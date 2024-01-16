The maker of Swift hatchback had increased prices averaging 1.1% across its entire car lineup in January last year, more than double the latest hike.

Automakers in India increase prices of their vehicles in January every year after attempting to woo customers with seasonal discounts.

Considering the year-end, coupled with low demand for entry-level vehicles, Maruti increased discounts on its lesser-priced models by 40-45% in December 2023.

Still, the sales of its small cars like the Alto and Celerio were down 29% in December, compared to the previous year, partly due to Maruti's moderation of wholesales.

Maruti's overall sales from April-December grew 8.5%, slower than last fiscal year's 26% rise.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)