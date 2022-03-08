Suzlon Energy : Insider Trading - Others

FORM C

SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

[Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosure]

Name of the company: Suzlon Energy Limited (CIN: L40100GJ1995PLC025447)ISIN of the company: INE040H01021

Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Member of the Promoter Group, Designated Person or Director of a listed company and immediate relatives of such persons and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2).

Name, PAN, CIN/DIN & address with Category of Securities held prior to acquisition/disposal Securities acquired/Disposed Securities held post acquisition/disposal Date of allotment Date of Mode of Exchange on contact nos. Person advise/acquisition of shares/sale intimation to acquisition / which the trade (Promoter/mem of shares specify company disposal (on was executed ber of the Type of No. % of share- Type of No. Value in Transaction Type Type of No. % of share- From To market / public promoter securities (For holding securities (For Rupees (Purchase/sale securities (For holding / rights / group/designate eg. eg. - Shares, Pledge/Revocation eg. - Shares, preferential d - Shares, Warrants, /Invocation/Other Warrants, offer / off person/Director Warrants, Convertible s-please specify) Convertible market / Inter- s/immediate Convertible Debentures, Debentures, se transfer, relative Debentures, Rights Rights ESOPs, etc.) to/others etc.) Rights entitlement, entitlement, entitlements etc.) etc.) etc.) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Paid-up capital: 9,10,57,79,346 Name: Lancy Tauro Designated Equity 3,08,000 0.00 Equity 1,08,000 10,97,753 Sell Equity 2,00,000 0.00 04-03-22 04-03-22 05-03-22 On Market BSE PAN: AACPT8587H Person Shares Shares Shares DIN/ CIN: N.A. Address: Z-203, Gokul Garden, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East, Mumbai-400101 Tel. No.+91 9870006022

Note : (i) "Securities" shall have the meaning as defined under regulation 2(1)(i) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. (ii) Value of transaction excludes taxes/brokerage/any other charges

Details of trading in derivatives on the securities of the company by Promoter, member of the promoter group, designated person or Director of a listed company and immediate relatives of such persons and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2). - Not Applicable

Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options, etc.) Exchange on which the Type of Contract Contract specifications Buy Sell trade was executed Notional Value Number of units (contracts * lot size) Notional Value Number of units (contracts * lot size) 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

Note : In case of Options, notional value shall be calculated based on Premium plus strike price of options.

For Suzlon Energy Limited