GANDHINAGAR, India, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor will invest 350 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) for a second car plant in India's Gujarat state, its president said on Wednesday at an investment summit in India.

The carmaker will also invest 32 billion rupees to add a new production line in the state, Toshihiro Suzuki said. ($1 = 83.1675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Christopher Cushing)