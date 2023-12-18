Suzhou Longway Eletronic Machinery Co., Ltd(XSEC:301202) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Suzhou Longway Electronic Machinery Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in providing data center computer rooms and integrated wiring equipment. The Company is mainly engaged in the research, development, production, sales and service of server cabinets, hot and cold aisles, micro-modules, T-block racks and other data center cabinets and integrated wiring products. The Company's products are mainly used in data centers and intelligent building wiring scenarios.

Sector Computer Hardware