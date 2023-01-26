Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suzuki Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-26 am EST
4776.00 JPY   +1.19%
02:17aJapan's Suzuki to invest $35 bln through FY 2030
RE
02:13aSuzuki Motor : January 26Suzuki Announces Growth Strategy for FY2030
PU
01/25Lower Yen Helps Elevate Tokyo Market
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Suzuki to invest $35 bln through FY 2030

01/26/2023 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp will invest a total of 4.5 trillion yen ($34.79 billion) in research and development as well as capital expenditure as part of its growth strategy through fiscal 2030, it said on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker said it would invest 2 trillion yen to facilitate electrification and autonomous driving technologies, while allocating 2.5 trillion yen in building battery electric vehicle plant and for renewable energy facilities. ($1 = 129.3500 yen) (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 1.19% 4776 Delayed Quote.10.51%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.63% 1893 Delayed Quote.5.10%
All news about SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
02:17aJapan's Suzuki to invest $35 bln through FY 2030
RE
02:13aSuzuki Motor : January 26Suzuki Announces Growth Strategy for FY2030
PU
01/25Lower Yen Helps Elevate Tokyo Market
MT
01/25Japan's Nikkei rallies for fourth day, Dai Nippon Printing tops gains
RE
01/24Japan's Nikkei rallies for fourth day, Dai Nippon Printing tops gains
RE
01/24India's top carmaker Maruti's profit doubles on strong demand
RE
01/23Maruti Suzuki India to recall 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt defect
RE
01/23Japan's Nikkei rallies on Wall Street's lead as earnings season looms
RE
01/22Japan's Nikkei rallies on Wall Street's lead as earnings season looms
RE
01/19Sacked GM workers in India sue company, CEO Barra for unpaid compensation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 523 B 34 837 M 34 837 M
Net income 2023 216 B 1 661 M 1 661 M
Net cash 2023 656 B 5 052 M 5 052 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 2 292 B 17 654 M 17 654 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 69 193
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4 720,00 JPY
Average target price 5 976,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Suzuki Senior Manager-Products Planning
Osamu Honda Representative Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Kinji Saito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takanori Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION10.51%17 654
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.46%200 338
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.10%78 836
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.60%78 799
BMW AG10.09%63 978
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.97%51 429