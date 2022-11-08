Advanced search
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-09 am EST
5295.00 JPY   +3.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei retreats from two-month high as Nintendo tumbles after earnings

11/08/2022 | 10:56pm EST
TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday from a near two-month high hit in the last session, led by heavyweight Nintendo after it posted poor earnings, while investors also awaited U.S. consumer inflation data and the results of mid-term elections.

The Nikkei slipped 0.16% to 27,827.16, by the midday break, retreating from a peak of 27,943.27 hit on Tuesday, its highest intraday level since mid-September.

The broader Topix lost 0.18% to 1,954.00.

Videogame maker Nintendo dropped 6.71% after slashing sales projections for its Switch console by 10%. It was the worst performing Nikkei stock after electric vehicle battery manufacturer GS Yuasa, which plunged 7.34% after disappointing investors with its own financial results.

Energy shares also tumbled amid a retreat in crude prices, ranking worst among Nikkei sectors, with a 1.91% drop.

The release of U.S. inflation data later in the global day, that is sure to impact the Federal Reserve's thinking about the path for monetary policy, kept many investors sidelined, analysts said.

Markets are also waiting to see how a closely contested battle for control of the U.S. Senate plays out.

Despite falling on the day, the Nikkei was close to evenly split between winners and losers, as some companies including motorcycle-maker Suzuki - which gained 3.85% - announced positive earnings surprises.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 116 rose versus 106 that fell, with three flat.

"If the Nikkei closes above 28,124 today, although it's looking very unlikely, the 200-day moving average will turn up, and from a technical perspective it's blue skies," Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura, said in a conference call with journalists.

"There's still an opportunity for the Nikkei to end the year at 30,000 on a good run of positive drivers." (Editing by Rashmi Aich; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GS YUASA CORPORATION -7.63% 2204 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
NIKKEI 225 1.25% 27872.11 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -7.55% 5757 Delayed Quote.14.09%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.28% 1052 Delayed Quote.11.12%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.52% 1001 Delayed Quote.14.16%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 3.50% 5295 Delayed Quote.13.82%
TOPIX INDEX -0.52% 1947.33 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 424 B 30 413 M 30 413 M
Net income 2023 206 B 1 415 M 1 415 M
Net cash 2023 539 B 3 702 M 3 702 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 2 485 B 17 079 M 17 079 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 69 193
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 116,00 JPY
Average target price 5 831,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki Senior Manager-Products Planning
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION13.82%16 703
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.34%185 529
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.18%81 557
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.22%63 996
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.82%55 961
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.04%55 081