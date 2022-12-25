Advanced search
    603283   CNE100002T55

SUZHOU SECOTE PRECISION ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD

(603283)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
29.33 CNY   -3.20%
11/02Suzhou Oudi Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 130 million in funding from Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,LTD
CI
10/18Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/22Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Certain A Shares of Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022.

12/25/2022 EST
Certain A Shares of Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1836 days starting from 15-DEC-2017 to 25-DEC-2022.

Details:
The controlling shareholders Sun Feng and Zeng Huicheng, the shareholders Suzhou Saiwei Investments and Suzhou SaiYue Investments, supervisors and management personnel Chen Jun, Zhao Jianhua, Lom Kok Oon, Li Sanbao, Liu Yanwei, Liu Hongning and supervisors Ran Jinguo, Zhang Ronglin, and Jia Huajun committed that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the company.

Also, after the expiry of lock up period, yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect.


All news about SUZHOU SECOTE PRECISION ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
11/02Suzhou Oudi Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY..
CI
10/18Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months..
CI
08/22Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
07/15Suzhou Tianchen Investment Management Co., Ltd agreed to acquire a 3% stake in Suzhou S..
CI
04/25Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
2021Certain A Shares of Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-..
CI
2021Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months..
CI
2021Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
2021Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co.,Ltd Announces Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
2020Certain A Shares of Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 2 319 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2021 179 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net Debt 2021 447 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 5 598 M 801 M 801 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 016
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends SUZHOU SECOTE PRECISION ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Feng Sun Chairman, General Manager & Board Secretary
Hui Zeng General Manager & Director
Yuan Yuan Huang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Jun Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chun Jie Zhou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZHOU SECOTE PRECISION ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-0.24%801
HEXAGON AB-23.56%28 061
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.98%18 455
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-32.87%18 246
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-58.30%12 816
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-63.06%12 755