Suzuki : Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated) (2326KB)

Noriyoshi Suzuki, Representative Director and President
Contact
Hiromasa Homma, General Manager, Accounting Dept.
T E L: +81-26-251-2600
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: February 10, 2022
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
（Rounded down to million yen）
１. Consolidated business results for the six months ended December 2021
(July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended Dec. 2021
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
11,741
-
1,554
-6.9
1,610
-5.3
922
-11.2
Six months ended Dec. 2020
15,931
13.6
1,668
77.0
1,701
98.0
1,039
28.3
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six months ended December 2021: 1,584 million yen (32.6%)
Six months ended December 2020: 1,194 million yen (50.5%)
Net income
Diluted net income per
per share
share
Six months ended Dec. 2021
64.20
Yen
Yen
-
Six months ended Dec. 2020
72.23
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Dec. 2021
30,412
20,734
66.8
As of Jun. 2021
28,808
19,664
66.7
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of December 2021: 20,329 million yen
As of June 2021:
19,210 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Year ended Jun. 2021
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
0.00
-
20.00
20.00
Year ending Jun. 2022
-
0.00
Year ending Jun. 2022 (forecast)
-
15.00
15.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending June 2022
(July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income per
to owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending Jun. 2022
23,885
-
2,657
-14.2
2,636
-22.0
1,553
-24.2
108.07
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements:
None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of December 2022
14,404,400 shares
As of June 2021
14,404,400 shares
Treasury stock at the end of period
As of December 2022
32,575 shares
As of June 2021
4,575 shares
Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
Six months ended December 2021
14,373,197 shares
Six months ended December 2020
14,389,893 shares
Yes
None
None
None
*The quarterly financial summary is not subject to quarterly reviews by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
