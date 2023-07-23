Certain A Shares of Suzhou Shijing Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023.

Certain A Shares of Suzhou Shijing Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 734 days starting from 19-JUL-2021 to 23-JUL-2023.



Holding shareholder and actual controller Zhu Ye and actual controllers Dong Shihong and Ye Xiaohong agreed within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Members of the board of directors, members of supervisory board, senior management personnel with shareholding, other than holding shareholder and actual controllers Zhang Shizhong, Lu Aimin and Wu Qianqian agreed within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Other shareholders within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.