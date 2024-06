Suzlon Energy Limited specializes in development, manufacturing and marketing of generation systems of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of wind turbines (56.4%): owns, at the end of March 2019, an installed capacity of over 18,000 MW; - operation and maintenance services (35.9%); - sale of casting and forging components (6%). The group also markets transmission boxes; - other (1.5%): primarily wind energy production. At the end of March 2019, the group had 14 manufacturing plants located in India. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (84.2%), the United States and Canada (10.3%), Europe (2.1%) and other (3.3%).