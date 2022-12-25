Certain A Shares of Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1836 days starting from 15-DEC-2017 to 25-DEC-2022.



Details:

The controlling shareholders Sun Feng and Zeng Huicheng, the shareholders Suzhou Saiwei Investments and Suzhou SaiYue Investments, supervisors and management personnel Chen Jun, Zhao Jianhua, Lom Kok Oon, Li Sanbao, Liu Yanwei, Liu Hongning and supervisors Ran Jinguo, Zhang Ronglin, and Jia Huajun committed that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the company.



Also, after the expiry of lock up period, yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect.