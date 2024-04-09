BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki has added an assembly line at its largest plant, boosting the plant's annual capacity to 900,000, it said on Tuesday.

The assembly line at the plant in Manesar in the northern Indian state of Haryana can produce 100,000 vehicles each year, raising Maruti's overall annual capacity to 2.35 million units.

The company, majorly owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, aims to manufacture 4 million units annually by fiscal 2031.

Maruti produces eight models at the Manesar plant, including some of its top-selling products, like the Wagon R hatchback and the Brezza sport utility vehicle.

