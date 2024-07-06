Certain A Shares of Suzhou Longway Eletronic Machinery Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

Certain A Shares of Suzhou Longway Eletronic Machinery Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 372 days starting from 30-JUN-2023 to 6-JUL-2024.



The company?s holding shareholder, actual controller Gao Liqing promised that Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The company?s shareholder Mr. Gao Lichong and Ningbo Lingying Trading Co., Ltd promised that Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The company?s shareholder Gao Jianqiang, Shen Meijuan promised that Within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.