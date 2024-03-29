March 29, 2024

Press Release

SUZUKEN CO., LTD.

Shigeru Asano, President and CEO (Stock Code: 9987)

Securities Traded: Prime Markets of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, and the Sapporo Securities Exchange Contact: Yuichi Yamamoto, Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Corporate Group Planning Headquarters Tel.: +81-52-961-2331

Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Suzuken Co., Ltd. hereby announces that, as resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 10, 2023, a cancellation of treasury shares was completed on March 29, 2024, pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.

1. Type of shares canceled Common shares 2. Number of shares canceled 5,091,032 shares (6.1% of the number of outstanding shares before cancellation) 3. Date of cancellation March 29, 2024

[Reference]

Number of outstanding shares after cancellation

77,740,872 shares

*For more details regarding the resolution dated November 10, 2023, please refer to

"Notice Regarding Resolution to Acquire Treasury Shares and Cancellation of Treasury Shares".

(https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/9987/ir_material7/218709/00.pdf）