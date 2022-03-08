Suzlon Energy : Insider Trading - Others

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 7(2)(b) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
In terms of Regulation 7(2)(b) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Form C in the matter of information received by the Company under Regulation 7(2)(a).
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Suzlon Energy Limited
Geetanjali S.Vaidya,
Company Secretary.
Encl.: As above.
FORM C
SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
[Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosure]
Name of the company: Suzlon Energy Limited (CIN: L40100GJ1995PLC025447)ISIN of the company: INE040H01021
Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Member of the Promoter Group, Designated Person or Director of a listed company and immediate relatives of such persons and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2).
Name, PAN, CIN/DIN & address with
Category of
Securities held prior to acquisition/disposal
Securities acquired/Disposed
Securities held post acquisition/disposal
Date of allotment
Date of
Mode of
Exchange on
contact nos.
Person
advise/acquisition of shares/sale
intimation to
acquisition /
which the trade
(Promoter/mem
of shares specify
company
disposal (on
was executed
ber of the
Type of
No.
% of share-
Type of
No.
Value in
Transaction Type
Type of
No.
% of share-
From
To
market / public
promoter
securities (For
holding
securities (For
Rupees
(Purchase/sale
securities (For
holding
/ rights /
group/designate
eg.
eg. - Shares,
Pledge/Revocation
eg. - Shares,
preferential
d
- Shares,
Warrants,
/Invocation/Other
Warrants,
offer / off
person/Director
Warrants,
Convertible
s-please specify)
Convertible
market / Inter-
s/immediate
Convertible
Debentures,
Debentures,
se transfer,
relative
Debentures,
Rights
Rights
ESOPs, etc.)
to/others etc.)
Rights
entitlement,
entitlement,
entitlements
etc.)
etc.)
etc.)
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Paid-up capital:
9,10,57,79,346
Name: Lancy Tauro
Designated
Equity
3,08,000
0.00
Equity
1,08,000
10,97,753
Sell
Equity
2,00,000
0.00
04-03-22
04-03-22
05-03-22
On Market
BSE
PAN: AACPT8587H
Person
Shares
Shares
Shares
DIN/ CIN: N.A.
Address: Z-203, Gokul Garden,
Thakur Complex, Kandivali East,
Mumbai-400101
Tel. No.+91 9870006022
Note : (i) "Securities" shall have the meaning as defined under regulation 2(1)(i) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. (ii) Value of transaction excludes taxes/brokerage/any other charges
Details of trading in derivatives on the securities of the company by Promoter, member of the promoter group, designated person or Director of a listed company and immediate relatives of such persons and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2). - Not Applicable
Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options, etc.)
Exchange on which the
Type of Contract
Contract specifications
Buy
Sell
trade was executed
Notional Value
Number of units (contracts * lot size)
Notional Value
Number of units (contracts * lot size)
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Note : In case of Options, notional value shall be calculated based on Premium plus strike price of options.
