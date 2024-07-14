Certain A Shares of SUZHOU INVOTECH SCROLL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024.

Certain A Shares of SUZHOU INVOTECH SCROLL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 374 days starting from 6-JUL-2023 to 14-JUL-2024.



Details:

Controlling shareholder and actual controller, Chen Yimin and persons acting in concert, Wen Maohua, Jiang Hua and Guo Huaming committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Within half year from resignation, shall not transfer shares held directly or indirectly.



Shareholder Suzhou Invotech Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise (L.P.) committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Director directly holder shares Zhu Jixiang committed that within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Within half year from resignation, shall not transfer shares held directly or indirectly.



Shareholders Zhuhai Zhiheng Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (L.P.) and Hangzhou Xiaoshan Haolan Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (L.P.) committed that within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Shareholder Guangdong Meide Intelligent Technology Industry Investment Fund Management Center (L.P.) committed that if the company's application for initial public offering and listing is formally accepted within twelve months from the date of acquisition of the company's shares held by the company (October 27, 2020), within 36 months from the date of acquisition or within 1 year from the date of listing (the aforementioned period based on whichever is later), shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the company's application for initial public offering and listing is formally accepted after twelve months from the date of acquisition of the company's shares held by the company (October 27, 2020), within 1 year from the date of listing, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Other shareholders Suzhou Sharelink Venture Capital Co., Ltd., SUN HUI and Suzhou Junshi Sharelink Venture Capital Co., Ltd. committed that within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Directors, senior managers with indirect shareholdings through Suzhou Invotech Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise (L.P.) committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Within half year from resignation, shall not transfer shares held directly or indirectly.



Supervisors with indirect shareholdings through Suzhou Invotech Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise (L.P.) committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Within half year from resignation, shall not transfer shares held directly or indirectly.