March 29, 2024
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.
Shigeru Asano, President and CEO (Stock Code: 9987)
Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Stock
Suzuken Co., Ltd. hereby announces that, as resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 10, 2023, a cancellation of treasury shares was completed on March 29, 2024, pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.
1.
Type of shares canceled
Common shares
2.
Number of shares canceled
5,091,032 shares
(6.1% of the number of outstanding shares before cancellation)
3.
Date of cancellation
March 29, 2024
[Reference]
Number of outstanding shares after cancellation
77,740,872 shares
*For more details regarding the resolution dated November 10, 2023, please refer to
"Notice Regarding Resolution to Acquire Treasury Shares and Cancellation of Treasury Shares".
Suzuken Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates in four business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment sells pharmaceuticals, diagnostic drugs, and medical equipment and materials, among others. The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing segment manufactures pharmaceuticals and diagnostic drugs and others. The Insurance Pharmacy segment is engaged in dispensing operations based on prescriptions from medical institutions. The Medical-related Service and Others segment is engaged in the provision of manufacturer support services, such as the transportation of medicines and comprehensive support for the distribution of drugs for rare diseases; the nursing services; the manufacture of physiological examination equipment, such as electrocardiographic monitors and blood pressure monitors; as well as other services, such as the sale of medical books.