Japan's Nikkei retreats from two-month high as Nintendo tumbles after earnings

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Wednesday from a near two-month high hit in the last
session, led by heavyweight Nintendo after it posted poor
earnings, while investors also awaited U.S. consumer inflation
data and the results of mid-term elections.
The Nikkei slipped 0.16% to 27,827.16, by the midday
break, retreating from a peak of 27,943.27 hit on Tuesday, its
highest intraday level since mid-September.
The broader Topix lost 0.18% to 1,954.00.
Videogame maker Nintendo dropped 6.71% after
slashing sales projections for its Switch console by 10%. It was
the worst performing Nikkei stock after electric vehicle battery
manufacturer GS Yuasa, which plunged 7.34% after
disappointing investors with its own financial results.
Energy shares also tumbled amid a retreat in crude prices,
ranking worst among Nikkei sectors, with a 1.91% drop.
The release of U.S. inflation data later in the global day,
that is sure to impact the Federal Reserve's thinking about the
path for monetary policy, kept many investors sidelined,
analysts said.
Markets are also waiting to see how a closely contested
battle for control of the U.S. Senate plays out.
Despite falling on the day, the Nikkei was close to evenly
split between winners and losers, as some companies including
motorcycle-maker Suzuki - which gained 3.85% -
announced positive earnings surprises.
Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 116 rose versus 106 that
fell, with three flat.
"If the Nikkei closes above 28,124 today, although it's
looking very unlikely, the 200-day moving average will turn up,
and from a technical perspective it's blue skies," Kazuo
Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura, said in a conference
call with journalists.
"There's still an opportunity for the Nikkei to end the year
at 30,000 on a good run of positive drivers."
