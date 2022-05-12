Japan warns again about sharp yen moves, BOJ focuses on speed of change

* Important for FX rates to move stably - BOJ Kuroda
* Weak yen boosts exports, inflates import prices - Finmin
Suzuki
* Kuroda echoes Suzuki's warning sharp yen moves undesirable
TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said recent sharp yen moves were undesirable, echoing
comments by the finance minister in a sign policymakers were
focusing on the speed of moves in gauging the impact of the
currency's slump on the economy.
Kuroda said the yen's drop would affect households and firms
in different ways, refraining from repeating his past comments a
weak yen was generally good for Japan's economy.
"It's important for currency rates to move stably reflecting
economic and financial fundamentals," Kuroda told parliament on
Friday.
"The recent sharp, short-term fluctuations in the yen are
undesirable, as it heightens uncertainty and makes it harder for
companies to set business plans," he said on Friday.
The remarks were line with those made by Finance Minister
Shunichi Suzuki, who said recent sharp yen moves were
undesirable and that exchange-rate stability was important.
"A weak yen gives exports a boost but leads to higher import
prices," he told the same parliament session.
The yen's slump to two-decade lows against the dollar has
emerged as a source of concern for Japanese policymakers, as it
inflates already rising costs of fuel and raw material imports.
Kuroda had repeatedly said a weak yen is good for the
economy as a whole, as it boosts the value of profits Japanese
firms earn overseas. The view contrasted with Suzuki's remarks
that recent yen falls were bad for the economy.
In Friday's parliament session, Kuroda reiterated the BOJ's
resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to support an
economy that has yet to emerge from the pain inflicted by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"The economy is in the midst of a recovery and now faces
headwinds from rising commodity prices," Kuroda said. "It's
therefore important to underpin economic activity with powerful
monetary easing."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim
Coghill)