  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Suzuki Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6785   JP3397210000

SUZUKI CO.,LTD.

(6785)
  Report
Suzuki : Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated) (2326KB)

02/15/2022 | 05:27am EST
Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

Company

Suzuki Co., Ltd.

February 10, 2022

Listed on the TSE

Stock Code

6785

URL: https://www.suzukinet.co.jp

Representative

Noriyoshi Suzuki, Representative Director and President

Contact

Hiromasa Homma, General Manager, Accounting Dept.

T E L: +81-26-251-2600

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: February 10, 2022

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

Rounded down to million yen

. Consolidated business results for the six months ended December 2021

(July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended Dec. 2021

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

11,741

-

1,554

-6.9

1,610

-5.3

922

-11.2

Six months ended Dec. 2020

15,931

13.6

1,668

77.0

1,701

98.0

1,039

28.3

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six months ended December 2021: 1,584 million yen (32.6%)

Six months ended December 2020: 1,194 million yen (50.5%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Six months ended Dec. 2021

64.20

Yen

Yen

-

Six months ended Dec. 2020

72.23

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Dec. 2021

30,412

20,734

66.8

As of Jun. 2021

28,808

19,664

66.7

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of December 2021: 20,329 million yen

As of June 2021:

19,210 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Year ended Jun. 2021

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

0.00

-

20.00

20.00

Year ending Jun. 2022

-

0.00

Year ending Jun. 2022 (forecast)

-

15.00

15.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending June 2022

(July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022)

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per

to owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending Jun. 2022

23,885

-

2,657

-14.2

2,636

-22.0

1,553

-24.2

108.07

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

1

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements:

None

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of December 2022

14,404,400 shares

As of June 2021

14,404,400 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period

As of December 2022

32,575 shares

As of June 2021

4,575 shares

  • Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Six months ended December 2021

14,373,197 shares

Six months ended December 2020

14,389,893 shares

  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

*The quarterly financial summary is not subject to quarterly reviews by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

2

Disclaimer

Suzuki Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
