    SUZLON   INE040H01021

SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED

(SUZLON)
Suzlon Energy : Insider Trading - Others

02/22/2022 | 06:52am EST
22nd February 2022.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

"Exchange Plaza",

P.J. Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai-400051.

Mumbai-400001.

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 7(2)(b) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

In terms of Regulation 7(2)(b) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Form C in the matter of information received by the Company under Regulation 7(2)(a).

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Suzlon Energy Limited

Geetanjali S.Vaidya,

Company Secretary.

Encl.: As above.

FORM C

SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

[Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosure]

Name of the company: Suzlon Energy Limited (CIN: L40100GJ1995PLC025447)ISIN of the company: INE040H01021

Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Member of the Promoter Group, Designated Person or Director of a listed company and immediate relatives of such persons and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2).

Name, PAN, CIN/DIN & address with

Category of

Securities held prior to acquisition/disposal

Securities acquired/Disposed

Securities held post acquisition/disposal

Date of allotment

Date of

Mode of

Exchange on

contact nos.

Person

advise/acquisition of shares/sale

intimation to

acquisition /

which the trade

(Promoter/mem

of shares specify

company

disposal (on

was executed

ber of the

Type of

No.

% of share-

Type of

No.

Value in

Transaction Type

Type of

No.

% of share-

From

To

market / public

promoter

securities (For

holding

securities (For

Rupees

(Purchase/sale

securities (For

holding

/ rights /

group/designate

eg.

eg. - Shares,

Pledge/Revocation

eg. - Shares,

preferential

d

- Shares,

Warrants,

/Invocation/Other

Warrants,

offer / off

person/Director

Warrants,

Convertible

s-please specify)

Convertible

market / Inter-

s/immediate

Convertible

Debentures,

Debentures,

se transfer,

relative

Debentures,

Rights

Rights

ESOPs, etc.)

to/others etc.)

Rights

entitlement,

entitlement,

entitlements

etc.)

etc.)

etc.)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Paid-up capital:

9,10,57,79,346

Name: Sandeep Lonkar

Designated

Equity

6,49,700

0.01

Equity

1,00,000

10,69,000

Sell

Equity

5,49,700

0.01

17-02-22

17-02-22

18-02-22

On Market

BSE

PAN: ABMPL3321N

Person

Shares

Shares

Shares

DIN/ CIN: N.A.

Address:

Q301,

Shalimar

Township, A.B. Road, Indore-

452010

Tel. No.+91 9629940001

Note : (i) "Securities" shall have the meaning as defined under regulation 2(1)(i) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. (ii) Value of transaction excludes taxes/brokerage/any other charges

Details of trading in derivatives on the securities of the company by Promoter, member of the promoter group, designated person or Director of a listed company and immediate relatives of such persons and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2). - Not Applicable

Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options, etc.)

Exchange on which the

Type of Contract

Contract specifications

Buy

Sell

trade was executed

Notional Value

Number of units (contracts * lot size)

Notional Value

Number of units (contracts * lot size)

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Note : In case of Options, notional value shall be calculated based on Premium plus strike price of options.

For Suzlon Energy Limited

Date: 22-02-2022

Geetanjali S.Vaidya

Place: Pune

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Suzlon Energy Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 11:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
