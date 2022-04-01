Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzuki Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Car sales in India rise but automakers warn of supply chain disruptions

04/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Carmakers in India reported a sharp rise in annual sales for the fiscal year 2022 on Friday, but warned of future risks from global supply chain disruptions.

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, said sales rose 13% in the fiscal year ended March 31 to 1.65 million units, growing for the first time in two years. But the company warned that "the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable".

This might have "some impact" on the production volume in the current fiscal year, Maruti said in a statement. Maruti, which sells one in every two cars in India, is majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp.

Automakers globally have been forced to make sharp production cuts over the past year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of semiconductors. This has resulted in long wait times for car buyers.

Now, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to worsen the problem as both countries supply raw materials used to manufacture semiconductors, Indian ratings agency ICRA said.

"The impact of the crisis in the form of higher fuel and commodity prices also poses a risk to (automobile) demand prospects, in case it materialises into a long drawn out war," ICRA said.

Tata Motors, which is also India's largest electric carmaker, reported its highest ever annual sales of passenger vehicles, up 67% to 370,372 units from a year ago. Its electric car sales grew nearly four times to 19,000, the company said in a statement, despite "two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices".

"Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely," said Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.84% 7700.05 Delayed Quote.1.82%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -1.31% 4158 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.49% 433.5 End-of-day quote.-10.13%
All news about SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
10:02aCar sales in India rise but automakers warn of supply chain disruptions
RE
02:45aAustralian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
03/31Gachaco will provide sharing service of standardized swappable batteries for electric m..
AQ
03/25Suzuki Motor Corporation - Notice regarding Change in Personnel of Officers
AQ
03/25Notice regarding Change in Managing Director & CEO of the Indian Subsidiary, Maruti Suz..
AQ
03/25SkyDrive and Suzuki to Collaborate on Business and Technology of Flying Cars
CI
03/24Suzuki Motor Corporation Appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as New Managing Director and CEO
CI
03/24SUZUKI MOTOR : Notice regarding Change in Personnel of Officers
PU
03/23SkyDrive and Suzuki to collaborate on business and technology of flying cars; Start con..
AQ
03/22Japan's Suzuki, SkyDrive sign deal to develop, market 'flying cars'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 481 B 28 663 M 28 663 M
Net income 2022 166 B 1 365 M 1 365 M
Net cash 2022 545 B 4 485 M 4 485 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 2 019 B 16 628 M 16 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 68 739
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4 213,00 JPY
Average target price 5 840,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki Senior Manager-Products Planning
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION-4.88%16 848
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.56%252 249
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.54%110 113
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.59%75 835
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-18.58%67 958
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.40%63 555