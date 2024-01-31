The company's profit after tax for the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 31.3 billion rupees ($377 million).
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top carmaker by sales, reported a 33% jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).
The company's profit after tax for the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 31.3 billion rupees ($377 million).
($1 = 83.0331 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
