Suzlon Energy : Rights Issue

31st October 2022. National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, "Exchange Plaza", P.J. Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai-400051. Mumbai-400001. Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Allotment of equity shares of the Company to the eligible equity shareholders on rights basis.

Ref.: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is further to our intimations dated 10th August 2022, 25th September 2022 and 28th September 2022 informing the approval of the Rights Issue by the board of directors ("Board") and approval of the terms of the Rights Issue, record date and issue schedule by the Securities Issue Committee of the Board respectively.

In relation to the said Rights Issue and pursuant to the finalisation of the basis of allotment for the Rights Issue, approved by the designated stock exchange, i.e. BSE Limited on 28th October 2022, this is to inform that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 31st October 2022 (which commenced at 10.00 p.m. IST and concluded at 10.10 p.m. IST), has approved the allotment of 240,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Forty Crores) partly paid-up equity shares of the Company bearing distinctive numbers from 10373087084 to 12773087083 having a face value of Rs.2/- each in dematerialised form for cash at an issue price of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share, i.e. at a premium of Rs.3/- (Rupees Three Only) per equity share (wherein the applicants were required to pay Rs.2.50 per equity share on application and of which Re.1/- per equity share being adjusted towards face value and Re.1.50 per equity share being adjusted towards securities premium and the balance Rs.2.50 being payable on subsequent call(s) as may be decided by the Board), to the respective eligible equity shareholders of the Company and / or renouncee(s) in terms of the letter of offer dated 28th September 2022 read with the addendum dated 10th October 2022.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.2254,61,74,166/- (Rupees Two Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Four Crore Sixty One Lacs Seventy Four Thousand One Hundred Sixty Six Only) divided into 1007,30,87,083 (One Thousand Seven Crores Thirty Lacs Eighty Seven Thousand Eighty Three) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each bearing ISIN INE040H01021 and 240,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Forty Crores) partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each with Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) each paid-up bearing ISIN IN9040H01011.

For Suzlon Energy Limited