMI Index
Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301393) added to S&P Global BMI Index
December 18, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|64.84 CNY
|-0.67%
|-1.55%
|0.00%
|Oct. 24
|Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 17
|Kanghui Pharma Denies Speculations of Unit’s Involvement in Production of Weight-Loss Drugs
|MT
|Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd. Announces Final Cash Dividend on A Shares for 2022, Payable on 21 September 2023
|CI
|Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd. Approves Profit Distribution Proposal for 2022
|CI
|Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd. Approves Election of Yu Jiahui as Independent Director
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|984 M $
|+32.92%
|100 B $
|-10.51%
|63 981 M $
|-18.88%
|33 154 M $
|+14.44%
|30 821 M $
|+91.83%
|27 452 M $
|+36.63%
|17 953 M $
|-5.21%
|17 054 M $
|+48.67%
|16 546 M $
|+16.98%
|14 509 M $