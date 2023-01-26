Japan's Suzuki to invest $35 bln through FY 2030

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
will invest a total of 4.5 trillion yen ($34.79
billion) in research and development as well as capital
expenditure as part of its growth strategy through fiscal 2030,
it said on Thursday.
The Japanese automaker said it would invest 2 trillion yen
to facilitate electrification and autonomous driving
technologies, while allocating 2.5 trillion yen in building
battery electric vehicle plant and for renewable energy
facilities.
($1 = 129.3500 yen)
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Daniel Leussink; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)