Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Suzlon Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZLON   INE040H01021

SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED

(SUZLON)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-31 am EDT
7.950 INR   -1.85%
06:06pSuzlon Energy : Rights Issue
PU
10/18Suzlon Energy to Set Up Wind Power Project for Adani Green Energy; Shares Jump 4%
MT
10/18Suzlon Energy Limited Secures an order of 48.3 MW from Adani Green Energy Ltd
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suzlon Energy : Rights Issue

10/31/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31st October 2022.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

"Exchange Plaza",

P.J. Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai-400051.

Mumbai-400001.

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Allotment of equity shares of the Company to the eligible equity shareholders on rights basis.

Ref.: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is further to our intimations dated 10th August 2022, 25th September 2022 and 28th September 2022 informing the approval of the Rights Issue by the board of directors ("Board") and approval of the terms of the Rights Issue, record date and issue schedule by the Securities Issue Committee of the Board respectively.

In relation to the said Rights Issue and pursuant to the finalisation of the basis of allotment for the Rights Issue, approved by the designated stock exchange, i.e. BSE Limited on 28th October 2022, this is to inform that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 31st October 2022 (which commenced at 10.00 p.m. IST and concluded at 10.10 p.m. IST), has approved the allotment of 240,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Forty Crores) partly paid-up equity shares of the Company bearing distinctive numbers from 10373087084 to 12773087083 having a face value of Rs.2/- each in dematerialised form for cash at an issue price of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share, i.e. at a premium of Rs.3/- (Rupees Three Only) per equity share (wherein the applicants were required to pay Rs.2.50 per equity share on application and of which Re.1/- per equity share being adjusted towards face value and Re.1.50 per equity share being adjusted towards securities premium and the balance Rs.2.50 being payable on subsequent call(s) as may be decided by the Board), to the respective eligible equity shareholders of the Company and / or renouncee(s) in terms of the letter of offer dated 28th September 2022 read with the addendum dated 10th October 2022.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.2254,61,74,166/- (Rupees Two Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Four Crore Sixty One Lacs Seventy Four Thousand One Hundred Sixty Six Only) divided into 1007,30,87,083 (One Thousand Seven Crores Thirty Lacs Eighty Seven Thousand Eighty Three) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each bearing ISIN INE040H01021 and 240,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Forty Crores) partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each with Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) each paid-up bearing ISIN IN9040H01011.

This is for your information as also for the information of your members and the public at large.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Suzlon Energy Limited

GEETANJALI SANTOSH VAIDYA

Digitally signed by GEETANJALI SANTOSH VAIDYA

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=1f68fbc13c0b8b3a34b3090cec1d12 01ad6adf5a8af53061cc2ac9ca603245ff, postalCode=411030, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=70e6fc9b127e425bb9cb937f9 6d5775c420ccc6112295e0fe8056eda8aed18 12, cn=GEETANJALI SANTOSH VAIDYA Date: 2022.10.31 22:11:10 +05'30'

Geetanjali S.Vaidya, Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Suzlon Energy Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 22:05:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED
06:06pSuzlon Energy : Rights Issue
PU
10/18Suzlon Energy to Set Up Wind Power Project for Adani Green Energy; Shares Jump 4%
MT
10/18Suzlon Energy Limited Secures an order of 48.3 MW from Adani Green Energy Ltd
CI
10/11INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher as oil prices decline
RE
10/11Suzlon Energy Secures Contract to Develop 144.9 MW Wind Power Projects
MT
10/11Suzlon Energy Limited Secures Order of 144.9 Mw from the Aditya Birla Group
CI
10/10Suzlon Energy Appoints Chairman/Managing Director
MT
10/09Indian shares seen opening lower on aggressive U.S. rate hike fears
RE
10/07Suzlon Energy Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/03Suzlon Energy : General updates
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 65 200 M 788 M 788 M
Net income 2022 -1 996 M -24,1 M -24,1 M
Net Debt 2022 60 278 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2022 -40,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99 161 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 592
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suzlon Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashwani Kumar Group Chief Executive Officer
Himanshu Pradeep Mody Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Telgmann President-Technology
Vinod Ranchhod Tanti Chief Operating officer & Executive Director
Geetanjali Santosh Vaidya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED-20.59%1 227
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-25.70%20 032
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-14.86%12 131
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.55%5 668
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CORPORATION23.66%3 540
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.4.39%3 467